Get ready for the ultimate blast from the past with X-Men’97. If the show’s name rings a bell, it’s because the upcoming Disney+ series serves as a revival of the 1992 X-Men: The Animated Series, which concluded its run in 1997. X-Men’97 brings back the show’s beloved band of mutants, who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that may not necessarily like them. But as new dangers threaten their world, it’s up to the X-Men to defend humankind.

Audiences may recognize fan favorites, such as senior members Storm and Wolverine, who take it upon themselves to continue the X-Men legacy. Cyclops still serves as the team’s leader. Of course, every superhero needs a questionable supervillain. Based on the trailer alone, Magneto seems to have Xavier’s will, giving him an upper hand over the X-Men.

With 10 brand new episodes, the all-new series starts streaming March 20 on Disney+. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for X-Men’97.

X-Men '97 Continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992) . Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

Ray Chase as Cyclops

Ray Chase voices Scott Summers, a.k.a. Cyclops. As the field leader of the X-Men, Cyclops possesses the ability to emit powerful beams of concussive force from his eyes, which he can’t control without special visors or glasses. Cyclops is known for his strong sense of duty but oftentimes struggles with the burden of his power and responsibility. A complex character with a lot of internal conflict, particularly regarding his relationship with Jean Gray and his loyalty to Professor X, Cyclops is a leader who’s still a work-in-progress.

Chase’s notable voice acting roles include Yuu Otosaka in Charlotte and Noctis Lucis Caelum in Final Fantasy XV.

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey

Jennifer Hale voices Jean Grey, later on referred to as Phoenix. A core member of the X-Men, Jean Grey is gifted with powerful telepathic and telekinetic abilities. Although she’s known for her compassion and intelligence, sometimes her powers get the best of her. One of the most notable arcs involving Jean Grey is her transformation into the Phoenix, an immensely powerful cosmic entity. This transformation amplifies her abilities to godlike levels, but also puts her at risk of losing control and becoming a destructive force.

Known for her work in video game franchises such as Baldur’s Gate and Metal Gear Solid, Hale was nominated for Best Performance by a Human Female for her role as Commander Shepard in Mass Effect.

Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm

Alison Sealy-Smith voices Storm, a mutant with the ability to manipulate the weather, controlling elements such as wind, rain, lightning, and temperature. A senior member of the team, she provides guidance and support to her fellow members. Like the regal figure she is, she presents a calm demeanor and exudes a sense of wisdom that is expected of a leader. As one of the first few prominent black superheroes in mainstream media, Storm acts as a mentor and confidante to younger mutants like Jubilee and Rogue.

Smith’s film and television credits include This is Wonderland and Street Legal. The actress also voiced Storm on the 1990s X-Men.

Cal Dodd as Wolverine

Cal Dodd voices Wolverine, also known as Logan. A Canadian mutant with a gruff demeanor, Wolverine is well-recognized for his retractable claws, which are made of adamantium - a virtually indestructible metal. He’s also gifted with enhanced sense and a rapid healing factor, giving him an advantage in the roughest of battles. Underneath his tough exterior, Wolverine is one of the show’s most complex and conflicted characters. He is plagued by a mysterious past, which includes memories of the Weapon X program where he was subjected to experimentation and had his skeleton fused with adamantium. Despite his imperfections, just like a wolf, Wolverine has a strong sense of loyalty and a desire to protect his fellow mutants.

Dodd also voiced Wolverine in the original X-Men: The Animated Series. He’s also done voice work for the hero/villain Random Virus in the BCC series Ace Lightning.

Lenore Zann as Rogue

Lenore Zann voices Rogue, a mutant with the ability to absorb the memories, powers, and life force of anyone she touches skin-to-skin, which often leaves her victims weakened or unconscious. Because of the volatility of her powers, Rogue constantly feels isolated and alienated from others, as she must keep her distance to avoid hurting those she loves. Her vulnerability also stems from her difficult upbringing in the Mississippi Bayou and her eventual recruitment into the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants before joining the X-Men. Despite her fierce independence, she puts her team above her and even has room in her heart for Gambit.

Just like Dodd, Zann voiced Rogue in the original X-Men: The Animated Series, as well as its video game X-Men vs. Street Fighter.

