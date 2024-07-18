The Big Picture X-Men '97 was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program for the episode "Remember It."

"Remember It" explores deep relationships among X-Men, and the actions of Rebels like Gambit and Wolverine.

The episode emphasizes the importance of the found family dynamic within the X-Men team.

X-Men '97 can add another major milestone to its list of accolades, as it's officially been nominated for Outstanding Animated Program for the upcoming Emmy Awards. The episode that landed this nomination was "Remember It," which served as a game-changer on multiple fronts. Not only did the X-Men lose one of their major members with the death of Gambit (A.J. LoCascio), but the fledgling mutant nation of Genosha was decimated by a wild Sentinel, proving that Magneto (Matthew Waterson) wasn't entirely off-base when he said that humans would always fear and hate mutants. (Or more simply: "Magneto was right".) One aspect of "Remember It" that's flown under the radar is how it handles the X-Men's relationships, particularly when it comes to Gambit and Rogue (Lenore Zann) as well as Wolverine (Cal Dodd) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale).

Gambit & Wolverine Show Their Depths in ‘X-Men ’97′

Most of "Remember It" is split between Rogue, Gambit and Magneto's visit to Genosha and the rest of the X-Men being interviewed by Trish Trilby (Donna Jay Fulks). But Jean is at a crossroads: earlier in the season, it was revealed that Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton) had replaced her with a clone named Madelyne Pryor; Madelyne ended up marrying Cyclops (Ray Chase) and the two even had a child together. This leaves Jean with an identity crisis, and she impulsively kisses Wolverine — but he turns her down, saying “You're Jean Grey. He's Scott Summers. Those are the rules.” A similar scene happens when Gambit confronts Rogue about her past relationship with Magneto and the Master of Magnetism's offer of marriage. "I wager that fool'll break your heart," he says during their emotionally charged conversation. "'Till then, we be friends, mon ami. Just friends."

These scenes don't just stand out for their parallels, but in the actions that Gambit and Wolverine take. Both of them are considered the "rebels" of the X-Men; Gambit was a thief long before he joined the mutant heroes and Wolverine often butted heads with Cyclops' leadership. They both also have pined after a woman they couldn't have, as Rogue's power absorption could prove fatal to Gambit and Jean was in love with Cyclops. But when he's finally able to potentially be with Jean, Wolverine doesn't take the leap because he can see she needs to resolve things with Cyclops. Gambit also puts aside his feelings for Rogue because he doesn't want to get in the way of her relationship with Magneto, even though it leaves him heartbroken. It's this level of maturity throughout "Remember It" — and the rest of Season 1 — that's made X-Men '97 a standout watch.

“Remember It” Underlines the X-Men’s Focus on Found Family

All the interactions between the X-Men and other mutants is another reminder that the X-Men — and superhero stories in general — thrive on character dynamics. Saving the world only gets you so far when it comes to a superhero story, as the best writers have often used the genre to tackle heavy questions. In the case of the X-Men, the fact that mutants often encounter prejudice means that they become a tight-knit family of sorts. Jean tells Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) that she's been like a sister to her, Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) acts as both teacher and father to Cyclops, and Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough) is literally related to Rogue through their mother Mystique. Some mutants even find an unlikely bond, as Nightcrawler pushes Gambit to confess how he truly feels for Rogue. Wolverine also comforts Jean when she's struggling to remember which memories belong to her and which belong to Madelyne, as he went down a similar path when he was inducted into the Weapon X program.

These dynamics could also extend to future seasons of X-Men '97, especially with how the finale turned out. "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3" features a mid-credits scene where Apocalypse visits the ruins of Genosha and picks up one of Gambit's playing cards. This is a precursor to the mutant warlord transforming Gambit into one of his Four Horsemen, specifically the Horseman of Death. If incoming showrunner Matthew Chauncey continues to draw from the comics, this could provide even more drama as the X-Men would be forced to fight one of their own members.

‘Remember It' Was Always Part of 'X-Men '97's Mission Statement

"Remember It" may have shocked fans with the attack on Genosha and Gambit's death, but it was always part of the plan. Supervising director Jake Casterona discussed the fallout of the episode with ComicBook.com, revealing that former showrunner Beau DeMayo wanted to introduce a higher level of stakes from X-Men: The Animated Series. "That's been in the script, that's been in the mission statement in the Bible from day one was that, at a certain point, we were going to have our characters in the show start to face real consequences on a level that the OG show and the characters haven't dealt with before," Casterona said. Indeed, "Remember It" set the stage for the rest of Season 1, including shocking moments like the rise of the Prime Sentinels and Magneto ripping the Adamantium from Wolverine's bones. These bold decisions have made X-Men '97 one of the best shows of 2024, and set a high bar that future seasons — as well as other superhero media — should strive to reach for.

Season 1 of X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

