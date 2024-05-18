X-Men '97 has been insanely well received ever since its premiere on March 20, 2024, and a huge aspect of that has been its excellent writing. The series has easily been one of the most well-written Marvel projects in years, and because of this, some incredibly impactful and moving quotes have been born out of it.

The X-Men have always been an allegory for society's many issues of discrimination and bias, meaning the writing being good resulted in them handling these issues with grace and deep meaning. The characters in the series have birthed some incredible quotes that are genuinely compelling and quite moving. Some also just happen to be classic X-Men quotes that are undeniably nostalgic.

10 "When your skin's not in the game, apathy is your answer."

Bastion (Theo James)

Bastion's (Theo James) quote regarding the apathy of those not being affected by crisis is incredibly intelligent and correct in many ways. While Bastion may be the antagonist of the series, he's somewhat correct when he claims that, much of the time, the mass majority of people who aren't directly affected by something typically feel apathy towards the subject, leaving the victims on their own to face the struggle.

While it is certainly a very pessimistic view of humanity as a whole and incorrectly generalizes them, there's no denying that there is a lot of truth in what he is saying (especially when one looks at the current conflict in Gaza and how the mass populous in the U.S. is reacting to it). That's what makes a good villain, though. When the audience can understand exactly where the villain is coming from but still disagree with their methods, that's how good enemies are made.

9 "Every moment is a new and shocking evaluation of all we have ever been."

Beast (George Buza)

When Beast (George Buza) speaks about the evaluation of not just mutants, but humanity, he strikes a chord that is undeniable. When tragedy strikes or a massively important moment hits the world or country, how people react to it is a mass evaluation on the kind of people humanity currently is. He speaks about mutants here as well, and claims the reaction to humanity's discrimination is incredibly important to the perception of mutants.

The core difference between Magneto (Matthew Waterson) and the X-Men's goals (as they both want the same thing for mutants) is how they react to humanity's actions towards them. Where Magneto takes a more violent and aggressive angle to his response, which makes humanity fear mutants even more, the X-Men decide to continue to protect humanity in hopes they'll one day see the truth in what they are doing for them.

8 "The more room we make for your kind, the less we leave for ours."

Henry Gyrich (Todd Haberkorn)

Henry Gyrich's (Todd Haberkorn) quote about making room for mutants in modern day society is absolutely gut-wrenching. It's a total representation of humanity's general faults when it comes to perceiving others who are different from them. It also can serve as a moving allegory for the major discussion around immigration in U.S. politics at the moment.

If an audience member had at all been confused about the antagonistic force coming from humans in X-Men '97, this quote would be an obvious definition. Henry Gyrich is the physical embodiment of the social villainy the X-Men face and goes to improve on the plot to make the audience see the full scope of the forces trying to stop the X-Men in their tracks as they fight for the greater good.

7 "Blood is blood. Family is a choice."

Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough)

A lot of the students attending Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters and who are members of the X-Men don't always have the best relationship with their blood relatives due to the obviously terrible perception of mutants. Nightcrawler's (Adrian Hough) dialogue about family rings true not only for mutants in X-Men '97, but for people all around the real world. Many people have issues with their own family, and it leaves people in a difficult place as everyone grows up believing their family is always supposed to be there for them.

Nightcrawler's quote is meant for people like that. Who doesn't have a blood family to count on. What makes the X-Men such a great team is the fact that they're a found family. They take in those who don't have anyone to fall back on or love them, and provide that for them. It's quite touching and relevant.

6 "There's a power in seeing yourself in another, in resemblance."

Professor Xavier (Ross Marquand)

One of the greatest bonds one can discover is the one found in familiarity. It can be euphoric to find someone who is similar and can relate to the same things they struggle with, and that is what makes the X-Men team so special. As mutants are ostracized by humanity, the X-Men and the Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters provide a safe haven where they won't feel so alone and will instead be surrounded by those who struggle with similar issues.

