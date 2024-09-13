In the final episode of X-Men: The Animated Series, a dying Charles Xavier tells the X-Men how much they mean to him, and how proud he is that they've grown over the years. When it comes to Gambit (Christopher Britton), Xavier offers a single question: "How often must the scoundrel prove himself a hero, before he believes it himself?" That question would wind up defining Gambit's entire character in the first season of X-Men '97, especially the game-changing episode "Remember It." But more importantly, X-Men '97 is proof that Gambit's presence has had a major impact on the X-Men.

X-Men '97 supervising director Jake Casterona, along with former showrunner Beau DeMayo, were upfront that the show was going to kick things up a notch by introducing higher stakes and higher consequences for the X-Men. Indeed, one of those "higher consequences" was Gambit's shocking death at the hands of a wild Sentinel, which then proceeded to decimate the fledgling mutant nation of Genosha. But before that, Gambit has a strong character arc that serves as the cap on a longstanding X-Men: The Animated Series storyline, and proves to be the emotional foundation on which Season 1 rests.

‘X-Men ’97’ Finally Brings a Close to Gambit and Rogue’s Relationship… for Now

Throughout X-Men: The Animated Series, Gambit didn't hide that he was attracted to Rogue (Lenore Zann), and shamelessly flirted with the super-strong Southern belle every chance he got. But even though the attraction was revealed to be mutual over time, Rogue's power to absorb the memories and abilities of others proved a roadblock that even a master thief like Gambit couldn't overcome. X-Men '97 throws a major obstacle in Gambit's path when it's revealed that Magneto (Matthew Waterson) has been chosen to lead the X-Men in Xavier's absence; the Master of Magnetism and Rogue rekindle an old relationship that leaves Gambit shell-shocked.

"Remember It" finally addresses this, as Gambit plans to ask Rogue to marry him — thanks to the urging of Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough). But instead, Rogue reveals that she's considering a marriage proposal, and this leads to an emotionally tense conversation between the two. It's a great example of how X-Men '97 handles more mature themes than its predecessor, as Gambit acknowledges that he's hurt by Rogue's choice but will still be there for her. Those words prove to be prophetic when the wild Sentinel strikes, seemingly killing Magneto; after Rogue tries to take it on, Gambit supercharges his motorcycle and crashes it into her, placing her out of harm's way. He also saves the Morlocks from destruction, which, along with his sacrifice at the episode's end, proves that Xavier was right to call him a hero.

Gambit’s Death Shapes the Back Half of ‘X-Men ’97′

The Genosha massacre is a massive blow to the X-Men, and its effects reverberate throughout the second half of X-Men '97's first season. This is especially true with Rogue, as the episode "Bright Eyes" has her tearing through military facilities, chasing down leads on the Wild Sentinel... and seemingly murdering Bolivar Trask in the process. But that's nothing compared to what the rest of the X-Men are going through: Beast (George Buza) starts questioning if Xavier's dream of mutant/human tolerance is even possible, and Magneto — revealed to be alive — sets off an electromagnetic pulse that affects the entire world. When he asks the X-Men to join him on Asteroid M, Rogue immediately joins his side.

But before this shocking decision, she and Xavier talk about Gambit's death. When Xavier muses that Gambit should have been buried on the Xavier Institute's grounds, Rogue replies, "Remy was the most Cajun man I ever met. As much as he wanted to escape the bayou, he knew our lives were about what bits of us we leave behind and what we carry into the future." This proves to be true in more ways than one, as Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) learn that Cable (Chris Potter) is their son from the future, while Sunspot (Gui Augustini) finally embraces his heritage as a mutant and a potential future with Jubilee (Holly Chou) —only for Bastion (Theo James) and his Prime Sentinels to attack. In the end, Rogue decides to fight for the future Xavier envisioned, but not before dealing out a beating to Bastion in Gambit's name.

Gambit’s Potential Return in ‘X-Men ’97’ Could Be a New Source of Heartbreak

Like any major comic book franchise over the years, the X-Men have seen most of their members die and come back (several times in Jean Grey's case). But the final moments of X-Men '97's Season 1 finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3," hammers the point home in its mid-credits sequence. Apocalypse (Ross Marquand) is shown visiting the ruins of Geonsha, and he picks up a handful of ashes that include one of Gambit's signature playing cards. Longtime X-Men fans immediately assumed that this means that Apocalypse plans to resurrect Gambit as one of his Four Horseman, and the implications of that are staggering.

For starters, the X-Men have been shown to encounter Apocalypse at two different points in his very long life during "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 3." Rogue, Magneto, Xavier, Beast and Nightcrawler landed in Ancient Egypt, when Apocalypse was first known as En Sabah Nur; meanwhile Cyclops and Jean were flung into the far future where the Clan Askani is raising Nathan Summers — the boy who will become Cable — and are preparing for a battle with Apocalypse. Given the nature of time travel, the X-Men could potentially influence history so that Apocalypse transforms into the ruthless warlord that he is in the present.

There's also the emotional fallout of Gambit returning to life. Will the X-Men be prepared to fight one of their own? Will Rogue really be ready to deal with a Gambit who either might not remember her, or is hellbent on killing her? That kind of juicy soap opera drama, more than the constantly changing costumes or new mutants, is what's kept the franchise alive — and Gambit is a key part of that.

