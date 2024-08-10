The Big Picture Wolverine wears his iconic yellow outfit in new X-Men '97 Iron Studios figure.

X-Men '97 figures recreate animated series charm, and average 20 cm height, made of polystone material.

Fans of X-Men '97 can expect more figures with further seasons coming.

You can always count on Iron Studios to bring some collectibles that feel like must-haves with a single glance. This year, the company unveiled some X-Men '97 figures at SDCC and at this week's D23 they brought the figures once again and with more details. This time, one of the figures gets a whole other layer of meaning due to some recent findings in Deadpool & Wolverine.

One of the standouts from the collection is Wolverine sporting the yellow outfit that was ignored by Marvel in cinema for many years. In 2024, the outfit made a powerful comeback not only with the X-Men animated series revival, but also because Hugh Jackman donned it for the first time in the new movie starring Merc with a Mouth. In the Iron Studios figure, Wolverine comes with none other than fan-favorite mutant Gambit mounted atop him, holding his metal rod and ready to fight.

There are several other figures for you to collect and stare in awe, though. If you're not a fan of Gambit, Wolverine also comes in a solo version in which he looks pretty angry with his claws out. Additionally, the main Xavier Institute mutants all got their own figures — the collection includes Jean Grey, Beast, Jubilee, Cyclops, Rogue and Storm. The same way that Wolverine can fly solo, Gambit also gets a figure in which he's alone, standing up and holding up one of his famous energized cards.

Iron Details Reveals Further Details From The X-Men '97 Collection

The X-Men '97 collection from Iron Studios looks like it was brought straight from the storyboards of the animated series, which adds a little charm to them and celebrates the early days of superhero stories. They are all presented in a 1/10 scale and average a 20 cm / 8.2'' height. They are all mostly made out of polystone, hand-painted and are part of a limited edition collection and the suggested retail price starts at around $119.

Fans of X-Men '97 have a lot to be thankful for. Aside from one of their favorite animated series getting a sequel, Season 2 is already slated to premiere soon and Season 3 is already in the works. This means that there's still a lot of adventures that fans will see the mutants go through and probably many more figures from Iron Studios that we can expect to collect as the series progresses.

You can check out the X-Men '97 figures in the Iron Studios website. X-Men '97 is streaming on Disney+.