The quote is so important in showing the audience the primary reason the X-Men are an incredibly important team. Not just because they fight a good fight, but because they provide safety and comfort for others like them. Which, in a way, can be even more impactful than trading blows with Sentinels.

5 "What are demons but reflections of our fears and shame?"

- Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith)

Not only is X-Men '97 an incredible case study on humanity as a whole, but it's a wonderful introspective study of the sole human psyche. Storm's (Alison Sealy-Smith) evaluation of the human mind and why some may perform terrible actions, like discriminating against others, when they aren't inherently evil. Because the series makes it a point not to fully villainize humanity but to make the point that humanity simply fears what it cannot control or does not understand.

Storm is quite easily one of the wisest characters in the series, and watching her go on her internal journey after losing her powers and realizing things like this is incredibly impactful. Showing audiences that people who act like a lot of the "normal" humans in the series are not evil at heart but simply do not understand and are reacting out of fear. It doesn't claim that what they're doing is okay either but rather gives audiences an avenue to understand why these things are happening.

4 "There is no love without sin, for love is best measured in what we forgive."

- Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough)

Nightcrawler truly has some of the most profound quotes in the series. His words touching on the topic of love are unforgettable. Nightcrawler makes the claim to Rogue that love is not perfect and that it comes from being able to work through mistakes and terrible circumstances. Love is hard work and is not easy.

Nightcrawler is more than right with his quote, and it doesn't just apply to romantic love but to platonic and social love as well. Love in general is not easy and is all about what one can endure and still find love on the other side. It's also a great representation of the love X-Men have for humanity and how true it is. Even among the pain and suffering humanity throws at them, they continue to protect and love them, proving the love they truly have for their peers.

3 "Gods abandon those that believe in them. Mutants do not."

- Magneto (Matthew Waterson)

While Magneto certainly has some good points, the series doesn't shy away from the fact that he's also an extremist. While the point of his quote has good intentions, claiming that mutants do not abandon their kind or those that stand with them, the statement is very extreme. It's a good representation of his character and is an example of his extremism with valid and positive views.

Magneto simply wants the best for his race, which is incredibly noble and honorable. But what differentiates him from Professor Xavier is that he looks down on humans, genuinely views them as lesser and inferior beings, and acts with those views in mind, causing him to take extreme measures to achieve his dream. This quote implies that Magneto sees himself at almost the level of a god. His lesser views on humanity give him less respect and care for human life and will not stop him from letting people die as long as he achieves his goal.

2 "Magneto was right."

- Valerie Cooper (Catherine Disher)

A huge topic of discussion when it comes to the X-Men series is the question of whether or not Magneto is truly right about humanity. By seeing what humanity does in the series and comparing it to how a lot of humanity continuously acts in real life, one can't help but feel conflicted about whether humanity is truly inherently evil and discriminatory.

At the low point of the series in X-Men '97 Season 1, Episode 8, "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1," when Magneto finally snaps from the horrid acts of humanity, Valerie Cooper (Catherine Disher) states that Magneto was right. As a human herself, this is incredibly impactful and gives the X-Men a huge hurdle to hop over to prove that Magneto isn't right about humanity and that there can be good people in the world worth protecting. No one person is worth more than another.

1 "To me, my X-Men"

- Cyclops (Ray Chase), Magneto (Matthew Waterson) and Professor Xavier (Ross Marquand)

The iconic, unforgettable line that is forever attached to the X-Men team. As the Avengers have said, "Avengers assemble," the X-Men have said, "To me, my X-Men." The line is passed on to each leader of the X-Men in the series and can be tracked through the arc of the show.

When one thinks of the X-Men, this line comes to mind. It's the iconic line from the show's predecessor, X-Men: The Animated Series, and is inseparable from the franchise. With each quoting of the line throughout the series, the team's overall character arc can be tracked if one perceives the situation in which the line is said. So, not only is the line simply THE X-Men line, it also serves to mark checkpoints in the X-Men's journey.

