Captain America's shield makes a surprise appearance in a new promo, hinting at a crossover.

New episodes of X-Men '97 air weekly on Disney+.

X-Men '97 has been thrilling audiences week after week, with its unpredictable plot twists and mature storytelling surrounding the team established by Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand). But the animated series produced by Marvel Studios still has plenty of surprises in store, and one of them involves the First Avenger. A new promotional video for the show has been released, and while it teases what's to come for the mutants and their personal drama, it shocked viewers by showing Captain America's shield striking the ground during its final moments. What could the legendary hero have to say to the X-Men, considering what they're going through?

After all, it wouldn't be the first time a character outside the mutant team appeared in X-Men '97, with very perceptive fans catching the silhouette of The Watcher during the latest episode of the animated project. The character is known for his role in What If...?, the animated series that explores the multiverse and how defining moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe can have different outcomes depending on the choices the characters make. Captain America previously appeared in an episode of X-Men: The Animated Series, but it remains to be seen if this version of the hero will be the same one, or if the X-Men will be dealing with someone from another universe.

X-Men '97 continues the legacy of X-Men: The Animated Series with new storylines featuring heroes such as Cyclops (Ray Chase), Wolverine (Cal Dodd) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale). The heroes of the series have been having a hard time lately, with the team discovering that Mr. Sinister (Christopher Britton) had actually cloned Jean Grey in an attempt to control the baby she eventually had with Scott Summers. At the same time, it was revealed that Professor Xavier had actually trusted Magneto (Matthew Waterson) to lead the team moving forward, much to the dismay of the heroes who didn't trust him.

A New Generation of Mutants Arrives

While the main characters of X-Men: The Animated Series look to improve the relationship between humans and mutants in X-Men '97, a new generation of young heroes is being trained to help the team fight against the Sentinels and every other villain who might stand in their way. Jubilee (Holly Chou) is one of the youngest members of the team, and after rescuing Robert da Costa (Gui Agustini), she's been happy to have someone around who understands her struggles as a teenager trying to work as a hero. As the first season of X-Men '97 moves closer towards its conclusion, the team has much more to discover, including a potential meeting with Captain America that will change everything viewers knew about the series.

New episodes of X-Men '97 air on Disney+ every Wednesday. Check out the promo below:

