X-Men '97 has every element necessary to bring back the magic only Saturday morning cartoons could create on television during the '90s. And while the upcoming animated series will launch episodes on Wednesdays, and not the weekend, the explosive action and unpredictable plots of Marvel Studios productions will be present. Through their official social media accounts, the studio has revealed the episode titles for the upcoming season of mutant mayhem. Taking into account how the entire culture surrounding the show was based on comic books, the team behind X-Men '97 brought their best game when it comes to titles that could easily be printed on the cover of a graphic novel.

The titles came with the news that X-Men '97 will end with a three-part arc. Titled "Tolerance is Extinction", the story arc will require Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) and Wolverine (Cal Dodd) to bring the best of their abilities in order to stop many threats after the loss of their leader, Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand). Perhaps the entire season will build towards the event, with major battles and shocking twists taking place across the three episodes.

Other episode titles included in the first season of X-Men '97 are "Fire Made Flesh", "Remember It" and two parts of a concept called "Lifedeath". Ten episodes will be released as part of the first season of the series, with the double premiere stories titled "To Me, My X-Men" and "Mutant Liberation Begins". The series is part of Marvel Studios' strategy to expand their horizons with animated projects. After releasing two seasons of What If...? and the first season of X-Men '97, the studio will now focus on bringing Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to audiences.

'X-Men '97' Is a Blast From X-Men Past

While these heroes might seem new to the younger fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, older followers of the brand know that these versions of Rogue (Lenore Zann), Beast (George Buza) and Jubilee (Holly Chou) were actually introduced in the X-Men: The Animated Series back in 1992. More than twenty-five years after the series came to a close, the X-Men are back, ready to live through more dangerous adventures in a world that clearly doesn't welcome the presence of mutants. But there's only one team who can save the Earth from Magneto's (Matthew Waterson) plans.

You can check out the official episode titles from X-Men '97 below, before the series premieres on Disney+ on March 20: