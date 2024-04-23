The Big Picture X-Men '97 is bringing drama and twists to the beloved animated series, captivating both old and new fans.

Rogue taps into her rage in a new sneak peek from Episode 6, flying into action and showing the U.S. government what she's made of.

The next episode of X-Men '97 hits Disney+ on Wednesday.

Rogue (voiced by Lenore Zann), is tapping into her unbridled rage in a sneak peek at this week's X-Men ‘97 episode. Titled “Bright Eyes,” the upcoming chapter looks like it will focus on the fallout that is ripping through the mutant nation of Genosha after the — quite frankly bonkers — events of Episode 5. Last week, the show largely skipped over the devastation that befell Rogue and her fellow X-Men, instead focusing on Storm (voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith) who fought to regain her powers after losing them earlier in the season. This week, Rogue is going all out, flying into the desert at super-speed and putting the hurt on the United States government. Ignoring their cease-and-desist warning, Rogue shows her enemies what she's made of.

‘X-Men ‘97’ Has Been Filled With Plenty Of Drama and Twists

So far, the Disney+ series has been an absolute joy to watch, and is not only capturing the attention of those of us who grew up on X-Men: The Animated Series, but also the younger generation. Combining vibrant animation, well-plotted storylines, soaring music, and top-tier voice acting, the reboot has been a huge success with the dedicated — and often picky — fandom, doing right by the production that came before it.

By far, the most talked about episode of the season (so far) aired two weeks ago and, along with a slew of love triangles, jaws dropped when it was revealed that time-traveling Cable (Chris Potter) was the child of Scott (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) who, as a baby, was sent to the future as his only chance of survival. The hits just kept on coming as it would turn out that Cable was on a mission to warn his fellow mutants that Master Mold (Eric Bauza) and his Sentinel army were on their way. His warning was just seconds too late, with the villains wiping out scores of the citizens of Genosha. Finally, in a heroic show of courage, the final moments of the episode saw Gambit sacrificing himself to save Rogue — a scene that rivaled the Cable reveal just moments earlier — although Episode 6 teased the possibility of Gambit's return, which would be more than welcomed by fans.

Check out the teaser below and get caught up on all the excitement as X-Men ‘97 is now streaming on Disney+ with five episodes to go in its first season.

