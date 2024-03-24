The Big Picture X-Men '97 introduces new, young mutant Roberto de Costa, hinting at his potential to become the heroic Solar Energy Mutant, Sunspot.

Roberto's story mirrors themes of discrimination, trauma, and self-discovery that define the X-Men franchise as a whole.

X-Men '97 creators promise to honor Roberto's complex backstory, giving fans a chance to see his growth and development on screen.

X-Men '97 finally premiered on Disney+, giving longtime fans another glimpse into this legendary superhero team's fun adventures and complex dynamics. This continuation of Marvel's X-Men: the Animated Series promised to give viewers more of the lineup they loved in the original, plus some new faces. So far, the new additions have more than justified their spots; whether it be the wisecracking shapeshifter Morph (J.P. Karliak) or the storied powerhouse Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith), seeing this iconic group of mutants expand has been amazing.

Yet this premiere also introduced audiences to a younger, potential new team member: Roberto de Costa (Gui Augustini). This wealthy party boy spent most of his screen time reluctant to share his mutant ability with others and fleeing both from anti-mutant terrorists and the X-Men trying to save him. Luckily, a final encounter with the sparkling Jubilee (Holly Chou) left him wondering if he could actually learn to use his powers for good, hinting at him possibly joining this all-star group. Let's look at Roberto de Costa as a character, how he ended up where the series has him now, and how he eventually takes on the heroic mantle of the solar energy mutant, Sunspot!

Who Is Roberto Da Costa in Marvel Comics?

While X-Men '97 introduces Roberto as a snobby rich kid who needs to mature — a rather accurate portrayal of the character compared to his written counterpart — the X-Men comics reveal his rather tragic backstory. The child of a Brazilian billionaire, de Costa's extremely wealthy early life was marred by his uncaring father and the racism he faced as an Afro-Brazilian. Even with all of this, he maintained a calm and confident persona, using his physical prowess on the soccer field and the literal millions backing his every move to justify his flippant attitude.

He developed the harsh personality viewers see in the series premiere in response to a world that constantly told him he was lesser — he fought against this by telling himself that everyone else was actually lesser than him. Yet, unfortunately, this defense and his money weren't enough to protect him from a racist attack during a game, leading to a brutal beating that traumatically awakened his mutant power: solar radiation absorption. The ability to bring in energy from the sun and turn himself into an ultra-strong figure, a feat that shocked his bullies and terrified an entire crowd of onlookers who fled from the 14-year-old boy they now saw as a monster.

It's unclear how much the show will delve into the boy's past, but an inspection of this moment reveals how distressing Roberto's initial experience with his powers was and what he lost because of them. When his community's anti-mutant beliefs turned them against him, the only person to stand by de Costa was his girlfriend, Juliana Sandoval. But when anti-mutant mercenaries are sent after the boy, Juliana saves him by taking a bullet meant for the young mutant, killing her in the process. The comics see Roberto get saved by teen heroes Xuân Cao Mạnh (Karma) and Dani Moonstar (Mirage), the pair then helping him exact revenge on the people who killed Juliana and showing him that he can use these scary new abilities for a greater purpose. They become founding members of The New Mutants, the X-Men's premier youth-led hero team, and Roberto learns that his abilities and confidence can help others and hopefully prevent the deaths of more innocents like Juliana.

'X-Men '97' Will See Roberto Become the Hero Sunspot

Even after joining this team, Roberto never left his haughty attitude behind; his comic history is filled with theatrical moments that saw him leave the team, even becoming a villain/anti-hero for a time. But while he may have conflicted with Charles Xavier's (Ross Marquand) vision of mutant-human relations, his love for his friends always reminded Roberto just how much of a hero he could be. As the years went on, readers saw him finally recognize and reconcile with his trauma, not only of losing Juliana but of the disgusting discrimination he'd always suffered because of his race and his overwhelming fear of becoming just like his degenerate father. Through his closest relationships, de Costa learned that he controlled his destiny and could use his powers and wealth for good, becoming the fiery superhero Sunspot.

Adulthood brought more adventures and heartache for de Costa, yet he never lost his signature wit — no matter how annoying his closest friends thought it could be. Aging out of the New Mutants saw him continue fighting worldwide crime for a variety of X-Men teams; he even, at one point, helped co-lead the Avengers. And though a tragic attempt to save his friend Magik's powers in the comic event War of the Realms saw Roberto lose his life, luckily, nobody stays dead in the X-Men universe for long. Through the mutant magic of the living island Krakoa, Roberto was reborn, eventually leaving Earth to become a space-faring hero. He even spent a good portion of recent years helping the always amazing Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) run a planet full of ancient mutants, showing how much the young man has grown to stand next to one of the franchise's most respected characters. Of course, X-Men '97 is a long way from putting him through any of this development, but it's clear from the show's early episodes that we'll see some of Roberto's complex and beautiful growth play out onscreen.

'X-Men '97' Has Big Plans for this Young Hero

It's still very early into X-Men '97, and with the adults around them having enough worldwide threats (and interpersonal drama) to keep them occupied, it's unclear just how much of the first season's plot will focus on fleshing out this smart-mouthed new addition to the team. But this series has made its knowledge and appreciation for the comics clear, meaning fans should expect at least some of his complex backstory to make it onto the screen.

Roberto de Costa as a character embodies the core themes of the franchise as a whole. From the discrimination he's faced because of his identity, how tumultuous his experience with his superhuman abilities can be, and the immense mental pressure that comes from the duty to be a hero, his experience as Sunspot illustrates the intimate experience for many on this super team. Ignoring his wealth of story would be a big mistake, but luckily for everyone watching, the creators of this astonishing new series seem ready to give this fiery young hero the spotlight he deserves.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes releasing on Wednesdays.

