X-Men '97 isn't pulling any punches, pitting the mighty mutants against the machine-powered mastermind Bastion (Theo James) and his legion of Prime Sentinels. In fact, Bastion's appearance has been hinted at throughout the show: he's been supplying anti-mutant groups like the Friends of Humanity with Sentinel tech, pushed for Forge (Gil Birmingham) to develop weapons that can depower mutants, and let loose a wild Sentinel in the nation of Genosha that led to the death of many mutants including Gambit (AJ LoCasio) and Madelyne Pryor (Jennifer Hale). All of these actions have been overseen by the government group known as Operation: Zero Tolerance.

Zero Tolerance's existence was hinted at in the very first episode when Henry Gyrich (Todd Haberkorn) tells Cyclops (Ray Chase) that "tolerance is extinction." Later, Rogue (Lenore Zann) discovers the existence of OZT when she's hunting down Gyrich and Bolivar Trask (Eric Bauza), believing them to be responsible for the Genosha massacre. It turns out that Zero Tolerance has been an extension of Bastion's innate Sentinel programming; it also happens to be the name of the X-Men comics storyline that inspired Season 1 of X-Men '97.

'Operation: Zero Tolerance' Saw Bastion Pushing The X-Men To Their Limits

The Operation: Zero Tolerance storyline began in the aftermath of the Marvel Universe's battle with Onslaught - a horrifying being that was the fusion of Charles Xavier and Magneto's psyches. The Avengers and Fantastic Four sacrificed themselves to stop Onslaught, leaving the X-Men as one of the few superhero team operatives and kicking anti-mutant sentiment into a pitch. The tipping point came when politician Graydon Creed was assassinated by his mother Mystique, which led to Bastion gaining approval from the government to launch Operation: Zero Tolerance. He imprisoned Xavier and several members of the X-Men, while taking over Xavier's Institute for the Gifted and using it as a base for his operations.

The remaining X-Men launch a counter-strike; Cable infiltrates the Xavier Institute in order to free Bastion's prisoners and destroy the Xavier Protocols, a series of files Xavier kept in case he needed to kill any of the X-Men. Meanwhile, Iceman led a small group of X-Men to Bastion's childhood home, which drew the Prime Sentinels out of hiding. Iceman and Bastion engaged in a fierce duel, which ended when S.H.I.E.L.D. came to arrest Bastion on the grounds that Zero Tolerance had over-extended its reach. Years later, the fallout of Zero Tolerance would resurface when Indian policewoman Karima Shapandar was revealed to be a Prime Sentinel. But in a twist, Karima ended up joining the X-Men as the Omega Sentinel.

The Seeds For 'Zero Tolerance' Were Planted In 'X-Men: The Animated Series'

Before the release of "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1", former X-Men '97 creator Beau DeMayo tweeted out a list of episodes from X-Men: The Animated Series that set the stage for the rise of Operation: Zero Tolerance. These include the Season 1 finale, "The Final Decision," and the Season 4 two-parter, "One Man's Worth," The Master Mold and Nimrod Sentinels are featured as antagonists in these episodes. Bastion was born when the original Nimrod and rebuilt Master Mold were hurled through the mystical gate known as the Siege Perilous; the two machines merged into what eventually became his body, making him the first Prime Sentinel. "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 1" simplifies this, revealing that a piece of Nimrod infected Bastion's father, which led to him being born with his Prime Sentinel abilities.

The stage is also set for Iceman to potentially fulfill the same role that he did in the comics. "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1" ends on a bittersweet note, with the Xavier Institute decimated and both Jubilee (Holly Chou) and Sunspot (Gui Agustini) captured by Prime Sentinels. However, Charles Xavier returns to Earth and telepathically contacts the X-Men. This could also include Iceman, as the X-Men: The Animated Series episode "Cold Comfort" revealed the frosty mutant was one of Xavier's first students. X-Men '97 has two episodes left in Season 1, but this storyline will have a major impact on the X-Men's future animated adventures.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes on Wednesdays.

