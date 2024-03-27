The Big Picture X-Men '97 continues the thrilling storyline of X-Men: The Animated Series.

The animation series revisits the 1990s era with faithful renditions of classic characters set to face treacherous adventures.

Episode 3, "Fire Made Flesh," teases a dark turn of events with the mutants facing a dangerous visitor and an immortal mad scientist.

Ahead of the release of the third episode of X-Men '97, Disney+ has released a new clip from Episode 3, titled "Fire Made Flesh," showing the mutants trapped in a dark dungeon, which Beast (George Buza) compares to Dante's Inferno. Adapting a storyline from the '80s comic book "X-Men: Inferno," the third episode opens more doors for more sinister battles coming the mutants' way soon, which only heightens the excitement for the remaining seven episodes.

A crossover of the comic book's various issues — including "Uncanny X-Men," "X-Factor," and "The New Mutants" — Inferno saw the mutants fighting against Mr. Sinister's evil schemes and the demons from Limbo. The first two episodes of X-Men '97 delivered an impressive continuation to the X-Men: The Animated Series story, setting the bar high for subsequent episodes. Luckily for fans, Episodes 1 and 2 are only the start of more exciting things to come, as the third episode has allowed the series to extend beyond its original source material.

In the clip, the X-Men are trapped in a mansion that Jubilee (Holly Chou) describes as "possessed," calling their current situation "the worst horror movie ever." Morph (J.P. Karliak) then chimed in, saying that the place is, in fact, a literal "hell." As Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Cyclops (Ray Chase), Sunspot (Gui Agustini), Gambit (AJ LoCascio), and Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith) try to determine what is going on, the mansion then started to collapse, exposing a terrifying place beneath the surface. The synopsis for the new episode reads:

"In this new episode, called “Fire Made Flesh,” a visitor arrives at the mansion with a dangerous secret that threatens Cyclops and Jean’s relationship. The team is propelled into a tragic confrontation with an immortal mad scientist."

‘X-Men ‘97’ Offers an Ultimate Blast From the Past

Though it has been over two decades since X-Men: The Animated Series last aired, the all-new series continued where the original one left off. Revisiting the iconic era of the 1990s, complete with ensembles that are faithful to the '90s style, the 10-episode series centers on "a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them," all forced to face treacherous adventures in the name of a peaceful and better world for humans and mutants alike.

The rest of the X-Men '97 voice cast includes Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Lenore Zann as Rogue, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. The first three episodes of X-Men '97 are available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays.

You can watch the Episode 3 clip down below: