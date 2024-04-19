Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Episode 6.

The Big Picture X-Men '97 excels in translating mutant dynamics to animation, including intricate relationships and love triangles among the superheroes.

Charles Xavier and Empress Lilandra's enduring relationship, tested by wars and trials, mirrors their comic book counterparts in X-Men '97's "Into the Breach."

The evolving relationship between Xavier and Lilandra will continue to face challenges with the lovers' impending separation.

The biggest key to X-Men '97's success is how it manages to translate the various dynamics between the mutant superheroes from the comic page to animation. That includes the often messy romantic relationships; see the surprising relationship between Magneto and Rogue or how the series recently reignited the Cyclops/Wolverine/Jean Grey love triangle. That's not even getting into the love triangle between Cyclops, Jean, and Jean's clone Madelyne Pryor. It turns out that even the X-Men's mentor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) isn't immune to Cupid's arrows, as the most recent episode "Lifedeath - Part 2" explored his relationship with the Shi'ar Empress Lilandra Neramani (Morla Gorrondona). In fact, Xavier and Lilandra have one of the most enduring relationships throughout the X-Men comics!

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+

Empress Lilandra First Meets Charles Xavier During "The Phoenix Saga" in Marvel Comics

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Xavier first became aware of Lilandra's presence during X-Men #97 by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum, when he started receiving a series of telepathic distress beacons from her. Lilandra had fled to Earth after her brother D'Ken attempted to harness the universe-shattering power of the M'Kraan Crystal, and tried to have Lilandra executed when she objected. Once landing on Earth, Lilandra was abducted by the Sh'iar agent Erik the Red, but the X-Men intervened and wound up battling Erik alongside the Shi'ar's Imperial Guard — a collection of aliens with superpowers to rival theirs. Eventually, the M'Kraan Crystal threatened to wipe out all of reality until it was stopped by Jean Grey using her newly-minted Phoenix abilities. In the aftermath, Lilandra was crowned the Majestrix of the Shi'ar Empire, and grew close to Xavier; he refused the chance to stay with her as he wanted to help Jean gain control over her Phoenix powers.

The Phoenix would eventually bring the two starcrossed lovers together, but not for the best. After Jean became the Dark Phoenix and wiped out an entire star system, Lilandra teleported the X-Men to the Shi'ar empire. Xavier declared a trial by combat, hoping to spare Jean's life, but in the end, Jean ended up taking her own life to prevent the Dark Phoenix from ever becoming dominant. The X-Men would once again encounter the Shi'ar when Lilandra's sister Deathbird overthrew her with the help of the parasitic Brood. When Xavier was transformed into a Brood himself, Lilandra transferred his mind into a clone body.

Xavier and Lilandra's Relationship Evolves Between 'X-Men: The Animated Series' & 'X-Men '97'

Close

Lilandra joined forces with the space pirates known as the Starjammers to fight Deathbird's regime, while Xavier continued to teach the X-Men. But in Uncanny X-Men #200, he suffered a fatal heart attack, causing Lilandra to cross the galaxy to try and cure him. Before he left, Xavier placed Magneto in charge of the X-Men; he would eventually marry Lilandra before finding his way back to Earth. Once again, the Shi'ar empire fell under the thrall of a cruel ruler as Xavier's "evil twin" Cassandra Nova hijacked Lilandra's mind and commanded her to set the full might of the Shi'ar Empire upon the X-Men. Afterward, the Shi'ar annulled Lilandra's marriage to Xavier and withdrew from the planet.

The events of Uncanny X-Men #200 served as the basis for X-Men: The Animated Series' finale, "Graduation Day," and the backbone of X-Men '97, as Xavier was the target of a weapon that caused his body to deteriorate, forcing him to leave with Lilandra in search of a cure. "Lifedeath - Part 2" once again puts their relationship to the test, with Xavier potentially forced to give up his memories of Earth and the X-Men. However, in the midst of stopping a coup by Deathbird, Xavier learns of the mutant massacre in Genosha and decides to return to Earth. Given that the Shi'ar Empire looks down on Xavier, and Earth in general, it's safe to say that future episodes of X-Men '97 will test Xavier and Lilandra's relationship in the same way the comics did.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S., with new episodes premiering Wednesdays.

Watch on Disney+