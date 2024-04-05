The Big Picture X-Men '97 features numerous nostalgic references to classic Marvel comics and the original X-Men series in visually stunning episodes.

Jubilee and Storm go through emotional experiences, featuring fun Easter eggs and references to iconic X-Men stories and characters.

Forge struggles to help Storm regain her powers, revealing his dark past with an evil creature, and setting up future storylines full of callbacks.

We're almost halfway through the first season of X-Men '97, and this long-awaited reboot of the classic title just offered viewers one of its most visually stunning episodes yet. A continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, created by Eric Lewald, Sidney Iwanter, and Mark Edens, this Disney+ show has wowed watchers with the amount of callbacks to the former series and classic Marvel comics it has been able to feature. This is owed largely to creator Beau DeMayo and the series' creative team; a group who've displayed a steadfast love and appreciation for the stories that helped create the amazing superhuman world this team inhabits.

The past few episodes saw various references and Easter eggs, and while this one was no different, it also featured an emotional levity to its plot. Both Jubilee (Holly Chou) and Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) went through intense emotional experiences (one much more fun than the other) that saw them develop a new understanding of what it means to truly be a hero. It did this through digital comedy and melancholy horror. The series made sure to inject these vivid stories with the classic references that it knew die hard fans of the franchise would love. Let's run through them and see the biggest Easter eggs from Episode 4 — and let's hope they're all as good as the Hot Topic reference Jubilee dropped early in the episode!

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+

'X-Men '97' Gives Jubilee the Weirdest Birthday Ever

Close

X-Men '97's fourth episode was split, with its first half focusing on Jubilee trying to celebrate her 18th birthday. Annoyed by new X-Men leader Magneto (Matthew Waterson) refusing to let her and the others go to the arcade, audiences see her and 'new mutant' Roberto de Costa (Gui Agustini) hanging out in her room - with the first Easter egg being a stuffed version of the classic Marvel character Longshot resting by her TV. This foreshadows the plot of her story which sees the teens get sucked through a Motendo (a great Nintendo parody) into a video game made by the lucky hero's longtime rival, Mojo (David Errigo Jr). He rules the Mojoverse — an alternate dimension where the enslaved populace can only work and watch his various shows and movies nonstop.

Mojo thrusts Jubilee and Roberto into a video game of her life to make his newest hit show. This segment features a lot of funny Easter eggs, from name-dropping another famous mutant from the X-Men — Dazzler — to parodying real TV shows Who's The Boss, A Different World, and Divorce Court. The game itself is a reference to the actual Konami X-Men game that can still be found in arcades today, with the classic player-select screen showing sprites for other famous characters including Magik, Colossus, and Cable. We also see another glimpse of his (un)loyal follower Spiral (Abby Trott), the multi-armed Samurai, currently acting as tech support.

Image: Disney+

Jubilee and Roberto's journey references iconic episodes from the original series by recalling mutants being enslaved in Genosha, Magneto's planetary base "Asteroid M," and the team's previous adventures in Savage Land, with a wink to fans of goofy (but terrifying) pterodactyl villain, Sauron. There's also a great reference in a pixelated wanted poster behind Jubilee when they're running through the cityscape level, the blurry image replicating one of the comics' most iconic covers, The Uncanny X-Men Volume 141 aka the original Days Of Future's Past story.

Finally, Jubilee's time in her Motendo ends with a reference to a comic book character who deserved better and an actress who helped jumpstart the popularity this character still has today. The original voice actor for Jubilee, Alyson Court, returns to voice the character Abscissa. Abscissa is the beta version of Jubilee created by Mojo, and is much older than Jubilee when they meet. Abscissa saves Jubilee and Roberto from Mojo in X-Men '97 but her comics counterpart has a much darker story. In the comics, Abscissa had a short, devastating feature as an alternate version of Jubilee who was enslaved for decades by Mojo before being destroyed by timeline shenanigans. This version gives her a much happier ending, as this digital double helps Jubilee recognize how amazing her life is, before helping Jubilee vanquish Mojo and escape the game.

'X-Men '97' Shows a Struggling Storm

Image via Marvel

The second portion of X-Men '97's fourth episode takes a sharp turn from its bombastic story of teenage growth to a quieter, distressed question of what happens to a goddess when she loses her power. It sees Storm with Forge (Gil Birmingham), the super-mechanic mutant trying to help her regain her power after she lost them to an anti-mutant terrorist in a previous episode. He quickly develops feelings for her, but their clear chemistry is ruined when he confesses that it was because of the breakthroughs he made in power-dampening technology with the U.S. Government that led to the creation of the gun that stole her ability.

She justifiably refutes his admission of love after finding this out, but not before another easter egg showcases his X-Factor team from X-Men: The Animated Series: Polaris, Quicksilver, Wolfsbane, Havok, Strong Guy, and Multiple Man. Let's hope we see this iconic group again soon, especially since Polaris and Quicksilver have a very strange familial bond with Magneto that could use some exploring.

Image via Marvel

While they don't display it fully in this episode, Forge's origin in the comics ties directly to the terrifying monster that attacks the burgeoning couple at the episode's end, The Adversary (also voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith). The comics reveal that Forge, who is of the Cheyenne nation, was born with an innate magical ability he ignored, in favor of focusing on his beloved technology. Despite neglecting this power, it still resided in him, and when he saw his entire team being killed in the Vietnam War, he summoned a demon to destroy all of their attackers — inflicting The Adversary upon the world.

He banished it after it avenged his group (at the expense of their souls) but this gave the evil being an entry into the world to commit more atrocities, at one point even killing that era's entire X-Men team! It's unclear how much of this story will continue into the next episode, but with a show that loves references and Easter eggs as much as this one and a part two coming next week, it's obvious viewers can expect more callbacks to this creature and Forge's sordid past.

'X-Men '97' Knows Calls Back to Its History

Close

While its previous episodes featured tales of evil clones and raging bigots, X-Men 97's latest installment showed fans just how sickeningly wondrous this team's villains can be. It did this all through an enormous number of thrilling callbacks that not only referenced the franchise, but referenced the era that this entire series is set in! It was a great reminder that the creators' knowledge of Marvel extends beyond the X-Men while also creating minute details that only the most ardent of fans will catch. It's unclear where the next episode will go, as Storm and Forge's fate lies in the balance. But, their relationship has taken them across the world (this one and others) in the comics. The only clear thing is that no matter where this story ends up, there will be more Easter eggs for audiences to enjoy!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+