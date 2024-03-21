Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97.

The Big Picture Magneto's new design in Disney+'s X-Men '97 makes the character unfairly attractive.

Although he was always a fan favorite, X-Men '97 goes all out with Magneto's absurdly buff physique, his luxurious white hair, and a surprisingly romantic connection with a member of the X-Men.

Magneto's journey from villain to antihero in X-Men '97 only makes him sexier, and the series explores his nuance through his relationships with Charles Xavier, Cyclops, Storm, and Rogue.

If there's one truth universally acknowledged among X-Men fans, it's that Magneto has always been sexy. You heard me: whether it's his over-the-top dramatism in X-Men: The Animated Series, Ian McKellen's wickedly cool Shakespearian prestige, or Michael Fassbender's angsty zenith, all Magnetos can get it at varying levels. If there's a version for everyone, why would those who experience attraction argue otherwise? However, when Marvel dropped the first promotional images for X-Men '97, fans of a certain persuasion — we "Erik Lensherr has done nothing wrong in his life, ever, I know this and love him" ones — smelled something different in the air. We knew Disney+'s highly anticipated sequel series was bringing a previously unparalleled, canonical, and concentratedly active sexiness to the table with this revamped Magneto (Matthew Waterson). On behalf of all antagonist lovers who won the lottery and the Wonka Golden Ticket after the series' two-episode premiere, I greet you on this auspicious occasion to declare: vindication feels good.

‘X-Men ‘97’ Gives Magneto a Dashing New Look

X-Men '97's "Magneto is hot, actually" arc kicks off in grand style with his cliffhanger-esque arrival at the end of Episode 1. Before this last scene, Scott Summers/Cyclops's (Ray Chase) indecision about his and Jean Grey's (Jennifer Hale) future with the X-Men, coupled with Scott's doubt about his leadership abilities, had culminated in Cyclops confidently accepting his duty. Then, Magneto crashes the party. He infiltrates the mansion, specifically the deceased Charles Xavier's office (Ross Marquand). The X-Men find him casually flipping through his old frenemy's will (dressed head-to-toe in stylish black, no less). Magneto declares that Charles bequeathed legal stewardship of the X-Men not to Scott, but to him, their most infamous opponent. Breaking into the team's home and immediately undermining Scott's character development rizz is BDE if I ever saw it.

But the audience knows why we're truly seated for this re-envisioned Magneto. So did the character design artists. What other explanation exists for why they dare let him wander around in that new costume? The skintight bodysuit highlights every sinuous muscle and randomly exposes his shoulders above matching purple gloves. (As of now, no one else wears purple better. Stop trying.) The width of those broad shoulders and the biceps dense enough to break a tooth on are, frankly, absurd. To be fair, neither is more absurd than Erik's intense ice-chip-blue eyes or his thick, impracticality undulating white hair. Combined with his smug half-smirks and gravelly baritone enunciations — friends, we've entered BookTok territory. This man belongs on a romance novel cover, the classically steamy ones sold for $6.99 at grocery store check-outs where the male love interest is a rakish duke.

Beyond recalling the Uncanny X-Men comic where Erik atones for his checkered past, what's the reason for these new duds? To make me feel conflicted? I've always been down with and down bad for complicated antagonists. Erik Lensherr is my favorite X-Men character! Marvel, show mercy. (Or don't. I love a merciless villain.) As for those luxurious locks, yes, he ditches his helmet because of Charles's death, but sir, this isn't House of the Dragon. Follow Mr. Freeze's lead and chill out.

Magneto’s Unique Character Development Makes Him Sexier

Speaking of merciless villains, Magneto's character development in X-Men '97 makes the delicious dilemma that is his maximum hotness achievement even worse. The Erik Lensherr we know remains alive and well: he snarks, sneers, and snarls at humans with all the swagger expected of our favorite intellectually verbose mutant grandpa. He drops flaming truth bombs with abandon and grins into the aftermath. X-Men '97 making Magneto its leading antihero doesn't negate his status as an unrepentant war criminal. Simultaneously, Erik's statements about human bigotry are rarely incorrect, and his actions, while unjustified and indiscriminate, emerge from misguided altruism as much as vengeance.

