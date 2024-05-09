The Big Picture The latest X-Men '97 episode honors classic comics with nostalgic hero outfits and iconic story references.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'X-Men '97 Episode 9.

We are only one episode from the end of X-Men '97's first season, and while the show continues to shock with the mind-bending places it goes, two things are for sure: there will be chaos, and there will be Easter eggs. Created by Beau DeMayo, this Disney+ series continues the incredible adventures begun in X-Men: The Animated Series, created by Larry Houston, Eric Lewald, and Julia Lewald. Focusing on Marvel's titular team of heroic mutants, this freshman outing has awed viewers with its wild plotlines and the immense heartbreak it puts the characters (and the audience) through along the way. We're about to enter the season finale, and despite having the momentous job of setting up the climax for such a fantastic season, this episode still managed to seamlessly feature a variety of references into its story of mutants just trying to live at peace, no matter who would rather see them dead. Let's break down these callbacks and learn what we can expect from the show-stopping finale!

'X-Men '97' Doesn't Forget Its Comic Book Roots

Even in an episode that sees the mutants fighting off an army of bloodthirsty robots and an Omega-Level threat, X-Men '97 manages to reference the classic comic version of these characters that fans love. This appreciation starts in the show's opening credits, with Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) and Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) reclaiming their place in the lineup by having their own snippets in the show's iconic theme. Storm is donning the black and gold costume comic fans have seen her in for decades, and her classic costume isn't the only one that gets some spotlight.

As the team prepares to end Bastion's (Theo James) war on mutants and reverse Magneto's worldwide EMP, they don original versions of their hero outfits; Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) in her retro green Marvel Girl slip with gold face mask, Cyclops (Ray Chase) in his blue-hooded getup, and Wolverine (Cal Dodd) in his classic '80s-'90s brown and yellow ensemble. In a conversation with Cable (Chris Potter), Cyclops jokingly asks if his son thought they'd wear black leather, a funny reference to the 2000 Fox X-Men film where a similar joke is made referencing the multicolored spandex of the team's comic costumes. They weren't the only ones to return to their original forms, as Magneto is also wearing the purple and red helmeted suit most fans know him in — though, with everything he does in this episode, his clothes are the least of what audiences should be focusing on.

In response to his disabling all the world's electronics, the X-Men reference some of their most iconic comic book titles by splitting into Blue and Gold teams to face Magneto. As they strategize to end Bastion and confront the man at his interstellar stronghold, Asteroid M (his base in the original series and comics), Professor Xavier has a very important meeting with the President of the United States, President Kelly (Ron Rubin). Fans of both the original series and the Fox universe will recognize Kelly as an anti-mutant politician who eventually became a mutant advocate when elected President. In this meeting, he references the "Magneto Protocols," a governmental plan in the comics that would use space satellites to restrain Magneto from using his abilities. It's a great Easter egg referencing an agonizingly important aspect of Marvel's comic book world, as this season has shown to fans just how destructive this Omega-Level Mutant can really be.

'X-Men 97' Episode 8 Hints That Onslaught Is Coming

X-Men '97's latter half has seen intense, heart-wrenching references to some of the comics' most terrifying moments — but that doesn't mean it doesn't have time for some fun! While the Blue Team struggles with Magneto in space, Team Gold fights to end Bastion's reign of terror, traveling through a small town whose "DeMayo's Diner" references the series creator. That isn't the only reference, as a face off against the Sentinels sees Morph (J.P. Karliak) turn into their most incredible transformation yet: the Hulk!

As they're fighting with Beast to get to Bastion — while Sinister shows Jean Grey just how deeply his control of Cable's genes goes — the galactic group faces off against Magneto, Rogue (Lenore Zann), and Roberto Da Costa (Gui Agustini) in a scene that eagle-eyed comic fans will quickly grow horrified by. As the Mutants square off, Xavier struggles to gain control of Magneto's mind and undo the massive EMP, eventually doing so only to get Magneto's helmet melded to his head. While they struggle, Wolverine sneaks from behind and stabs Magneto with his claws, leading to a horrific Easter egg many comic fans are aware of: The moment Magneto yanks out the hero's Adamantium skeleton.

Casual fans may not be aware that Wolverine's claws are only steel because his entire skeleton was coated in Adamantium, a super strong metal, through a terrifying program called Weapon X. In the comic storyline "Fatal Attractions," Magneto committed this terrible act of surgery after being attacked by the man, a scene eerily similar to the one audiences see play out in this episode. It is a terrifying image of agony that was faithfully adapted for the screen, yet even this terrifying moment only serves to precede an even worse transformation — an Easter egg that fans better hope the creators don't follow through on.

In the comics, after seeing this terror, Xavier renders Magneto mentally catatonic, erasing his entire psyche by inadvertently drawing the darkest part of it into his own. It's a terrifying act that is made even worse when the two mentalities merge to create one of the worst villains the X-Men (and all of the Marvel Comic universe) have ever seen: Onslaught. This petrifying character is a fusion of Magneto's hatred of humanity with Xavier's darkest thoughts of the humans who hunted mutants, merging within this super-powerful telepath's body and creating a villain whose reign of terror only ended after many deaths and numerous superhero teams coming together to stop him.

The Creators of ‘X-Men ’97’ Continue To Pay Respect to Marvel Comics

If there is one thing X-Men '97 will do, it's introduce countless jaw-dropping Easter eggs that excite viewers. If the series chooses to continue adapting the "Fatal Attractions" storyline, fans will learn early into the season finale just how terrible the impact of this episode's Easter eggs will have on the series going forward. And that doesn't even consider the implications of the Magneto protocols existing in this iteration of the team's story or whether Wolverine's future will reflect the horrific one this procedure saw befall him in the comics. X-Men '97's creators seem to enjoy leaving fans questioning every aspect of their expert storytelling, but no matter what, these amazing Easter eggs continue to show what a commitment these artists have to bringing these astounding comics to life onscreen. Who knows where the finale will go or what it means for any future seasons, but one thing's for sure: No matter what Easter eggs show up next, they'll be ones every diehard fan will enjoy.

