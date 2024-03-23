The Big Picture Marvel fans rejoice as X-Men '97 makes its grand return, with a nostalgic apparel collection at BoxLunch.

The year for Marvel fans is off to a hot start with X-Men ‘97 premiering its first two episodes this past week. The continuation of the beloved 90s X-Men: The Animated Series has brought back all the nostalgia with new action figures, Funko Pops, and apparel. Now, BoxLunch has unveiled their latest apparel collection based on X-Men ‘97.

The collection includes four new stylish pieces. There’s the Logan Tank Jersey ($49.90), an X-Men Bomber Jacket ($79.90), an X-Men Group Portrait Colorblock Hoodie ($64.90), and a Wolverine Striped Portrait Crewneck sweater($59.90). As usual, BoxLunch has pulled out all the stops, perfectly capturing the colorful animation of the ‘97 revival. The company is known for their clothing lines attached to some of pop culture's most iconic comic book characters. The X-Men are no exception, as these four items join an expensive collection of X-Men merchandise that includes shirts, socks, crossbody bags, pajama pants, and purses.

The X-Men Have Returned to Critical Acclaim

The 90s were littered with an endless amount of all-time great superhero cartoons. However, for Marvel, there was no series as beloved as X-Men. In its initial five-year run from 1992 to 1997, the way it adapted the classic storylines from the groundbreaking comics was next to none. Also, like its DC counterpart in Batman: The Animated Series, it's most fans' definitive version of this Marvel team. Everything from the iconic theme song to the character designs to the rich writing that blended mature themes with corny comic antics was awe-inspiring. Especially if you've grown up on the series. Fast-forward all these years later to ‘97, and it's like the series has never left our pop culture conversation. That’s a testament to the talented creative team behind the project who set the series shortly after where the original ended. In that same heroic breath, it helps when you have many of the classic voices back, like Cal Dodd’s Wolverine and Alison Sealy Smith’s Storm charging into battle once again. X-Men‘97, in its first two episodes is an absolute love letter to not only the series it’s based on, but the larger franchise as a whole. As the X-Men slowly enter the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine and beyond, hopefully Marvel will carry over what has thematically worked with the critically acclaimed series thus far.

X-Men ‘97 will premiere its third of ten episodes on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, on Disney+. New episodes debut every Wednesday until May 15. While Marvel fans wait for the next epic episode, you can buy your BoxLunch X-Men ‘97 merch on their website. The trailer for the mutant-centric series can be seen below, and images from the collection can be seen above.

