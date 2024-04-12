The Big Picture X-Men '97 Season 1 features Cyclops becoming a father, Jubilee defeating Mojo, and Gambit's sacrifice.

A teaser hints at cameos from Captain America in the second half, while Bastion emerges as a menacing villain.

Bastion's presence in X-Men '97 is subtly hinted at through Sentinel tech, tying back to his Marvel Comics origins.

X-Men '97 is officially halfway through its freshman season, and it's embodied all the hallmarks that made the Children of the Atom iconic comic book characters. The X-Men have found triumph, as Cyclops (Ray Chase) becomes a father and Jubilee (Holly Chou) was able to defeat the villainous Mojo on her own.

They've also encountered tragedy, especially in the most recent episode, "Remember Me," where Gambit (AJ LoCasio) sacrificed his life to stop a wild Sentinel from utterly annihilating the mutant nation of Genosha. A new teaser for the second half of Season 1 hints at challenges and cameos to come, including a potential visit from Captain America. But the first half of X-Men '97 has been hinting that a certain villain is menacing the X-Men, and his name is Bastion.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

Who Is Bastion in Marvel Comics?

Image via Marvel Comics

Bastion first appeared in X-Men #52 by Scott Lobdell and Pasqual Ferry, going by the name of Sebastian Gilberti. He spearheaded Operation: Zero Tolerance, a government strike force designed to hunt and exterminate mutants. In the wake of presidential candidate Graydon Creed being assassinated and the rise of Onslaught, a creature formed from the darkest parts of Charles Xavier and Magneto's psyches, as Bastion was able to launch Zero Tolerance. He kidnapped Jubilee, scattered the X-Men, and used the Xavier Institute as his new base of operations. Iceman led the surviving X-Men in a counterattack against Bastion's Prime Sentinels, with Bastion ultimately being defeated and imprisoned.

Afterward, Bastion is revealed to be a fusion of the Master Mold and Nimrod Sentinels. Zero Tolerance and the Prime Sentinels were merely extensions of his anti-mutant programming; he also possessed the ability to transform people into Prime Sentinels as well as highly advanced Sentinel weaponry, making him a formidable opponent. Bastion continued to oppose the X-Men, gathering their human foes and infecting them with a virus that transformed them into machine hybrids similar to himself. He struck his biggest blow against the mutant heroes when Hope Summers (Cable's adopted daughter and the potential "mutant messiah") arrived in the future; in the battle with the X-Men, he ended up killing Nightcrawler (though the teleporting X-Men would later return to life because of, well, comics).

Bastion's Presence Has Been Hinted at Throughout 'X-Men '97'

The seeds for Bastion's appearance have been subtly planted throughout X-Men '97, particularly with the reappearance of Sentinel tech. The anti-mutant group known as the Friends of Humanity have gotten their hands on Sentinel tech, which the X-Cutioner used to depower Storm (Allison Sealy-Smith). The mutant inventor, Forge (Gil Birmingham), has a picture of Bastion in his house, and in "Lifedeath - Part 1," he reveals to Storm that he was hired by the U.S. government to build anti-mutant weapons. Given Bastion's origins as a Sentinel, it's possible that he's been supplying anti-mutant forces with the technology they need to "even the odds." It's a strong possiblity that he also programmed the wild Sentinel to attack Genosha, since his abilities include technopathy.

Bastion's influence even extends to Henry Peter Gyrich (Todd Haberkorn) and Bolivar Trask (Gavin Hammon). Trask created the Sentinels, and even though he seemed to show remorse in X-Men: The Animated Series, Bastion could influence him to create more Sentinels. In fact, Gyrich tells Cyclops that "Tolerance is extinction", which acts as both a nod to the Operation: Zero Tolerance storyline and is the name of the three-part Season 1 finale. With five episodes left in the series, there's plenty of time for Bastion and the X-Men to come to blows.

X-Men '97 is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

