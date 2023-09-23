The Big Picture Funko has released a new X-Men '97 Cyclops Pop! figure, featuring the classic character as he appeared in the original '90s animated series. It is now available for $15 on eBay.

The figure accurately captures Cyclops' likeness and displays his personality with a battle-ready pose and his trademark red laser shooting from his eyes.

X-Men '97 will be a continuation of the beloved animated series and is set to debut on Disney+ next year.

Fans of the X-Men franchise have a new figure to add to their collection as the official Funko Twitter account has revealed their first look at their latest X-Men '97 Cyclops Pop! figure. Set to be released as an eBay exclusive, the figure is now available for fans to purchase for $15. The figure showcases the classic character as he appeared in the original X-Men animated series from the '90s, teasing that the art design of the upcoming revival will honor the legacy of the classic series.

With intense blue and yellow colors that contrast each other nicely, the figure perfectly captures the character’s likeness while also displaying his personality with a battle-ready pose. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a figure of Cyclops without showcasing his powers and the Pop! toy fully achieves that, with a piercing red laser shooting from the character’s eyes.

Of the X-Men universe’s roster of classic heroes, Cyclops is arguably one of the most iconic characters from the franchise, alongside the likes of Wolverine and Storm. The character will be voiced by ​​Ray Chase for his return to the small screen with the release of X-Men '97. The series is slated to be arrive next year so fans may still have awhile to wait before the classic character returns, but with figures already on the way, it looks like Disney is gearing up for a potential promotional push just around the corner.

The Classic Animated Series Is Set to Make a Triumphant Return Exclusively on Disney+

Image via Marvel Entertainment Group

Long before the X-Men made their live-action debut on the big screen, the franchise was best known for their iconic '90s animated television series, which ran for five seasons. While the classic team would ultimately live on through various film series alongside other animated television outings, the original '90s show remains a beloved and iconic entry to the franchise. However, following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, who initially held the rights to the X-Men brand, the original series is set to make a heroic return with the release of X-Men '97 on Disney+.

Additional details on the upcoming revival remain under wraps, but the show will be a continuation of the original series. At the moment, an official release date has not been revealed, but the show is expected to debut sometime in 2024. Until then, fans can celebrate the beloved character with the Funko figure, which is now available exclusively on eBay.

Funko’s X-Men ‘97 Cyclops figure is now available for fans to order here. Check out the official image of the brand-new Pop! below: