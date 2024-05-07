The Big Picture A new X-Men '97 sneak peek reveals new outfits for the mutants and intense conversations between Professor X and the President.

Marvel Animation plans to release at least two more seasons of X-Men '97, with Season 3 already in development.

X-Men '97 has garnered high praise from critics and fans, offering hope for the MCU's treatment of mutants in Phase 5.

Coming off an eighth episode packed with Easter eggs, which also serves as part one in a three-part finale, Marvel Animation has unveiled a new look at tomorrow's penultimate episode, "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 2." Now reunited with his X-Men, the new X-Men '97 clip shows Charles Xavier trying to convince the President that his team of mutants is the only thing standing between the world as they know it and total mayhem. President Kelly warns Professor X that if his plan doesn't work, he may be forced to take aggressive action, but Charles has never been one to run away from doing the right thing, no matter the consequences.

While the ambient narration focuses on Charles' conversation with the President, the clip also showcases new footage of the X-Men sporting new outfits, including Wolverine's iconic brown and yellow spandex suit, Jean Grey's face mask, and Storm's crown. The X-Men have been wearing classic blue and yellow outfits throughout the series, and a recent trailer even poked fun at the first X-Men movie, where James Marsden's Cyclops asks Logan, "What would you prefer yellow spandex?" In addition to donning new uniforms, the new X-Men '97 sneak peek also shows the team clearly distraught, dealing with the repercussions of Bastion's dangerous new Sentinels.

How Many Seasons of ‘X-Men ’97’ Have Been Confirmed?

X-Men '97 has resonated strongly with both critics and audiences thus far, boasting a near-perfect 98% score from reviewers and a strong 94% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. When speaking with Comicbook.com, Marvel Studios Head of Television and Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, recently said that fans can look forward to at least two more seasons of X-Men '97, citing that Marvel is currently developing Season 3. With production on Season 3 already underway, it's possible fans won't be forced to endure an Invincible-like wait between seasons.

Marvel recently fired writer and showrunner Beau DeMayo mere days before the premiere of X-Men '97, and no replacement has been announced for Season 2. The animated series has earned back a considerable amount of goodwill in the public arena for Marvel, after the studio's most poorly received project ever, Secret Invasion, and also its biggest box office failure with The Marvels had many fans ready to jump ship. If X-Men '97 is any indication of how the MCU plans to handle mutants in live-action, fans have a lot to be optimistic about in Phase 5 and beyond.

Episodes 1-8 of X-Men '97 are now streaming exclusively on Disney+. Check out the new sneak peek above and stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the series.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

Watch on Disney+