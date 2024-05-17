X-Men '97 is an outstanding sequel to the original X-Men: The Animated Series. Fans were cautiously optimistic before its release due to many other revivals leaving fans disappointed. In this instance, the fans' hesitation was proven unnecessary by the series quickly exceeding expectations. X-Men '97 currently boasts a remarkable critics score of 98% and an audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Five of the ten episodes have achieved a rating of 9.1 or higher on IMDB, with none falling below 7.1. It's an impressive feat for a sequel airing 32 years after the original series.

The love X-Men '97 receives is due primarily to each episode beautifully balancing excellently animated action with heartfelt drama. Along with stunning animation sequences, every episode has witty and purposeful writing. Unlike its predecessor, every member of the X-Men team has ample opportunity to showcase their unique abilities, paired with in-depth character development. Beau DeMayo wrote the majority of the series, and he and his team at Marvel Animation Studios did not shy away from the timely themes often associated with the X-Men in the comics. Each episode's most notable quote will be provided here, but it's well worth watching every episode again to absorb the full context and poetry of the dialogue.

10 "Motendo/Lifedeath - Part 1"

Episode 4, Directed by Chase Conley

In X-Men '97, every episode is good, but this one is the least of the bunch. One interesting fact about "Motendo" is that they brought back the original voice actress for Jubilee in a surprise role. Alyson Court voiced Jubilee in X-Men: The Animated Series, but she wanted to honor Jubilee's heritage as a Chinese-American by allowing someone with a similar heritage to take over for X-Men '97. The show found actress Holly Chou, who did an outstanding job, and she was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her predecessor, Court.

In an episode reminiscent of Jumanji, Jubilee and Sunspot (Gui Agustini) find themselves trapped in a video game by Mojo, a parody of TV executives. Inside the game, Jubilee encounters an older digital version of herself, voiced by Court, who helps her learn new power moves and defeat Mojo (David Errigo Jr.). This was a great way to pay homage to the original actress and level up Jubilee. In "Lifedeath - Part 1," Forge (Gil Birmingham) helps Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) try to regain her powers as he attempts to compensate for his part in the mutant neutrality tech that took them. While the episode is decent overall, it doesn't quite compete with the rest.

9 "Lifedeath - Part 2"

Episode 6, Directed by Chase Conley

Lifedeath - Part 2 introduces Deathbird (Cari Kabinoff), an antagonist from the comics known for pursuing her sister Lilandra's (Morla Gorrondona) throne. Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand), alive and living with the Shi'ar, is seen as an outsider from the "Milky Way Ghetto" and a dangerous consort for their Empress Lilandra to keep. A challenge is placed for Charles to forget his X-Men and Charles takes the Shi'ar to school with a lesson worthy of Patrick Stewart's Captain Picard on Star Trek.

Meanwhile, Storm is facing her own adversary and grappling with her insecurities. This episode prioritizes diplomacy and philosophy while still delivering intense action scenes. It is a credit to DeMayo and his team that the writing makes several points for the viewers without losing their attention. If this series wasn't so impeccable from start to finish, this episode would definitely be ranked higher on the list.

8 "Mutant Liberation Begins"

Episode 2, Directed by Chase Conley

In the second episode of X-Men '97, the team is confronted with the reality that Charles Xavier has left his school, the X-Men, and his dream in the hands of their most formidable foe and his closest friend, Magneto (Matthew Waterson). To convince the team of his dedication to fulfilling Xavier's last wish, Magneto gives himself up to be put on trial for his past crimes.

During the trial, Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) goes into labor and gives birth to Nathan at the same time that there's an attack by X-Cutioner (Lawrence Bayne) and the Friends of Humanity. In the ensuing action, fans get an awesome cameo from Psylocke courtesy of Morph (JP Karliak), but Storm takes a hit from X-Cutioner's gun and finds herself unable to feel the weather. Incensed by this injustice, Magneto threatens the judges and X-Cutioner's life but refrains from taking action. He then asks them to give him a chance, a chance to keep his vow to Charles and not to make him let them down. Magneto's monologue and restraint show a side to the character that is not often seen in other iterations of him.

7 "Fire Made Flesh"

Episode 3, Directed by Emi Yonemura

In this episode, the animation team let their imaginations loose, delivering a fever dream of the highest caliber. Anime fans may have gotten familiar vibes from the horrors that the Goblin Queen thought up to torture the X-Men with. As Morph anguishes, "We're in hell!", thoughts turn to Berserk and its delightfully disturbing eclipse scenes. From giant rolling eyes to thin-limbed women crawling out of TVs, they hit all the horror marks.

In the previous episode, the X-Men were left with two Jeans. Here, Beast is able to recognize Sinister's unique signature in the DNA of the clone, which surprisingly belongs to the Jean who just gave birth to Nate. The clone is revealed to be the Goblin Queen, Madelyne Pryor, and she does not disappoint. One of the only complaints of this series has been how quickly they run through stories from the comics. This is one instance where fans would likely have enjoyed more episodes dedicated to the horribly beautiful machinations of the Goblin Queen.

