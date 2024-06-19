The Big Picture Mondo's new Cyclops 1/6 figure from X-Men '97 includes swappable hands, visors, and blast effects for collectors to enjoy.

Limited edition X-Men Annual #1 poster printed on gold foil paper is also available for purchase for a short 6-day period.

Mondo's Senior Creative Director Hector Arce expresses excitement for new X-Men figures, promising Animated Series style with new '97 twists.

Mondo have released their first ever 1/6 figure based on the hit animated series X-Men ’97. The figure is of Cyclops, voiced by Ray Chase in the series, and is now available to purchase as part of a limited run. The figure comes from the same group behind the brand’s Rogue 1/6 Scale Figure, coming from of Alex Brewer on Concept Design and Sculpting, Tomasz Rozejowski on Painting, Dan Veesenmeyer on Packaging Art, Jordan Christianson on Packaging Design and Brandon Deichler on Photography.

Alongside Mondo’s exciting X-Men ’97 1/6 figure release, the brand are also dropping an iconic poster reproduction of X-Men Annual #1, featuring striking artwork by Jim Lee. This release is limited as a 6-day timed edition. The screen-printed poster spans 16” by 24”, and is printed on gold foil paper. The timed poster release ends Monday, June 24 at NOON CT, so be sure to grab one before the cutoff point!

What Can Buyers Expect From Mondo’s Cyclops 1/6 Scale Figure?

Mondo’s latest 1/6 figure and first venture into X-Men ’97 features portraits, swappable hands, visors, and blast effects. Restricted to a total count of 1500 figures, the deluxe limited edition comes with a range of exciting add-ons, including additional portraits, blast and an attachable jacket for Cyclops.

Speaking on the exciting new X-Men ’97 drop via Mondo’s official blog post, Mondo’s Senior Creative Director, Hector Arce, said,

"Our love for X-MEN:TAS started this line of figures and has only grown with the amazing X-MEN '97! We're excited to continue our X-MEN ANIMATED line with the ability to now pull from both TAS and '97 for new accessories, portraits and variants (while at it's core still looking like TAS). Rest assured the same team behind the previous figures are still designing any new additions to the line-up. We'll forever keep to the style of TAS … '97 just gives us a bit more options and fun new things to play with. (Did someone say glowing purple claws for a possible new Wolverine?!)."

You can catch Arce and co-Senior Creative Director Peter Santa-Maria as they give an in-depth look via the Mondo YouTube channel on Thursday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT.

Both the X-Men '97 - Cyclops 1/6 Scale Figure (MSRP: $220) and the X-Men Annual #1 limited timed edition poster (MSRP: $65) are available for purchase now via MondoShop.com and The Drop. X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+.

