The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are about change, in a different number of forms. The series still retains all the elements that made X-Men: The Animated Series a beloved part of pop culture, but it's at its best when it explores how the world changed in the wake of Charles Xavier's (Ross Marquand) death. Most of "To Me, My X-Men" and "Mutant Liberation Begins" focus on that change — whether it's Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) welcoming their son into the world, or the rest of the X-Men having to work with their former foe Magneto (Matthew Waterson) after he inherits Xavier's estate. But it looks like change isn't done with the X-Men. After Storm (Allison Sealy-Smith) leaves the team after losing her powers in a battle with the Friends of Humanity, a mysterious visitor comes to the Xavier School for the Gifted — and it is none other than Jean Grey herself!

This isn't just a major shock to the audience, but to the X-Men as well. After all, they've been through multiple adventures with Jean... so who's this mysterious stranger who looks just like her? The answer is complicated, because if the real Jean has made her way back to the X-Men, then the woman who they think is "Jean" is actually Madelyne Pryor, who has quite a history with the X-Men — and a connection to a foe who's previously appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series.

In the X-Men Comics, Madelyne Pryor Was Cyclops' First Wife

Madelyne Pryor made her first appearance in Uncanny X-Men #168 by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith. The issue became infamous for opening with Kitty Pryde's proclamation of "Professor Xavier is a jerk!" — she was upset that Xavier was placing her among the New Mutants instead of the core X-Men team — but it's the ending that was the true shocker. Cyclops, having retired from the X-Men following Jean's supposed death as Dark Phoenix, returns to Alaska to reconnect with his brother, Alex (aka Havok), and his father, Christopher. There, he meets Madelyne and is floored by her resemblance to Jean; it also doesn't help that Madelyne supposedly survived a plane crash that took place on the same day Jean died. After saving Madelyne from the mutant illusionist Mastermind, Scott quickly marries her and retires from the X-Men after a duel with Storm. The two also have a baby, Nathan, who grows up to be the time-traveling soldier known as Cable.

Their marriage doesn't last long, as Jean is revealed to be alive. Scott eventually leaves Madelyne and Nathan to reunite with the rest of the original X-Men as X-Factor, which takes a toll on Madelyne's mental state. She adopts the mantle of the Goblin Queen after a trip through the hellish dimension known as Limbo, where she finally learns the truth about her origins: She is a clone of Jean Grey, created by Mister Sinister in his ongoing obsession with the Summers/Grey bloodline. Driven mad, Madelyne takes part in a demonic invasion of New York but gives her life to stop Sinister. She eventually returns, becoming the Queen of Limbo and briefly allying herself with Chasm (aka the former Scarlet Spider, Ben Reilly).

Madelyne Pryor's 'X-Men '97' Appearance Could Tie Into the Return of Mister Sinister

Madelyne's appearance in the series seems to hint that X-Men '97 will do its own take on Inferno, which detailed the demonic invasion of New York as well as the X-Men's attempts to contain it. It also provides some juicy drama, especially where Cyclops is concerned. Not only is he struggling with Magneto being chosen to lead the X-Men, but the fact that the woman he married is an entirely different person could upend everything he's ever known. There's also the matter of Jean and Madelyne to consider, including the details of why Jean is only now returning to the X-Men.

It also means that Mister Sinister is waiting in the wings. Showrunner Beau DeMayo (who recently parted ways with Marvel Studios) revealed that Sinister would serve as the main villain of X-Men '97 prior to the series premiere. Sinister has already proven to be a formidable force in X-Men: The Animated Series, as he kidnapped Cyclops and Jean during their honeymoon while also resurrecting Morph in order to tear the X-Men apart. His reappearance will mean that the team is in for yet another upheaval — which seems to be a major constant in their lives.

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes premiering every Tuesday.

