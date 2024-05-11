Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Episode 9.

The Big Picture Xavier's mistake of leaving the X-Men to Magneto leads to conflict in X-Men '97.

The Genosha genocide and Bastion's reveal as the mastermind behind the attack lead Magneto to declare war on humanity.

Both Magneto and Xavier's ideologies have flaws, but Magneto's survivalism may be more justified.

Yes, Magneto (Matthew Waterson) finally got it out of his system and told Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) to can it in this week's episode of X-Men '97, "Tolerance is Extinction, Part 2." As Xavier and his X-Men faced off against Magneto and his X-Men aboard Asteroid M, the Professor tried his best to use reason. The Master of Magnetism had already declared war once again after the attack on Genosha in Episode 5, "Remember It." As Xavier starts babbling about how Magneto lets the world make him angry at humanity, Magnus finally snaps, covers Xavier's mouth with a piece of metal, and tells him to shut up. And, once again, Magneto is right — not only that, but he took the words right out of our mouths.

Xavier Leaving the School to Magneto Was Never a Good Idea

Everyone makes mistakes, but Charles Xavier really outdid himself in X-Men '97. The most glaring one happened right at the end of Episode 1, "To Me, My X-Men," when Magneto reveals that the Professor has left him the Xavier Institute, the X-Mansion, and command over the X-Men after his "death" at the end of X-Men: The Animated Series. The whole team is distraught and no one believes Magneto when he says it, but lo and behold, it's all true. So what was Xavier really thinking when he decided to leave the most important and respected mutant institutions in the hands of his archenemy?

Truth be told, Xavier did have his merits in coming up with this plan. He intended to have his memory weigh on Magneto's shoulders as a way of preventing him from doing anything crazy or violent as the leader of the X-Men. And it worked for a time: Magneto held Xavier in such high regard that he even surrendered himself to the United Nations to be trialed for his crimes, and led the X-Men honorably during his tenure as the leader. What Xavier didn't count on was that an actual genocide against mutantkind would take place in Genosha. As moderate as Magneto may have been trying to be, that was a turning point for him. Many mutants died under his protection, and that was something he couldn't stand.

After Genosha, Magneto was kept hostage by Bastion (Theo James), but his tenure as the leader of the X-Men, although brief, had already swayed some key members of the team. His relationship with Rogue (Lenore Zann) brought her even closer to his cause, and, after Genosha, she went so far as to confront Captain America (Josh Keaton) himself while looking for the culprit. Also, Magneto's presence among the X-Men paints a picture of him being a level-headed person, which, for a newcomer such as Sunspot (Gui Agustini), is definitely misleading. In the end, Xavier's plan caved in on itself, because it sowed division among the X-Men and only favored Magneto's public image.

Xavier Made Another Mistake by Coming Back to Earth in 'X-Men '97'

Living far from home isn't easy for anyone, but, ultimately, you have to commit to it. Otherwise, what's the point of leaving in the first place? In Charles Xavier's case, he couldn't help it: at the end of The Animated Series, he had to go away with his lover, the Shi'ar Empress Lilandra (Maria Gorrondonna), so he could survive. He can hardly be blamed for the choice that he had to make. And, in the end, his X-Men had grown into a confident and capable team of mutant warriors. It was the best possible scenario that he could have made... and then Xavier decided to come back to Earth.

In Episode 8, "Tolerance is Extinction, Part 1," the Professor returns in the middle of the biggest crisis his X-Men have faced since his departure. The Prime Sentinels have destroyed the X-Mansion, the team is fractured, Magneto has just declared war on humanity again, and Bastion is spreading videos around proving that Xavier not only isn't dead but has also been living somewhere out in space. With everything that is happening, there couldn't be a worse possible moment for him to come back. Instead of helping, he is calling attention to himself on every front, allowing the enemies of mutants everywhere to point their fingers at him with distrust.

Going away isn't easy, and being a teacher isn't, either. Eventually, your students have to move on, and you have to let them go. That's the biggest burden of all masters, but Xavier never allowed his pupils the opportunity to grow. The X-Men may need a leader, but, after years with the team, the Professor has seen them grow as people and become responsible warriors. His coming back is a loud declaration that he doesn't trust them to continue on their own. He may have taken the decision to come back with the X-Men's best interests in mind, but it wasn't up to him anymore, and he failed to see that because he could only look at them as his pupils, as he always had.

Magneto May Not Be Completely Right, but He Gets To the Point

"Magneto was right" is probably the most famous quote in the X-Men universe. It speaks volumes about the bad blood between mutants and humans, and pretty much rules out any possibility of coexistence between them. In X-Men '97, it's said by Val Cooper (Catherine Disher) in Episode 8, as she decides to release Magneto from captivity. She had secretly been working with Bastion in his fight against the mutants but had a change of heart after the attack on Genosha laid waste to a whole nation of mutants and upon seeing Bastion's plans with the Prime Sentinels.

Of course, Magneto's radical ideology does seem extreme at times. There has never been any need for an all-out war between mutants against humans, and bloodshed in the context of this conflict is reprehensible. Yes, Xavier is right in his pacifism, but it only works in theory. When it comes to reality, there will always be someone to oppose the fact that mutants have the right to exist. If it's not Bastion, it will be someone else. After the Genosha genocide, Magneto is justified in wanting to defend his peers and himself from whatever humanity may throw at them. He tried to be reasonable and played Xavier's game. He asked humans not to force mutants into conflict during his trial in Episode 2, "Mutant Liberation Begins." He advocated for a mutant nation, where they could exist in peace and alone, leaving humans with the rest of the world. And he was denied every single time.

Magneto's extremism may be far from ideal, while Xavier's pacifism works only ideally. The best possible option is a pragmatic approach that walks in between, with mutants doing their best to avoid conflict whenever possible, but idealism can only take you so far. As bad as conflict is, Magneto is right in his approach, because mutants will never have peace as long as they can't have freedom. And even in that scene in Episode 9, when Xavier talks about how Magneto let the world shape him into an intolerant and authoritarian leader, he may be correct, but he isn't right. So shut up, Xavier!

