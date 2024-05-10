Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Episode 9.

The Big Picture X-Men '97 Episode 9 re-introduces Asteroid M, Magneto's base of operations and a symbol of the ongoing conflict between Magneto and Charles Xavier's philosophies.

X-Men: The Animated Series features Asteroid M in a two-part episode that foreshadows X-Men '97's themes.

Asteroid M has a long and complicated history in the X-Men comics, with Magneto repeatedly transforming his orbiting space station into a mutant refuge.

As of X-Men '97 Episode 9, Magneto (Matthew Waterson) has truly had "enough." The Master of Magnetism is re-embracing his former ways, even turning his rage upon his own kind by brutally sundering Wolverine's (Cal Dodd) Adamantium-infused skeleton from his flesh. Most of Magneto's scenes in this penultimate episode, including that harrowing Wolverine incident, occur on a giant floating asteroid furnished with habitable rooms. This is Asteroid M, Magneto's "supervillain" lair and the physical embodiment of his desire for mutant safety. The location first appeared in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's inaugural X-Men comics run and evolved across the decades. Although Asteroid M makes its X-Men '97 debut in Episode 9, X-Men: The Animated Series Season 4 introduces Asteroid M and its thematic connotations.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

What Is Asteroid M in Marvel Comics?

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created Asteroid M as a headquarters for Magneto that's separate from Earth-bound threats, be they humans or X-Men. (Who can blame him?) The orbiting space station fuses asteroid rock with cutting-edge technology, including a weapons arsenal and a cloaking device that hides the base from human radar. Asteroid M's levels are divided into private rooms, a hangar bay, a library, and an observation area overlooking the planet (which is quite the metaphor). Its title, although in line with Magneto's alliterative naming conventions, references astrophysics. According to the Oxford University Press's Reference website, M-class asteroids "are believed to have metallic (nickel–iron) compositions" higher than other asteroids.

Asteroid M has taken several forms throughout the years. In 1964's X-Men #5, Magneto creates the base to house his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. The organization's newest recruits, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, don't believe in their father's agenda and serve Magneto out of obligation. Wanda solves the twins' moral dilemma by helping the X-Men destroy Asteroid M. Magneto repairs what remains only for Warlock, an alien being, to decimate it during a separate encounter.

What Happens to Asteroid M in the ‘X-Men’ Comics?

Close

Magneto's "third time's the charm" attempt might be a contingency plan in case his alliance with the Hellfire Club fails, but it boasts lavish hotel amenities like a swimming pool. Those design choices could be slightly indulgent since Magneto self-isolates on Asteroid M after he breaks up with Rogue in the Savage Land and his twins once again abandon him for the X-Men. A mutant group named the Acolytes interrupts his solitude. The Acolytes, led by Fabian Cortez, worship Magneto as their lord and savior. Cortez, however, is an undercover agent for the Upstarts, a competitive group where mutants kill other mutants.

The Acolytes inspire Magneto to reform Asteroid M into a mutant refuge. Cortez then destroys Asteroid M, murdering the Acolytes and spreading rumors of Magneto's martyr-like death. Asteroid M's shattered pieces fall into the ocean. The X-Men turn the remnants into Utopia, their new base and one of several failed mutant nation-states like Genosha. Describing Utopia as a failure spoils its fate: After enduring several incursions, the events of the Avengers vs. X-Men comic demolish Utopia.

Naturally, Magneto survived Cortez's assassination attempt. Because he isn't one to be deterred, he co-opts Cable's own orbiting space station and enhances it with Shi'ar Imperium technology. The result is Avalon, a new Asteroid M in all but name. The mutant stronghold falls in battle, but not before an infuriated Magneto tears Wolverine's skeleton out. Since then, Asteroid M was last seen in 2018's X-Men: Blue. Similarly to X-Men '97, humanity's evil drives Magneto to his breaking point. He surrenders leadership of the X-Men and reforms the Brotherhood of Mutants, using Asteroid M as his base.

How Does ‘X-Men: The Animated Series’ Use Asteroid M?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

X-Men: The Animated Series incorporates Asteroid M via Season 4's two-part episode, "Sanctuary." Magneto (David Hemblen) sends the United Nations into a tizzy by announcing his plan to establish Asteroid M as an independent mutant haven. He also intends to liberate the enslaved mutants on Genosha. For all his theatrics, Magneto only promises violence if humanity interferes. Asteroid M — built by scientists using Savage Land technology — symbolizes mutant independence and peace. If Magneto uses stolen missiles as nuclear deterrents, that's because he knows how humans work.

X-Men: The Animated Series reinterprets Fabian Cortez (Jeffrey Max Nicholls) and the Acolytes as Genosha-based resistance fighters. Cortez doesn't have ulterior motives, and his loyalty evaporates once he realizes that Magneto won't make the first move against humanity. "I came here to rescue my people," Magneto declares, "not to avenge them." Cortez, who can increase or decrease another mutant's ability, drains Magneto of his powers, usurps Asteroid M, and frames the X-Men for Magneto's "murder." The X-Men stop Cortez by infiltrating the station. Healed by Earth's electronic fields, Magneto delivers the final blow against the base he created.

Before X-Men '97 kicked off its three-part finale, former showrunner Beau DeMayo listed the "Sanctuary" two-parter as one of six original episodes with ties to the finale. Indeed, Magneto brings a rebuilt Asteroid M to the X-Men's doorstep in Episode 9, "Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 2." It's a literal offering: Magneto promises mutantkind a new dream to replace Charles Xavier's (Ross Marquand) broken one. Roberto Da Costa (Gui Agustini) and a demoralized Rogue (Lenore Zann) accept, joining Magneto on Asteroid M.

Asteroid M Symbolizes ‘X-Men ‘97’s Themes

Image via Disney+

The symbolism goes even further once the X-Men breach Asteroid M's defenses. Magneto has constructed a throne from the head and hand of the Sentinel responsible for demolishing Genosha, the same one Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) destroyed with his dying breath. Not only is it a justifiably vindictive move on Magneto's part, Gambit's sacrifice saved countless mutant lives. His final actions embody Magneto's lifelong fight.

X-Men: The Animated Series' "Sanctuary" episodes do more than establish Asteroid M for X-Men '97. They're a narrative precursor poking fundamental holes in Charles Xavier's philosophy and the devastating consequences his stance has wrought. A mutant from Charles's past declares that he "made [Asteroid M] necessary," a notion the emotionally eviscerated Xavier cannot bear. Much like X-Men '97 acknowledges that Magneto has always been right without sanitizing his flawed choices, "Sanctuary" sympathetically explores Charles' psychology but doesn't excuse his culpability. And when Charles believes Magneto died on Asteroid M, he leads his dear friend's funeral by revealing his backstory as a Holocaust survivor. "Though I abhorred his methods," Charles muses, "I cannot fault his strength of character."

Undoubtedly, Magneto's strike against Wolverine questions that strength of character. Hate has long poisoned Magneto's veins, and after Genosha, it's rotting them. Yet as disheartening as it is to see Charles and Magneto on opposing sides again, what else can Magneto do? The first Asteroid M failed. Genosha failed. He won't permit another tragedy. And if the comic book arcs X-Men '97 has adapted are any indication, then Season 2 holds a far worse future for both men.

New episodes of X-Men '97 premiere every Wednesday on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+