The Big Picture Jennifer Hale discusses voicing Jean Grey in X-Men '97 and the dynamics she got to play with in the series.

She emphasizes the significance of strong female characters and the progress in writing female characters in the industry.

Hale also speaks about her website SkillsHub.

Jennifer Hale has had one of the most incredible careers in the industry. Not only has she brought to life Jean Grey for a new era of fans with X-Men '97, but she's given a voice to characters like Bastila Shan in Knights of the Old Republic and fem!Shephard in Mass Effect—and that's just barely scratching the surface when it comes to her illustrious career in games and animation. Following our X-Men '97 interviews with Matthew Waterson and Lenore Zann to support the series' Emmy campaign, Jennifer Hale caught up with Collider to discuss her career and some of the most poignant moments in Jean Grey and Madelyn Pryor's arcs in Season 1 of the hit Disney+ series.

During our wide-ranging conversation, Hale and I discussed Jean's friendship with Storm, the beautiful moment between Jean, Scott, and Cable in the finale, the power of strong storytelling for female characters, the tangible impact of playing Shephard in Mass Effect, how the X-Men have always reflected society, the power of voice acting and animation, and her ingenious SkillsHub website. You can watch the interview in the player above or read on for the full interview.

COLLIDER: You have done so many incredible projects over the course of your career. I'm personally a huge fan of Dragon Age: Inquisition and, of course, Bastila Shan, and now you're in X-Men ‘97. You're our Jean Grey. What has it been like for you to get to be part of all of these projects where their fan bases are so huge and so passionate about the characters that you bring to life?

JENNIFER HALE: It's like an ongoing awesome dream. I'm good with not waking up from this one. This is great. [Laughs] I really feel incredibly lucky, and even more so because — I mean, you probably know this because you like this content — the voice acting world is full of just incredible talent and wonderful people, too. They're wonderful people, and they are the most brilliant actors. Honestly, I get frustrated when I watch the on-camera world come in and take on an IP that was first created through animation or games and just ditch all the talent that was in that pool. It is the most incredible group.

First of all, they’re phenomenally talented, and second of all so hilariously fun to work with, and third, just really good humans who are smart and professional. They get it done. So, to be in this spot among that group of people, I feel extra lucky.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men Expand

How Jennifer Hale Has Brought Jean Grey to Life More Than Once

I always feel like a broken record because I talk about how animation and video games have brought some of the longest-lasting storylines to my life, the ones that I think about the most. I love live-action, but there's so much story and heart in the stories that can be told through voices. It's a remarkable thing.

HALE: That reminds me of something. Do you know Dave Hayter? He's one of my dearest oldest friends. We came up together, if you will, in the industry, and I remember I took him a book — it was an incredible animation illustrator — and I took Dave a book of his art for his birthday one year. He picked it up, and he looked at it, and he said, “This is our modern mythology. This is the mythology of our times. This is how we tell our stories.” And I was like, “Oh, my god. See, that's why you're a writer, too, because you're brilliant.”

I love that. It's a great way of putting it. I'm curious for you, what was your relationship like with X-Men before you became our Jean Grey?

HALE: I have been really lucky to occupy this universe from a few angles. I have been Jean Grey in a few things. I even stepped into Rogue a couple of times. I love this universe so much. It really struck me, too, at the premiere of X-Men ‘97, sitting there and watching. They played the first three episodes in sequence, and so I really got to take it in because I rarely have that much time to sit and watch anything. Just the depth of these stories and how they touch our modern lives so perfectly, it's such a timeless universe. It's such a timeless universe.

I had the incredible fortune to spend a bit of time with Stan Lee because I started working on the Spider-Man ‘90s show, [Spider-Man: The Animated Series], way back then before this all really hit again, and Stan had time to come and hang out — not all the time, but he would pop in regularly. We went to his house for one of the first screenings, and so to be in his world and part of his storytelling, I just feel insanely fortunate.

That brings me to my next question so perfectly, which is, you have played Jean before; where do you find the differences between the portrayals of Jean that you've brought to the screen?

HALE: The differences come from the team every single time. The way I operate is my perception of the story, my perception of what quote-unquote should be done and the way it should be done is irrelevant. Honestly, I'm to bring my toolbox, I'm to bring my emotional library, I'm to bring my intelligence and my work ethic, and let's get to it. What's primary is this team's vision. Each of those teams has a unique vision. This team, for example, many of them grew up watching the show, so it's a really special resonance for them. It was so cool.

We had a quiet Zoom gathering with a bunch of us after the finale of Season 1, and just to listen to them talk about growing up with the show and then now working on the show and bringing it back to life was just like, “Wow.” It was mind-blowing. We got some original writers on this team. It was like, “What? What the what? Are you kidding me?” Because, see, to me, it sounds cheesy in this context, but it's true from my brain: writers make the world go around. Without you guys, we literally have nothing to do. You are in the original channels of the stories that help humanity make sense of itself. You're the ones who should be the celebrities, honestly. [Laughs]

Thank you so much.

HALE: It's true! It's logical. We are the paint in the jar, we are the ink in the pen, and there's so much to that pen that makes it happen. We're just the part you can see or hear.

You're in this really unique position in X-Men ‘97, as well, because you get to play two different versions of essentially the same character. What was it like getting to play with the extremes and that duality between who Jean is and who Maddie is? Because they are essentially the same person, but they've had very different lived experiences.

HALE: When I add Goblin Queen in there, the word that comes to mind is delicious. It's delicious. [Laughs] I loved it. And part of what made it so wonderful, again, was the clarity of the team on who these distinct iterations of this person are. What made it really a fun experience and allowed me to truly play was our voice director, Meredith Layne. She's there to hold the fences. So, if I go too far and cross the line from Jean to Madelyne, or even too far as Goblin Queen, I can go as far as I want and play as hard as I want in each of those personalities, because I trust that she is there, and she will speak up clearly and quickly if I step outside the line. So, I can really find those lines. I can push as far as I want to and find those lines because I trust that she's got it — she's got me. She's got the team in one ear and then me there on the other side of the glass and is driving that car so expertly.

How "Inauthenticity" Was Stripped From 'X-Men '97'