George Buza as Beast

George Buza voices Beast, a.k.a. Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy. True to his name, Beast is characterized by blue fur, feline facial features, and great physical strength and agility. But don’t let his appearance fool you. As a doctor, Beast serves as the intellectual powerhouse of the X-Men team. He is known for his philosophical musings and has a knack for engaging in intellectual debates with his fellow mutants. Although he upholds himself with a strong sense of morality and justice, Beast is often subjected to discrimination due to his mutant appearance.

Buza is best known for voicing Beast in the original X-Men Animated Series and proceeded to reprise his role in the video games X-Men Children of the Atom and X-Men: Mutant Academy.

AJ LoCascio as Gambit

AJ LoCascio voices Gambit, a mutant with the ability to charge objects with kinetic energy, causing them to explode upon impact. With Cajun roots, Gambit stands out with his suave demeanor, charming personality, and iconic deck of playing cards, which he often uses as weapons in combat. Gambit initially came from the wrong side of the law, as shown by his history as a thief and a member of the Thieves Guild. But he doesn’t let his criminal past define him. If anything, it instills him with a strong sense of honor.

LoCascio gained prominence for his role as Prince Lotor in Voltron: Legendary Defender and Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Game.

Holly Chou as Jubilee

Holly Chou voices Jubilee, a young mutant with the ability to generate pyrotechnic energy plasmoids from her hands, often manifesting as bursts of colorful fireworks. Bringing a vivacious spirit to the team, Jubilee is known for her spunky personality, quick wit, and street-smart attitude. As a teenage member of the team, she initially struggles with controlling her abilities. Under the mentorship of her fellow mutants, she learns to harness her powers for the greater good.

Chou’s portfolio includes roles in The Big Sick and the highly-praised Netflix series Blue Eye Samurai.

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop

Isaac Robinson-Smith voices Bishop, a mutant who can absorb and redirect various forms of energy. Bishop comes from a dystopian future where mutants are hunted down and persecuted by Sentinels, giant robotic enforcers created to exterminate mutants. A stoic character, Bishop travels back in time to the present day to warn the X-Men about the impending danger posed by the Sentinels. He is constantly driven by a sense of duty to prevent the apocalyptic future he comes from.

Smith is known for his roles in Voltron: Legendary Defender and the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth video game.

Matthew Waterson as Magneto

Matthew Waterson voices Magneto, a.k.a. Erik Lehnsherr, one of the central antagonists of the franchise. With the ability to manipulate magnetic fields, Magneto can control metal objects and generate magnetic force fields. As the leader of the Brotherhood of Mutants, Magento holds a deep-seated belief in mutant superiority and the necessity of mutant dominance over humans. He views humans as a threat to mutant-kind and seeks to establish a separate society where mutants can live free from persecution. But Magneto is known to take his methods to the extreme, leading him to clash with the X-Men, who advocate for peaceful coexistence between mutants and humans.

Waterson’s previous projects in Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and the Fallout 4 video game.

Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

Adrian Hough voices Nightcrawler, a mutant characterized by his blue skin, pointed ears, a prehensile tail, and the ability to teleport short distances in a puff of brimstone. Because of his appearance, Nightcrawler is constantly misunderstood and feared by humans. But underneath his mutant appearance, Nightcrawler is a compassionate member with a strong sense of morality and is shown to be devoutly religious - making him the heart of the team. Much of his combat skills is inspired by his penchant for swashbuckling heroics.

Hough’s prior roles include Mayor Jack Fife in Home Before Dark and voicing Haytham Kenway in Assassin’s Creed III.

J. P. Karliak as Morph

J. P. Karliak voices Morph, a shapeshifting mutant with the ability to mimic the appearance and voice of anyone he chooses. Morph is the fun-loving and jovial member of the X-Men, constantly lightening the mood of the team with his playful antics and sense of humor. In the original series, Morph is seemingly killed in action during a mission. Despite his apparent demise, Morph later resurfaces as a tortured and vengeful figure, having survived but been captured and brainwashed by a mutant-hunting organization.

Karliak’s portfolio includes voicing Dante Crescendo in Trolls: TrollsTopia and Linus in The Stinky & Dirty Show.