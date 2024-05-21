The Big Picture X-Men '97 is a nostalgic yet fresh revival that pays tribute to the iconic '90s series while standing distinct on its own.

Marvel's guidelines for the series were straightforward: "get it right and to have the theme."

The new series will not be directly connected to the MCU timeline but will feature subtle nods to the broader Marvel universe through character designs and cameos.

In the swirl of excitement and speculation that surrounded the revival of the iconic '90s animated series X-Men '97, fans and writers alike spent months pondering how deeply, if at all, the reboot would intertwine with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, according to Jake Castorena, the supervising producer and head director of X-Men '97, Marvel's directives were surprisingly straightforward and MCU-free. Collider's Mike Thomas caught up with Castorena, who shared that the guidelines from Marvel were quite simple: "Honestly, at the end of the day, the only mandate that we got from Marvel was to get it right and to have the theme," Castorena revealed, referring to the iconic theme music which accompanies the beginning of each episode, and carried over from the original series.

He emphasized that X-Men: The Animated Series, the progenitor of X-Men '97, essentially served as the MCU before the term even existed, celebrated for weaving a vast, interconnected narrative web of Marvel characters. "That show is notorious, and it's ingrained in its DNA of introducing a broader scope of [a] much larger universe that our X-Men occupy, right?"

Further detailing the creative freedom they enjoyed, Castorena explained that there was no pressure to sync the series with the current MCU timeline.

"There was never a mandate to connect it to the MCU. In fact, it kind of needed to stay separate because they do their thing, we have our thing, and it's cool to have separate sandboxes because the timelines are just different, right?"

'X-Men '97' Might Nod Its Head to the MCU

Image via Disney+

Even so, the series will nod to the broader Marvel universe through tasteful cameos and character designs influenced by recent Marvel films, particularly where it makes sense from a design perspective. Castorena stated:

"There are those things where it's— there are designs of the Dora Milaje in the comics, but it's inconsistent or whatever. And it's like, well, we already have, you know, the cooler designs and they're already well approved. It might upset the audiences, but sometimes we use designs to just say, hey, thank you for the designs, tip of the cap, respect for what was being done for characters, and sometimes it leads to a broader thing."

X-Men '97 has, so far, proven to be a fresh yet faithful revival of its beloved predecessor, providing both a tribute to and a continuation of the seminal series that shaped many of today's comic book fans' expectations and sensibilities. Castorena's approach ensures that the new series will resonate with longtime fans while standing distinct enough to attract and satisfy newcomers to the X-Men lore.

