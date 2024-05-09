Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97.

With only one episode remaining in the first season, it's time to admit that X-Men '97, Marvel Studios’ revival of the classic 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, is easily the best adaptation of Marvel’s Merry Band of Mutants to date. While X-Men '97 is a continuation of the revolutionary and groundbreaking X-Men: The Animated Series, the new revival has both smoothed out the rougher edges of the original series and leaned into storylines its predecessor could not. It's no wonder the show has captured the hearts of viewers across the globe, as the continuation lives up to expectations, and meets, if not surpasses, the standard set by the '90s series.

'X-Men '97' Is a True Ensemble Series

For starters, X-Men '97 reminds us of something that the live-action movie series forgot a long time ago: X-Men stories don't only revolve around Wolverine. Yes, Wolverine is important, and he's still a mainstay member of the team in '97, but the live-action films were frequently bogged down in reinforcing Logan (Hugh Jackman) as the true lead of the franchise. This was most apparent in the greatly maligned X-Men: The Last Stand, released in 2006. In the original X-Men film trilogy, Cyclops, aka Scott Summers (James Marsden), was often an afterthought, despite his role as the team leader, usually shoved into the background to put Wolverine front and center. That's not the case with X-Men '97.

X-Men '97 showcases the mutant heroes as an ensemble series first, spending a fairly equal amount of time with multiple characters. Not only that, it's brought other characters back to the forefront with important spotlight stories so Wolverine (Cal Dodd) does not usurp all the screentime. Case in point, Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) received a great showcase after losing her powers earlier in the season, prompting her to go on a soul-searching journey where she faces a demonic threat known as the Adversary (Sealy-Smith) and regains her mutant abilities with the help of new ally Forge (Gil Birmingham).

Rogue (Lenore Zann) is another character who has shined throughout this season, in part thanks to the emotional conflict that arises from navigating both her past involving Magneto (Matthew Waterson) and her feelings for Gambit (A. J. LoCascio). Now, Rogue has been pushed to the edge after the events of the Genosha massacre, hellbent on exacting revenge on the parties responsible. The subplot has seen her come into contact with other significant characters of the Marvel Universe, including General Thunderbolt Ross (Michael Patrick McGill) and none other than Captain America (Josh Keaton). The series has already done exceptional work depicting Rogue's deep emotional loss and extreme rage when she gets pushed to her limits.

More importantly, X-Men '97 has nudged Cyclops (Ray Chase) back to the forefront and restored his greatness as one of the X-Men's premiere members as well as team leader. The writers understand why he is such an interesting character, something that both the live-action films and the comics have struggled to nail down for decades. Cyclops is tightly woven into the show's central events and faces the responsibility of keeping Professor Charles Xavier's (Ross Marquand) dream alive, with his emotional arc crucial to the ongoing narrative. Although challenged by difficult choices, Cyclops demonstrates incredible leadership and strength in the face of adversity. These subplots offer an amazing spotlight to the character, giving him proper focus throughout the series. A perfect example is the turmoil he faces from having to send his infant son, Nathan, to the future, to find him a cure for a deadly virus. Before that, his relationship with Jean (Jennifer Hale) is called into question after he discovers that she has been replaced by a clone named Madelyne at some unknown point. Cyclops' feelings for both Jean and Madelyne make up a significant part of his journey this season as he attempts to navigate those complicated emotions amid all the threats the X-Men at large must face.

'X-Men '97' Isn't Hampered by Network Standards & Practices

As amazing as the original 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series was for its time, it was often limited by the boundaries of its network and timeslot, airing on Saturday mornings on the FOX Network for the Fox Kids block. The show usually had a TV-Y7 rating, so it often had to skate around edgier or more suggestive subject matter. Characters couldn’t say "kill" or "death," so they’d have to "destroy." Blood or severe injury to characters could not be shown. By contrast, X-Men '97 has only benefited from being a streaming series on Disney+, which allows it to have a TV-14 content rating. Most of the viewers of the original series are now adults, so X-Men '97 has had the opportunity to mature as well.

That's not to say X-Men '97 could be described as an adult animated show, similar to Prime Video's Invincible. However, the series is no longer required to cut corners or censor its language for a Saturday morning cartoon audience. As a result, the new show does not feel diluted by network censorship. This means that Wolverine can finally use his claws, as he very memorably does in the last two episodes, "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 1" and "Part 2." X-Men '97 is now more in line with the content of the classic comics and refreshingly less juvenile.

'X-Men '97' Hints at a Larger Marvel Animated Universe

Last, but certainly not least, X-Men '97 peppers in characters, Easter eggs, and references to reinforce that the series is part of a larger, wider Marvel universe. Nearly every episode offers a smorgasbord of delights for Marvel fans. Look no further than "Tolerance is Extinction, Part 1," which reveals that the mysterious Bastion (Theo James) has been working with Baron Zemo (Rama Vallury) and Victor Von Doom (Marquand) as part of Operation Zero Tolerance and his Prime Sentinel plan.

However, the end of the episode features a jaw-dropping appearance by everyone's favorite Friendly Neighborhood wallcrawler, Spider-Man, updating his familiar design from the equally iconic Spider-Man: The Animated Series. The 1990s X-Men show only depicted Spidey's silhouette and his gloved hand shooting some webbing, so it was pretty glorious to see him make a full appearance. Similarly, Spidey's animated show had a crossover with the X-Men from their own '90s animated series, complete with the same voice actors at the time. It was a game-changer event that many fans consider the prelude to what would eventually become the big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe. These shows laid the groundwork for what ultimately became the MCU and demonstrated how it can be successful in a narrative, motion picture format.

It's important to note that all the glorious cameos, guest appearances, and Easter eggs do not overshadow the main storyline of the X-Men and their fight for acceptance and peaceful coexistence. The writers have maintained the integrity of the central storyline while still hinting at a wider Marvel universe. As a result, X-Men '97 is not bogged down by all of its deep-cut references; they merely enhance the experience.

What Is the Future of 'X-Men '97'?

With X-Men '97 due to wrap up its first season soon, a second is already in the works, and a third season is also in development. With the breakout success of X-Men '97, it will be interesting to see if the series perhaps sparks a similar continuation to the 1990s Spider-Man series that also aired on Fox Kids, especially with Spidey making a grand appearance in the latest episode. Eventually, Marvel Studios will be bringing back the X-Men in a new live-action incarnation as well. Considering X-Men: The Animated Series paved the way for these characters to make their original move to the big screen, it's been fascinating to see things come full circle with the show’s continuation on Disney+.

New episodes of X-Men '97 debut Wednesdays on Disney+, with the Season 1 finale dropping on May 15.

