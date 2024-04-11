Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 5.

The Big Picture Former showrunner Beau DeMayo reflects on real-world tragedies following the surprise deaths of fan-favorite mutants in the latest X-Men '97.

DeMayo's intentional decision to shake up X-Men reflects the need for unity in the face of senseless deaths and injustice in society.

X-Men '97 continues to tackle tough issues with hope, emphasizing the importance of social justice and healing in the current climate.

X-Men ‘97’s fifth episode of the season surprised audiences with a devastating tragedy. The episode was emotionally fraught, and now former showrunner Beau DeMayo has taken to social media (via Entertainment Weekly) to unpack the devastating impact of these events. DeMayo pioneered the first season of the animated series before being let go ahead of the premiere. The reason for the writer’s departure is still largely a mystery, and he did not address the circumstances. Instead, he took to social media to explain the implications of the episode, which includes a startling attack on the mutant nation of Genosha. The most heartbreaking loss in the episode was the deaths of mutant characters, Magneto (Matthew Waterson) and Gambit (A.J. LoCascio).

DeMayo explained that these losses were intentional. Gambit is a fan-favorite character and a primary love interest for Rogue (Lenore Zann) — it seems that especially considering his long history in the comics, he would be safe. However, DeMayo’s decision to rattle the core of the X-Men was something he had included in his original pitch for the reboot. He further explained that the ‘90s had been a place of safety, but the modern era has brought more compilations. He wanted to see that reflected in the nostalgic series. He wrote:

“Yes, it looked like Gambit's story was going a specific direction. The crop top was chosen to make you love him. Him pulling off his shirt was intentional. There's a reason he told Rogue any fool would suffer her hand in a dance, even if it ended up not being him suffering. But if events like 9/11, Tulsa, Charlottesville, or Pulse Nightclub teach us anything, it's that too many stories are often cut far too short. I partied at Pulse. It was my club. I have so many great memories of its awesome white lounge. It was, like Genosha, a safe space for me and everyone like me to dance and laugh and be free. I thought about this a lot when crafting this season and this episode, and how the gay community in Orlando rose to heal from that event.”

In short, DeMayo has updated the superhero team to reflect a certain context. As painful as it may be, these realities have always been part of the X-Men’s DNA.

'X-Men' Once Again Is the Product of Its Time

Image via Disney+

For many, watching X-Men is a safe space. Viewing an animated cartoon from the ‘90s can shield fans from the harsh realities of the world. But if there is one Marvel property that has always responded to the times that it is in, that would be X-Men. Initially created as a conversation about racism, X-Men has the duty to stay updated as an allegory for marginalization. The deaths in the episode are a reference to the senseless deaths that permeate modern culture. But X-Men is also about hope. DeMayo included that in his breakdown of the episode.

“As Trask told Cyclops in the premiere: ‘you have no idea what it's like to be left behind by the future.’ Now the X-Men do, and like each of us, they'll have to weigh whether this is a time for social justice — or as Magneto preached at his trial — is it a time for social healing.”

Magneto’s story has always been about rage against the injustice of the world. But if the episode proves anything, it’s that unity is more necessary now than ever. DeMayo may be gone from the project, but his fingerprints remain on the first season. His passion and perspective were needed for the series to keep the story updated.

Viewers can catch up on the current episodes of X-Men ‘97, streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive on the platform every Wednesday.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

WATCH ON DISNEY+