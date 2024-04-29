The Big Picture X-Men '97 teases an interesting conclusion with a new poster featuring various antagonists for National Villains Day.

Some characters on the poster may hint at a change of heart or motive in the final three episodes of the series.

The next three episodes of X-Men '97, titled "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 1/2/3" will bring the first season to a close when Part 3 hits Disney+ on May 15.

With only three episodes remaining, Marvel is teasing an interesting conclusion for its hit animated series. The official Marvel Studios X account shared a new poster for X-Men '97 in honor of National Villains Day, highlighting the show's many antagonists. The poster features Mojo, the X-Cutioner, Bolivar Trask, Magneto, Mister Sinister, a Sentinel, Henry Gyrich, Emma Frost, and Juggernaut. The majority of characters on this poster make sense and have been presented throughout the series as pure evil, but there are a few head-scratching additions that could potentially tease a change of heart or motive in the final three episodes.

The X-Men have had run-ins with several of these characters in the first seven episodes of the show thus far, including Mojo, the X-Cutioner, Bolivar Trask, Henry Gyrich, the Sentinels, and Mister Sinister, but other additions to this poster have served different roles in the series. Magneto had taken on Charles Xavier's role as the leader of the X-Men, fighting beside them and believed to be dead, until it was revealed Bastion was holding him captive at the end of X-Men '97 Episode 7. Emma Frost has also yet to pronounce herself an enemy of the X-Men in the series, and Juggernaut hasn't been a factor throughout seven episodes.

What Do We Know About the Last Three Episodes of X-Men ’97?

It's unclear if this is teasing a villainous turn for characters like Magneto, who seem to be mostly aligned with the righteous path in X-Men '97, or just highlighting iconic X-Men villains from the team's storied history. The series has been leading down the path of Mister Sinister and, more recently, Bastion, as its primary villains, but the latter of which is noticeably absent from this Villains Day poster, which could mean this is more paying homage to classic characters than teasing anything series to come in the final three episodes.

After being preoccupied with the Shi'ar Imperium for the majority of this season, the time has come for the leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier, to return home to his band of heroes. The final three episodes of X-Men '97 will serve as a three-part finale, but each installment will still be released weekly, with Episode 8 on May 1, Episode 9 on May 8, and Episode 10 on May 15. Each episode will be titled "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 1/2/3", and the plot synopsis for the three episodes reads as follows:

Episode 8: "The X-Men must unite to face a new threat." Episode 9: "The X-Men work together to settle the score before it's too late." Episode 10: "The X-Men's dream is put to the test as mutant-human relations reach a tipping point."

Episodes 1-7 of X-Men '97 are now streaming exclusively on Disney+. Check out the new Villains Day poster above and stay tuned to Collider for more coverage on the series.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10

WATCH ON DISNEY+