Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Episode 9.

The Big Picture In the latest episode of X-Men '97, Wolverine's adamantium is ripped out by Magneto in a graphic scene based on a classic comics moment.

Wolverine may become feral without his adamantium, setting up potential future plotlines in X-Men '97.

Future episodes may also address how Wolverine survives without adamantium and tease the potential appearance of Onslaught.

Over the years, we have seen Wolverine (Cal Dodd) go through some painful moments. In movies and television, he has been shot, stabbed, impaled, and many other things that an ordinary person's - or mutant's - body could never stand. Now, in X-Men '97 Episode 9, "Tolerance is Extinction Part 2," he may have gone through the single most painful thing he could: he got the adamantium ripped out of his body by Magneto (Matthew Waterson) in a highly graphic scene. Like most of what happens in the animated series, there is a precedent in the comics for this, which may explain how in the world he is able to survive that trauma — or not.

What Happens in 'X-Men '97' Episode 9?

First, though, it's important to establish something: why in the world was a mutant with an adamantium-clad skeleton on a mission against the Master of Magnetism? Said mission takes place in the second half of Episode 9 when the X-Men divide themselves into Gold Team, which goes to the Galápagos Islands to Bastion's (Theo James) headquarters, and Blue Team, which goes to Asteroid M in the hopes of defeating Magneto and reversing the EMP he caused in the previous episode. Wolverine is part of the latter, under Cyclops' (Ray Chase) and Professor X's (Ross Marquand) command.

The Blue Team is comprised of Professor X, Cyclops, Wolverine himself, and Jubilee (Holly Chou), who are going to face off against Magneto, Rogue (Lenore Zann), and Sunspot (Gui Agustini). This is arguably the most important mission of the two that are being carried out simultaneously, because, if it doesn't succeed, society pretty much collapses without electronics, so it must be carried out. Professor X is vital because he can get through to Magneto with his mind powers, while Cyclops engages with Rogue and coordinates the whole mission, and Jubilee fights Sunspot. There's one mutant who doesn't have a fixed role, and that's Wolverine. His task is to be the contingency. If Xavier fails, he must be the surprise element that takes out Magneto without him noticing.

Of all the X-Men in both teams, Wolverine is the only one who can be trusted to carry out his mission, whatever it is. This is a man who has fought in more wars than anyone alive, worked with heroes before the age of heroes, and doesn't care much about anyone, but still has a sense of morals and justice. He is the person you want by your side in the end, because he gets things done. His only mistake is not going for the head, seeing that Magneto didn't have his helmet on. This, coupled with using one of Magneto's own best quotes, makes the Master of Magnetism snap and do what he hadn't done up until that point, mostly out of courtesy, which is ripping Logan's adamantium out of his body.

The Removal of Logan's Adamantium Adapts a Classic Moment From X-Men Comics

We have seen Logan without his adamantium claws before. In the original X-Men: The Animated Series, there are flashback episodes from before he became Weapon X, and even in the movies, such as in Days of Future Past, Hugh Jackman plays a Wolverine who doesn't have adamantium bones. What takes place in X-Men '97, though, comes straight out of the comics. In the Fatal Attractions arc in the 1990s, the mission is very similar and ends up the exact same way for Logan.

In the X-Men #25 comics, instead of Asteroid M, Magneto is operating from a base called Avalon, and has been wreaking his usual havoc upon the world. As the situation grows unsustainable, the X-Men must intervene. They get a big team to do it, with Charles Xavier playing the role of diplomat and trying to reason with Magneto, but to no avail. Amid the battle, Wolverine strikes Magneto in the guts, sending the Master of Magnetism into a fit of rage. That's when he tears Logan's adamantium out of his body. The frame in which this happens is reproduced almost exactly in X-Men '97, as graphic as it may be.

That would be enough to kill anyone, but not Wolverine. Thankfully, his body is held together by Jean Grey, who keeps it from being completely torn apart. Logan's healing factor then goes into overdrive, and he spends several days unconscious. During the battle, though, Professor X is outraged at what Magneto does and wipes his mind, sending him into a coma and paving the way for the birth of one of X-Men's most controversial villains, Onslaught, who is created by the fusing of Xavier's and Magneto's minds in the following saga.

How Will This Shape Future Events in 'X-Men '97'?

The most common reaction on the internet after X-Men '97 Episode 9 was questioning why Wolverine would have been there in the first place. That's an obvious question, of course, and was already answered by comic book writer Peter David at that time. He came up with this idea during a writers' meeting, suggesting that, if he were Magneto, he wouldn't even bother with Logan — he would "just yank out his skeleton and be done with him."

After he loses his adamantium in the comics, Logan discovers that his claws are actually part of his mutation, and have always been there. So he still has his bone claws, which were indeed pretty hard and could cut through a lot of things, but were not unbreakable. However, the adamantium is a key element in his metabolism, and his healing factor (his true mutation) had to compensate for it all the time. Without a foreign element such as the adamantium, the healing factor didn't need to compensate for anything, and Wolverine gradually became feral. He loses his nose in a failed attempt to have the adamantium re-injected into his system and starts behaving like an animal, living in the woods outside the X-Mansion and barely speaking at all. This could be where X-Men '97 is headed in Season 2, as weird as it may sound.

Thankfully, Wolverine eventually gets his adamantium back in just as strange a circumstance, courtesy of Apocalypse, who pits Logan against one of his adamantium-clad nemeses, Sabertooth. By then almost completely feral, Wolverine wins the duel, and Apocalypse yanks out the adamantium off Sabertooth and puts it on Wolverine's skeleton. Maybe this will also play out in future seasons of X-Men '97, but, right now, more pressing questions must be answered. For example, Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) wasn't present when Magneto ripped Logan's adamantium out of his body, so how can Logan survive? And will the result of that be an Onslaught appearance?

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

