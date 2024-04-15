The Big Picture Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura are interested in potentially working on a live-action X-Men movie in the MCU.

Mutants have already made appearances in the MCU, setting the stage for the arrival of the X-Men in future projects.

Fans anticipate the live-action debut of the X-Men after the success of X-Men '97, with hopes that Conley and Yonemura will be part of the transition in some way.

Several directors of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 are throwing their hat in the ring to take another crack at the mutants in live-action. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, X-Men '97 directors Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura expressed interest when asked if they had any desire to be part of the MCU's first live-action X-Men movie. Conley is the director of X-Men '97 episodes 2, 4, and 6, while Yonemura is the director of episodes 3, 4, 7, and 9.

The directors had this to say in response to the question:

CONLEY: "If that's a call that we get, at some point, I'm going to pick up the phone, for sure." YONEMURA: "I would never say no to that phone call because I love a good challenge, and I love trying new things."

X-Men '97 has been extraordinarily well-received by fans of the original series and newcomers alike through the halfway point in the first season. Conley and Yonemura, along with everyone else involved in Marvel Studios' latest animated series, have showcased extreme care by adapting these mutants into animation in a way that pays homage to their comic book origins and the original animated series. Both directors have much more experience with animation than live-action, but if the live-action X-Men look anything like they do in X-Men '97, MCU fans are in for a treat. If anyone has proved themselves worthy of at least being involved with the project in a consulting role, it's Conley and Yonemura.

Are Mutants Already in the MCU?

Mutants have been a thing in the MCU since Kamala Khan debuted as a mutant, with Marvel Studios moving away from her original backstory in Marvel Comics as an Inhuman. There have also been several other appearances by mutants, including Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Beast (Kelsey Grammer), who showed up in the post-credit scene for The Marvels. More mutants are also confirmed to appear in Deadpool and Wolverine, which is set to be Marvel Studios' first movie with previously established mutants as the titular characters.

Anticipation for the X-Men to finally arrive in live-action is through the roof, especially after how well the MCU has handled the mutant team in X-Men '97. Much of the credit for this reception goes to Conley and Yonemura; bringing them into the fold on one of the MCU's most important future projects would be both a great step up for them and a gesture of goodwill to fans that Marvel cares about the live-action iteration of the X-Men just as much as their comic book and animated counterparts.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release exclusively in theaters on July 26. The first five episodes of X-Men '97 are available to stream on Disney+.

