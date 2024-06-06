The Big Picture X-Men '97 explores love, loss, and everything in between, set against the backdrop of extreme prejudice and global conflict.

Real-life grief influenced Lenore Zann's portrayal of Rogue, and she hopes it helped to make the character more authentic and relatable to audiences.

Rogue's dynamic with Magneto and Gambit in "Remember It" drew a lot of attention from fans, but it's the way that loss influences Rogue's plot line that earned it critical acclaim.

The MCU has been a massive part of the cultural zeitgeist, on both big and small screens, for the better part of two decades. This year, Marvel Animation went back to its roots with a nostalgia-filled blast-from-the-past and it paid off. X-Men '97, the continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, arrived on Disney+ back in March to immediate fanfare, and it carried that momentum through the entire season by delivering some of the best Marvel storytelling in years.

Following X-Men '97's critical acclaim, from fans and critics alike, award season pundits began speculating that the series and its incredibly talented voice cast might be in the running this Emmy season, with a particular focus on the mid-season show-stopper "Remember It." The episode took audiences by surprise as it revealed the depths of Rogue's (Lenore Zann) romantic history with Magneto (Matthew Waterson), in juxtaposition to her complicated relationship with Remy LeBeau (A.J. LoCascio). But the shocking revelations in the episode paled in comparison to the tragedy that unfolded in the final moments, as Genosha's mutants were met with the horrors of genocide and Rogue was left to grieve both Magneto and Remy, who sacrificed themselves to save her life.

With voting for Emmy Award nominations beginning on June 13, the campaign for X-Men '97 has officially begun, and Collider was thrilled to have the opportunity to speak with Lenore Zann about her work on the series as things start to gear up this awards season. During our wide-ranging interview, Zann spoke about what it was like coming back to the role thirty years after The Animated Series, the life experiences she's brought to the character and the lasting impact Rogue has had on her, the highly-discussed love triangle between Magneto/Rogue/Remy, and the freedom that she was given to bring her own take to some of the scenes in the series. Check out the full interview in the player above, or you can read on for the transcript below.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men Expand

Real-Life Grief Played a Major Role in Shaping the Rogue of 'X-Men '97'

COLLIDER: You're in a really unique position because not many actors get to come back to a role that they originated 30 years previous, and you've also had a very remarkable life since X-Men: The Animated Series ended in the ‘90s. Do you feel like you have brought some of those life experiences to how you portray Rogue today?

LENORE ZANN: Absolutely. Yes. While I could have performed this whole season back when I was doing X-Men: The Animated Series, the fact that I've had life experiences that now can color my performances is actually, in some ways, a gift. The fact that I have now experienced the deep loss of a loved one, my little 17-year-old niece, Maia, who passed away from cancer after a huge struggle, watching her struggle, and then having her pass away and being with her on her deathbed and touching her, and she was cold was really an emotional experience. I decided that I would put all of my pain and grief into my voice so that others would hear it, and it would be authentic when Rogue loses Gambit. And I think, gathering from the online reactions from the fans and from talking to people at Comic-Con since then, it really affected them, and I'm glad. That's good. I wanted to do that.

That leads me to my next question so perfectly. I know I'm not alone in saying that I grew up with Rogue. Rogue was a character that meant so much to me as a child. Your Rogue was my first introduction to the character, and even when I read the comics today, I still hear your voice as Rogue. What has it been like coming back to this role 30 years later and still meeting these people and getting to hear how your character impacted them so much then and is impacting them even more so today?

ZANN: It's an amazing gift. It's a gift for an actor to get a role like that the first time around, and then it's another even greater gift, in a way, to be given this opportunity to flesh her out even more 30 years later. When I meet the fans, and I hear what we've meant to them, so many people say, “You were my childhood. I rushed home from school. I was being bullied at school, or I was abused, or I felt othered. I felt like I didn't fit in, I was LGBTQ, and I didn't know it, but suddenly I started to realize it's okay to be different and that we can be accepted.” It's so heartwarming and fulfilling to know that you're making that kind of an impression on people both then and again now when so many people are sadly being attacked. There's so much bigotry and homophobia out there, and I think our show came at a time when the world really needs us back again.

I absolutely agree. What is it like to go from a show that was a Saturday morning cartoon show to a show that is now the biggest hit on one of the biggest streaming platforms for one of the biggest studios making content out there today?

ZANN: It's a dream come true, and it's very surreal. But, you know, our show made such a difference in the ‘90s to so many people, and it has stayed with them. Like you said, we've been living rent-free in your head for 30 years! [Laughs] I should be paying you rent. But the fact that we did not have any social media then — there was no internet, there were no cell phones, there was no texting, there was no email, there was nothing — we had no idea of the effect we were having on people until five years ago when we were invited to a Comic-Con in Texas and we had a reunion. That was when we started to see how much our show had meant to people. Then we came to the LA Con that year, and there were, like, 100,000 people there going, “We love your show! You meant so much to us. You saved my life.” Some people say they were suicidal, but they wanted to see our show the next week and the next week and the next week. So, it's really beautiful and very fulfilling to be able to connect with people both in real life now in Comic-Cons and such, and also online. The online X-Men community is just fantastic.

Lenore Zann Played a Part in One of Rogue's Most Memorable Moments in "Remember It"

It's been very fun to dip my toes into that, as well, because, obviously, as a kid, I didn't have any of that. I did want to zero in on one episode of the season, which is just a p