But losing Charles Xavier challenges Erik to the depths of his already manifold being. Without his friend and opposite (and lover; we know it's true), Magneto's values, morals, and goals are in flux. By accepting Charles's dying wish, his very existence is (ahem) mutating. He's up in here publicly saving human lives. His use of the term "my X-Men" is proprietary and controlling, but his refusal to play nice with the group doesn't equate to Magneto using Charles's proteges to further his vendetta. Predictably, he mourns Charles's death, a tragedy that likely left him wrecked with a grief he isn't vulnerable enough to show yet.

Magneto's defenses are still lowered, though, a state evidenced by his choices. To earn people's trust like Rogue (Lenore Zann) advised, he lets human authorities handcuff him, suppress his powers, and try him for the world to see. Even though he and Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) have operated on opposite sides, he wants to avenge the cruel fate that befalls her. Because Charles Xavier left an unfillable void and charged his oldest friend with the X-Men's welfare, Magneto's inner conflict is boiling over despite his urbanely insouciant exterior. "I am trying to be better," he warns the humans he spares. "Please, do not make me let you down." This generous portrait, one worthy of his comic history, doubles as hotter than the earth's molten insides. Erik, please do smite me with your foot, actually.

‘X-Men ‘97’ Teases a Romance for Magneto and Rogue

If you thought I wouldn't mention Erik's shameless flirting, allow me to correct you with a simple: excuse me? He praises Storm as a goddess. While not incorrect, X-Men '97 follows up his laying-on-the-charm shtick with the revelation that Magneto and Rogue once had an affair. Truly, X-Men '97 is giving us a villain who pulls X-Men members like a respectful bisexual king. Ian McKellen having Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) for a girlfriend and Michael Fassbender's brief marriage in X-Men: Apocalypse have nothing on this Erik leaning into Rogue's personal space enough for their foreheads to almost touch. He takes her hand, admitting how he "feared" she would avoid him, but limits their physical contact to gently tugging Rogue's glove higher up her wrist. The pair had several flings in the comics, but what in the "reunited exes" romance is this longing tenderness? More importantly, can it hang around forever?

Rogue, for her part, insists their past stay secret. But she's Rogue. She can't resist caring, and she understands redeeming a troubled past better than most. Once Magneto receives his pardon and convinces Scott to hand over the X-Men's reins, she finds Erik once again moping by himself in Charles's office. She removes her glove and moves to touch his face before withdrawing. Not only does Erik avert the tension by holding her bare hand, he cradles it between both of his. This lifelong Rogue and Gambit (A. J. LoCascio) shipper swapped allegiances in a heartbeat. If Magneto's new looks and "steal your girl" energy are BookTok-worthy, then the Rogue development officiates him into the Bad Boy Boyfriend club. I don't make the rules. I'm just the girl lovingly petting a framed picture of Rogue and Magneto's scenes ala the Wolverine photo meme.

If all the above weren't enough, as of Episode 2, Erik leads X-Men '97's opening credits. No longer is Cyclops the first hero on display. Instead, it's Mr. Bare Shoulders in his purple jumpsuit with his long white hair streaming in the wind. I stake my reputation on the following statement: no one else has the power to kick Scott Summers out of command twice, textually and in the meta sense. Magneto isn’t a silver fox in X-Men '97, he’s a silver Hulk hunk with a tender heart at war with itself. That's always been the case. Onscreen media has finally realized it enough to have fun with it. There's hardly a better way to explore and update the character’s immense nuance than through '97's unique situation and the relationships springing forth from it. After all, nothing's sexier than nuance, white hair, muscles, and morally gray choices.

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are available to stream on Disney+.

