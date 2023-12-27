The Big Picture X-Men: The Animated Series is making a comeback with a new comic book series, leading up to the release of X-Men '97.

The 90s mutant superhero team from X-Men: The Animated Series is returning in a new comic book. Marvel has announced a new prelude series to the upcoming animated revival, X-Men '97. The limited series will run for four issues. The first issue is scheduled to be released on March 27. The upcoming comic book series will follow the animated versions of the characters after the events of X-Men: The Animated Series and before X-Men '97. The cast of characters featured in the series include Wolverine, Storm, and the team's youngest member: Jubilee. The series' storyline will also lead directly into the events of X-Men '97.

The X-Men '97 comic book won't be the first time that the animated versions of the characters have returned since the conclusion of X-Men: The Animated Series in 1997. In 2015, Marvel Comics released a four-issue X-Men '92 series as a tie-in to the second version of Secret Wars. A follow-up series ran from 2016-2017. Last year, Marvel released the series X-Men '92: House of XCII, which was written by Steve Foxe, who will also write the upcoming X-Men '97 comic book series.

"There's a very good chance that I wouldn't be writing comics today if not for the impact X-Men: The Animated Series had on me as a kid – heck, the voice actors from the show are still the voices I hear when I read the comics today!" Foxe Stated. The X-Men '97 prelude will also feature art by Salva Espín, who also did the art for X-Men '92: House of XCII. "Getting to reunite with my X-Men '92: House of XCII collaborator Salva Espín on this office prelude to X-Men '97 has felt like a bucket-list project a lifetime in the making, and Beau [DeMayo] and the rest of the '97 team gave us a fantastic runway to come up with our own original tale that feeds right into what viewers will get to experience in the new season."

What Is 'X-Men '97' About?

The upcoming animated revival will follow Storm and Wolverine trying to continue the X-Men without Charles Xavier. In the series finale of X-Men: The Animated Series, Xavier was revealed to be dying and left Earth for treatment. In the series, the X-Men's former enemy Magneto will fight alongside them as a way to honor Xavier, who was also his friend. However, the team will also have to face a familiar foe. Mister Sinister will also return in the revival and be the series' main villain. X-Men '97 has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently in production.

The first issue of the X-Men '97 comic book series will be released on March 27. The original X-Men: The Animated Series is currently available to stream on Disney+

