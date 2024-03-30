The Big Picture In X-Men '97, Mister Sinister aims to create a master race of powerful mutants using Jean Grey and Scott Summers' DNA.

Sinister emotionally, mentally, and physically damages the X-Men from the inside out.

Sinister's appearance in X-Men '97 hints at a future MCU live-action film debut.

After making his highly anticipated debut in Episode 3 of X-Men ‘97, Mister Sinister (voiced by Christopher Britton) reminded audiences why he is the greatest X-Men villain of all time. His mutant abilities are limitless, from telepathy to shape-shifting, telekinesis, mind-control, superhuman strength, immortality — the list goes on. His goal is to transcend the bonds of space and time and become the most powerful being that ever was and ever will be. Sinister is the most evil man who has ever existed and is the X-Men’s greatest threat.

The master of genetics, Mister Sinister, becomes obsessed with Jean Grey (voiced by Jennifer Hale) and Scott Summers (voiced by Ray Chase) believing that their combined DNA will create the most powerful mutant of all time. Thus, he made Jean's clone, Madelyne Pryor (also voiced by Jennifer Hale), or the Goblin Queen. He made her so that she could have a baby with Scott and create this omega-level mutant capable of changing, shaping, and possibly destroying the world. After kidnapping the real Jean Grey and replacing her with her clone, Mister Sinister successfully infiltrated the X-Men by watching them, studying them, and manipulating them for months, if not years. What other X-Men villain could emotionally, mentally, and physically damage the X-Men team more than Sinister? He is poisoning the team from the inside out, preying on their insecurities and fears, and he proves to be the most terrifying and lethal threat the X-Men have ever faced, a villain worthy of starring in the first season of this beloved continuation of the original series.

Who Is Mister Sinister in X-Men?

Mister Sinister was first introduced in 1987 in Chris Claremont's, Uncanny X-Men, issue #221. Born in Victorian London in the 1800s to a very wealthy family, Nathaniel Essex was a contemporary of Charles Darwin, who became obsessed with Darwinism, the survival of the fittest, and the evolution of the human race. Essex learned about the existence of the X-gene through his immoral and sadistic experiments on mutants. In his travels, he met Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) who was a major villain in both the original X-Men animated series and the live-action movies. Apocalypse altered Essex's genetics, giving him his terrifying appearance: white skin, black lips, pointed teeth, and red eyes, as well as all of his impressive powers. Apocalypse made Mister Sinister essentially immortal. Mister Sinister was not born a mutant. Rather, he was given his abilities by being mutated by Apocalypse.

What Does Mister Sinister Want?

Mister Sinister’s plan is to use the DNA of Jean Grey’s clone and Scott Summer’s child, Nathan, who later becomes the mutant Cable, to create a master race of incredibly powerful mutants. He infects Nathan with the techno virus (the strange green rectangles that covered baby Nathan at the end of the episode after Sinister placed him in the tub of chemicals.) When Jean and Scott save him, their son is already infected by the techno virus. He becomes incredibly sick and there is no known cure for the virus in the current time. But there is a cure in Bishop’s (voiced by Isaac Robinson-Smith) time in the distant future. Bishop takes baby Nathan with him into the future after Beast or Hank McCoy (voiced by George Buza) is able to fix his time bracelet where he can get him the antidote and save his life. The techno virus Sinister used was meant to transform baby Nathan into an insanely powerful mutant, but the X-Men stop him before he can finish.

Why Is Mister Sinister Such A Threat?

The central theme of X-Men is fighting prejudice and injustice. The X-Men stories contain social commentary on how we treat others who are different from us, and the X-Men team aims to protect a world that fears and hates them for their unusual abilities and appearances. The Friends of Humanity, a pro-human, anti-mutant hate group founded by Graydon Creed (voiced by John Stocker) returned this season, and their mission is to exterminate mutants.

Sinister is such a unique threat to the X-Men because not only was he once a human who became a mutant, but he is fighting the opposite cause of the Friends of Humanity — aiming to create an advanced species of mutants — a perfect race — that will rule the world. Along the way, Mister Sinister experimented on and hurt many, many mutants, treating them as test subjects rather than humans. Mister Sinister is the type of mutant that the Friends of Humanity should actually fear because he possesses the intelligence and drive to destroy the world of men and replace it with a superior race of incredibly powerful mutants.

In addition, Mister Sinister has a complicated emotional past with several of the X-Men team members other than Jean and Scott. Sinister has an extensive history with Morph (voiced by JP Karliak) who he brainwashed into doing his bidding in the original animated series. And in the comics, he worked with Gambit (voiced by A.J. LoCascio) who was once a thief in the swamps of New Orleans and a part of Mister Sinister’s crew called The Marauders, before Gambit became a good guy and joined the X-Men.

What Does the Appearance of Sinister in X-Men 97' Mean for the MCU?

The debut of Mister Sinister in the animated series is so exciting for X-Men fans because this majorly hints that we could soon be seeing him in Marvel Cinematic Universe live-action films. Exposing Sinister to new audiences in X-Men '97 will familiarize fans with who Sinister is and why he poses such a serious threat to the X-Men team. Mister Sinister has been teased in several of 20th Century Fox's X-Men Films already, including X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2, and New Mutants. In the after-credits scene in the 2016 film, X-Men: Apocalypse, men from the mysterious company take samples of Wolverine's blood and place it in a briefcase with the words Essex Corp etched across it. After eight long years, it's about time that the MCU delivered and gave fans a live-action Mister Sinister, the greatest X-Men villain of all time.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

