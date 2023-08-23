The Big Picture X-Men: The Animated Series is getting a revival on Disney+, and fans can now collect Funko Pop! figures of popular characters like Cyclops, Gambit, Bishop, and Magneto.

While fans of X-Men: The Animated Series wait for the revival to premiere, they can add some of the series' popular characters to their Funko Pop! collection. Funko has unveiled four new figures based on the upcoming Disney+ revival series, X-Men '97. All four figures will be exclusive to Funko's website.

One of the figures unveiled is the team's leader: Cyclops. Just like in the original animated series, the figure has him wearing his classic blue and yellow costume. The figure is about 4.05 inches tall. One of the other X-Men team member figures is Gambit. The figure features him wearing his costume from the original animated series. He is also holding the deck of cards that he usually carries with him, as well as his bo staff. The Gambit figure is about 4.65 inches tall.

One of the other Funko Pop! figures is Bishop, a character from the future. Bishop is shown wearing his costume from the classic animated series. However, his hair is shorter than it was in the 90s cartoon. Although Bishop wasn't a regular member of the team in the original series, he did appear in multiple episodes that featured time travel, including the adaptation of the "Days of Future Past" storyline. The Bishop figure is about 4.25 inches tall. The other figure revealed is Magneto, who was usually a villain in the original series. However, X-Men '97 will show the character as a member of the team. The Magneto figure is about 4.55 inches tall.

The Return of the 90s Mutants

A revival of X-Men: The Animated Series for Disney+ was announced in November 2021. The series will follow the group, as they try to move on without Professor Charles Xavier. In the final episode of the original series, Professor Xavier was dying and left Earth with his Shi'ar ally Lilandra for treatment to save him. The revival will also feature other classic characters like Wolverine and Storm.

The Cyclops, Gambit, Bishop, and Magneto X-Men '97 Funko Pop! figures will be available to purchase exclusively on Funko's website.