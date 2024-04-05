The Big Picture Funko's X-Men '97 collection brings the '90s vibe with figures of Sentinel and beloved team members like Wolverine and Cyclops.

The collection features special edition figures of Magneto and Jubilee.

The X-Men '97 series sees the team facing new challenges, including Magneto's return and conflicts over leadership.

Since it was announced that X-Men: The Animated Series would continue as X-Men '97, Marvel Studios has been very careful with making the new title look as if it came straight from the 90's. Funko has comitted to the bit, releasing a new promo for their vinyl figure line based on the television series that looks as if it was released decades ago. The collection will feature a big figure based on a Sentinel, one of the deadly robots designed to eliminate every mutant it encounters. In addition to the antagonist, the upcoming Funko Pop collection will also feature several members of the titular team.

The promo for the collection heavily focuses on Wolverine (Cal Dodd) and Cyclops (Ray Chase), two of the strongest members of the team. With his unparalleled power, Cyclops tries to be a good leader for the X-Men after the disappearance of Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand). But while Cyclops attempts to be the leader the team desperately needs, Wolverine uses his powers to take down any villain that crosses his path. But even if these two characters spend plenty of time in the spotlight, the Funko Pop collection based on the series has room for other members of the team.

Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) has a visually interesting set of powers, which he uses to manipulate the energy around inanimate objects. The character's popularity, as well as his iconic design, earned him a spot in the Funko Pop collection. Two special edition figures will also be featured as part of the launch, including Magneto (Matthew Waterson) and Jubilee (Holly Chou) in their video game form. The stage has been set for viewers to recreate their favorite moments from X-Men '97 with the new wave of Funko Pops flying to the shelves of the nearest store.

What is 'X-Men '97' About?

The world's favorite team of mutants is back, decades after X-Men: The Animated Series aired its final episode. But even if the X-Men are still grieving the loss of their former leader, there's plenty of work to do, with multiple villains taking over the streets. Cyclops and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) are getting ready to welcome their baby, but their lifestyles continue to be more dangerous than they would've hoped. At the same time, Magneto has returned, arguing that the last will of Charles Xavier was for him to take charge of the team and of his school. Time will tell if the X-Men will find a way to get out of this one, or if Magneto will control his biggest enemies.

You can check out the retro promo for the X-Men '97 Funko Pop collection below:

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