6 "Bright Eyes"

Episode 7, Emi-Emmett Yonemura

Unable to face Gambit's (A.J. LoCascio) funeral, Rogue (Lenore Zann) takes matters into her own hands by going after Bolivar Trask (Gavin Hammon) and Henry Gyrich (Todd Haberkorn), who were involved in the demolition of Genosha. She shows none of her usual restraint in her tactics: it is her turn to display the limits of her power. After confronting Captain America (Josh Keaton) and sending him looking for his shield, she uses her powers on Gyrich and assists Trask in throwing himself off a building.

This Rogue is fed up with the pursuit of peace. Following the catastrophe in Genosha, her belief in Professor X's vision of peaceful coexistence is completely shattered. The episode concludes with several revelations, the most notable being that Sinister is collaborating with Bastion, who has a live Magneto in his grasp. These events decisively shape the course of the second half of the series, making this episode as impactful as it is entertaining.

5 "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1"

Episode 8, Directed by Chase Conley

In the first part of the three-part finale, several significant events unfold. Multiple one-liners and cameos confirm the presence of various Marvel characters in the background, such as Spider-Man and Baron Zemo (Rama Vallury). Sunspot exhibits his ability to fly, much to Jubilee's dismay, while the X-Men grapple with the activation of Bastion (Theo James) and his Prime Sentinels. The writers adeptly juggle multiple storylines, but the standout is undeniably Nightcrawler's (Adrian Hough) impressive use of his tail to wield three swords, complementing Wolverine's (Cal Dodd) six blades and aiding him in battle.

Val Cooper (Catherine Disher) brings it home with a monologue befitting an Ambassador of the United Nations, in which she declares that "Magneto is right." This plays right as Magneto activates a planet-wide EMP that disables Bastion and the Sentinels but also happens to disturb the planet's magnetosphere. This is an impressive showcase of his abilities and sets the stage for a tightly-paced journey through the finale.

4 "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 2"

Episode 9, Directed by Emi-Emmett Yonemura

The amount of events that unfold during this three-part finale are another example of how talented the team behind this series are at weaving and balancing different storylines together. The aftermath of Magneto's planet-killing EMP, Rogue's desolation without her cajun, the return of both Professor X and Storm with her powers intact, the split of the team into the classic Blue and Gold teams from the comics, and several significant showdowns all take place in under 31 minutes.

Gold Team confronts Mr. Sinister (Chris Britton) and Morph give us another fun cameo with Hulk, but Jean easily shows him what for. The real struggle comes into play when Cable (Chris Potter) joins the fray. Charles and the Blue Team face Magneto, but faced with the possibility of having said goodbye to Jean a final time, Cyclops makes a risky move. The final image is ripped straight from the comics, tendrils of adamantium leaving Wolverine's body as Magneto pulls it from his skeleton.

3 "To Me, My X-Men"

Episode 1, Directed by Jake Castorena

Every single chapter of this sequel series has been fantastic, but this first episode was an absolute showstopper. Storm kicks things off with an introduction worthy of the tempestuous goddess, and then we see Cyclops finally getting the redemption that he's long deserved. In the original X-Men: The Animated Series, Cyclops was sometimes underutilized, but here, he's portrayed as the effective and skilled leader that comic readers know him as. Cyclops and his team's flawless descent and landing created an internet frenzy. Gambit wearing a crop top caused another uproar that his voice actor, LoCascio, found unexpected.

The final climax against the Sentinels was an awe-inspiring display of the X-Men's abilities and the talents of the artists at Marvel Animation Studios. The episode ended with a surprise announcement by Magneto in his most magnificent suit, making it crystal clear that the X-Men were back and in even better form.

2 Episode 5. "Remember It"

Episode 5, Directed by Emi Yonemura

This episode was aptly named because it will be remembered for ages for its romance, action, and tragedy. It also contains some of the most powerful quotes of the season. "We're nothing like you" stated an angry Scott Summers, "and thank God, because it's the only way you're still alive." Summers speaks a cold truth, haunted by a recent difficult but necessary decision. When Magneto is confronted by upset over his appointment as Leader of the Genoshan Council: "Most other nations don't allow a terrorist to be their leader," he responds, "Yet so many allow their leaders to be terrorists."

The entire X-Men team is then left rocked by the devastation of Genosha. Gambit gets his turn to show off, but there is a lot of carnage to be had. Amidst all the tragedy, the episode delivers the most shocking moments when two major mutants make the ultimate sacrifice for the love of their fellow mutant-kind. Fans were left grieving. It's an episode so good there are rumors it's being put up for an Emmy.

1 "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 3"

Episode 10, Directed by Chase Conley

In the previous episode, Magneto demonstrated brutality by ripping Wolverine's adamantium from his skeleton. In response, Xavier delves into Magneto's mind and manages to reverse his EMP. However, this act reawakens Bastion and the Sentinels and damages Magneto's psyche. In a testament to their friendship, Xavier refuses to leave Magneto's side, knowing that if Magneto were to go under, so would he. A cornerstone of the X-Men comics, this series has handled the relationship between Charles and Magnus immaculately.

Yet again, the show does a masterful job of balancing multiple battles. The Phoenix makes an appearance that puts Sinister in his place, Rogue gets a tribute to her favorite cajun, Gambit, and Cyclops fails at diplomacy. This series effectively addressed the classic X-Men themes of oppression and liberation while maintaining a focus on stunning animation and ensuring each member's abilities were showcased. X-Men '97 has set a high bar for its second season and any future X-Men content.

