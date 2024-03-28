The Big Picture Marvel Legends' X-Men '97 action figure collection includes iconic characters like Gambit, Rogue, Magneto, Cyclops, and Nightcrawler.

Despite the higher price point, the Marvel Legends Series action figures have a premium design, animation-accurate deco, and 20 points of articulation, making them a must-have for collectors.

X-Men '97 is currently airing on Disney+ with new episodes every Wednesday.

Following the release of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+, Marvel has just released a brand new series of action figures that are bound to take you down memory lane. After X-Men-themed clothing and toys, you can now get your hands on a whole line of Legends Series action figures that make for the perfect collectibles. The second wave of the X-Men ‘97 Legends Series includes six new iconic characters in the franchise including Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Goblin Queen, and more! The entire collection is now live and can be ordered on Amazon.

The total collection now features 12 six-inch action figures that come with accessories such as swappable hands and additional heads for dynamic pose-ability. Each figure retails for about $24.99 with only the Rogue action figure going for $34.99. The first wave of the X-Men ‘97 series was released back in July 2023 and featured characters like Wolverine, Storm, Gambit, and Magneto.

The surprise character of the second wave is The X-Cutioner, who is yet to make his appearance in the animated series. The X-Cutioner comes with the most accessories in the set, including a lance and an arm cannon. But the figure that’s expected to go up in value as a collectible is The Nightcrawler.

The Second Wave of ‘X-Men ‘97’ Collectibles Comes With A lot More Accessories

Close

A general complaint that most fans had from the first wave was the lack of accessories that came with some of the action figures. For example, Storm only comes with a pair of fisted hands as her accessories, not even featuring her signature lightning control power. However, the first wave also features Wolverine as the star of the collection with his alternate heads and hands to choose from.

On the other hand, Nightcrawler in the second wave comes with 3 different accessories for dynamic poses along with 2 alternate hands and an alternate head that can actually be swapped with the 1996 Nightcrawler figure — which is practically poetry for any collectible enthusiast out there!

Compared to the regular Funko Pop! Vinyl action figures that go for $15 each, the Legends Series is heavier on the pocket, but that’s also because these figures are expected to gain a lot more value once they are sold out. The X-Men ‘97 Legends figures also feature premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation.

You can check out the whole collection above and order one or more of these Legend action figures for yourself now!

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

Watch on Disney+