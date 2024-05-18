Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the X-Men '97 Season 1 finale.

Although separate from the main MCU, Marvel Studios’ hit animated series X-Men ’97 still exists within its own fully functional version of the Marvel Universe. Cameos from Marvel characters as disparate as Doctor Doom and members of the Avengers have emphasized that mutants are not the only superhumans in the series’ world and longtime fans know that, like its predecessor, X-Men: The Animated Series, the show also shares continuity with another hero’s series. The Peter Parker of the 1990s Spider-Man animated series has now made two cameos in X-Men ’97 and though both have been wordless, his appearance in the first season finale provides some resolution to his series’ famous cliffhanger ending.

Peter Parker and Mary Jane Reunite in 'X-Men '97'

In the first installment of X-Men ‘97’s three-part season finale, “Tolerance Is Extinction”, Peter appears in costume as Spider-Man, witnessing the global electromagnetic pulse Erik “Magnus” Lehnsherr/Magneto (Matthew Waterson) unleashes to stop Bastion’s (Theo James) Prime Sentinels from attacking the world’s mutant community. In “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 3”, although other street-level superheroes, including Daredevil, Cloak, and Dagger, are seen fighting to protect New York City, as Erik’s outer space base, Asteroid M, hurtles toward Earth, Peter is instead shown in his civilian garb, observing the chaos with his longtime girlfriend Mary Jane “MJ” Watson and his university rival Flash Thompson. For fans of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, MJ’s presence in the scene is the most telling and exciting, as the show ended with her fate uncertain.

Spider-Man and X-Men first crossed over in a pair of episodes in the former’s second season titled “Neogenic Nightmare Chapter IV: The Mutant Agenda” and “Neogenic Nightmare Chapter V: Mutants’ Revenge,” in which the main voice cast of X-Men reprized their respective roles. Peter (Christopher Daniel Barnes) seeks out Professor Charles Xavier (Cedric Smith) for help managing a disease he has contracted that is causing his body and superhuman powers to mutate in unusual ways. He subsequently works with the X-Men to battle mad scientist Herbert Landon (David Warner), who plots to destroy mutantkind. Iona Morris also reprised her role as X-Man Ororo Munroe/Storm in Spider-Man’s adaptation of Marvel’s original Secret Wars comic in the fifth and final season.

What Happened to MJ in 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series'?

As in most Spider-Man comics, MJ (Saratoga Ballantine) is Peter’s main love interest and a crucial supporting character. In the final episodes of the series’ third season, Peter’s archenemy Norman Osborn/the Green Goblin (Neil Ross) learns his secret identity and subsequently abducts Mary Jane. Although Peter fights desperately to save her, Osborn ultimately pushes MJ off the George Washington Bridge, with her falling into an interdimensional portal created by a device Osborn had stolen and being presumed dead. This storyline was inspired by the famed comic book arc The Night Gwen Stacy Died, in which the titular character, an earlier love interest of Peter’s, was killed off. Peter spends part of the subsequent season in mourning until MJ resurfaces, after which he reveals his secret identity to her, and they get engaged.

In Season 5, while on the way to their honeymoon, the couple are attacked by Morris “Morrie” Bench/Hydro-Man (Rob Paulsen), a supervillain with water-based powers and MJ’s ex-boyfriend, who had previously begun obsessively stalking her. Although Morrie initially succeeds in abducting MJ, Peter tracks them to his underwater hideout. There, it is revealed that both this Morrie and MJ are actually water-based clones created by scientist Miles Warren (Jonathan Harris), meaning that the original MJ is still lost somewhere in space and time. Both clones are said to be unstable and dissolve soon after, leaving Peter hysterical with grief once more. Peter’s clairvoyant ally Madame Web (Joan Lee) subsequently reveals that she knows where the original MJ is. After Peter saves the multiverse from a deranged doppelgänger in the two-part series finale, “Spider Wars” (which proceeded the introduction of the Spider-Verse concept to comics and film), he and Madame Web depart to find her.

'X-Men '97' Gives Peter and MJ a Happy Ending

Since the finale aired, fans have understandably longed for a continuation of some sort that would show Peter reuniting with MJ. Although the possibility of such a follow-up seemed remote for a long time, it has felt more plausible in recent years with the frequent, prominent multiverse stories featured across Spider-Man media. In particular, many fans have hoped that The Animated Series’ version of the character could appear in a future Spider-Verse film such as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, given that the proceeding films in the series have brought back iterations of Peter and others from other animated properties.

The announcement of X-Men '97 resulted in similar hopes given that, as a follow-up to the original X-Men series, the new show would be set in the same specific continuity as Spider-Man. Fulfilling these wishes with Peter, MJ, and Flash’s appearances is just one of many ways in which the creators of X-Men '97 have shown their understanding and love for Marvel fans and enthusiasm for their own predecessor series.

Some viewers were quick to theorize that “Tolerance Is Extinction” could be set before Spider-Man’s final story arcs, meaning that the MJ shown in the new show is either the clone or the original before she went missing. But former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has already confirmed that that is not the case, and that the scene is meant to signify that Peter did in fact successfully reunite with the original MJ after the conclusion of his series. Somewhat ironically, as much as fans appreciate the cameo, it is also likely to lead to increased demand for a continuation of Spider-Man in the same vein as X-Men '97. Following the release of “Tolerance Is Extinction,” Barnes acknowledged the cameo on social media and expressed interest in reprising his voice role as Peter, but clarified that he has not been contacted about a revival series, nor doing voice work for X-Men '97.

While this, of course, doesn’t eliminate the possibility of Peter, MJ, or any other Spider-Man characters having speaking parts in future episodes of '97, with different actors providing the voices, this seems unlikely to happen given how many of the original X-Men cast members were involved with '97, either by reprising their original roles or taking on new ones. Whatever the case, barring a secret appearance in Beyond the Spider-Verse or more wordless cameos in X-Men ‘97’s second season, it seems like a more extensive continuation of Spider-Man, if indeed there ever is one, is a long way off, given how long it takes to produce animation. For now, fans will have to be content with knowing that the series’ beloved versions of Peter and MJ do find each other again, even though it’s still not clear how exactly they did.

