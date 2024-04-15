Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Episode 5.

No matter which side you prefer in the great X-Men relationship debate of 2024, all can agree on one point: the drama's been delicious. Heart-shattering, too, but let's avoid that aspect — for now. X-Men '97 canonizes the comics' recurring love triangle between Rogue (Lenore Zann), her beloved Gambit (A. J. LoCascio), and her sometimes beloved Magneto (Matthew Waterson), and the controversial move benefits the series' emotional stakes. Just as importantly, the situation benefits Rogue. Far from being merely a romantic monkey wrench, the Rogue-Gambit-Magneto entanglement proves that '97 is invested in Rogue's character evolution. Although the series remains an ensemble drama, Rogue receives a determined and consistent focus previously unseen in X-Men: The Animated Series. Episode 5 brings her to the foremost forefront in several ways (sigh...yes, I'm still crying), one of which details her past affair with Magneto. Unlike the comics, '97 improves the reason behind their romantic backstory, and does so by focusing on Rogue: her desires, her vulnerabilities, and her self-actualization. She's the superstar here, not the master of magnetism or the kinetic Cajun.

Why Do Rogue and Magneto Fall in Love in ‘X-Men ‘97’?

Some circumstances behind Rogue and Magneto's X-Men '97 romance overlap with the comics. He can safely touch her because he creates a protective barrier via the metals in the air. Although there's nothing wrong with a purely sexual fling, especially given Rogue's perpetual situation, their connection includes legitimate feelings and a palpably elemental intensity. The alterations lie in '97's "how" and their ultimate "why." Rogue and Magneto first hook up during Chris Claremont and Jim Lee's Savage Land storyline in the Uncanny X-Men comic series, where Rogue briefly loses her powers. Since she and Magneto are trapped together, and he's reforming his villainous ways, he's Rogue's easiest choice for an intimate partner. X-Men: The Animated Series Season 2 adapts the Savage Land arc but strands Erik with Charles Xavier (I love you, queer subtext).

X-Men '97 might winkingly reference the Claremont-Lee Savage Land arc, but when it comes to brass romantic tacks, it breaks with tradition. Rogue and Magneto's feelings in the comics are never unreal or lacking complexity. Still, '97 Episode 5 gives the sort-of star-crossed paramours a fully developed love story. The flashback depicts Magneto helping Rogue comprehend her powers and learn more about the mutant world. They bond as colleagues and friends, which means discovering the other's emotional truths: their shared dreams for the future, a mutual depth of character, and some deeply entrenched psychological demons. By the time they realize that fourth dimension, the skin-to-skin freedom, feelings are already simmering. Adding physicality is a natural step.

Rogue Can Be Herself With Magneto

In X-Men '97's reinterpretation, Rogue needn't lose or surrender any part of herself in order to love and be loved. Instead, she discovers new facets and embraces her varying desires, which empowers her as an individual. What she and Erik share is a totality of connection representing external recognition and self-acceptance, something Rogue hasn’t experienced since. It's part of why she holds Gambit at bay despite their playful flirtations. Poor Remy can't fulfill her longings without Rogue feeling incomplete. Being with anyone except Magneto requires sacrificing her unique, evolutionary-given abilities. Storm's (Alison Sealy-Smith) voiceover at the end of Episode 2 summarizes it best: “It is human nature to crave connection, as it is also mutant nature to be heard, seen, to feel another soul finally seeing yours.” Magneto gives Rogue this: her desperately lonely soul being seen, heard, and metaphorically touched in every way she craves. That's the hope his return dangles in front of her.

Who could blame Rogue for feeling conflicted? Physical intimacy, whether it be sex or platonic touch, is a necessity for many. She's spent her life sequestered and confined by the powers that let her help those who require help. She rejected a "cure" that could make her human because innocents need justice. From her perspective, that's a self-sacrifical and willingly chosen path. Still, despite loving Gambit, she believes she needs more from their not-quite courtship than he — or anyone — can provide.

Everyone save Erik, who saunters in giving body like no tomorrow and dropping bars like, "I won't deny my passion for you. As with Gambit, loving you makes broken men whole, so that even as you deny us, our heartache is not in vain." As soon as Rogue arrives at Episode 5's gala all Cinderella-at-the-ball style, Magneto practically throws his drink at Sebastian Shaw (Travis Willingham) in his eagerness to get to her. His reaction defines the "no one else in the room exists" trope. A white-haired antihero with shoulders for days, who painted portraits of her and now doesn't want to oversee Genosha unless she's by his side, and who kisses her knuckles, because apparently X-Men '97 is a romance novel on parade. It isn't "behind every great man" syndrome or a villain seeking a queen to control; he's championing her. (As a dual Rogue-Gambit and Rogue-Magneto shipper who’s been having fits of delight, Rogue has two hands. I'm just saying.)

‘X-Men ‘97’s Love Triangle Is About Rogue’s Growth

Rogue wearing a dress with bare arms and reaching for Erik couldn't be a stronger visual cue. She's letting herself fully exist again. It's the same as their old days, except time has passed and Rogue's gained further maturity, experience, and autonomy, the latter regarding her powers. The result? She shines brighter than Emma Frost's (Martha Marion) diamond form. About time, too. By reigniting her spark with Magneto, Rogue gains enough clarity to choose the person with whom she already has a cherished, fulfilling relationship. Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough) is right; love is about souls touching. Rogue and Gambit's heart-to-heart by the fire lets them bare their souls like never before.

In the past, Rogue and Erik's souls touched. Their traumas proved too cumulative and their paths toward the same dream too divergent. If Gambit weren't in the picture, perhaps events might unfold differently. That's a story for the alternate universe fanfiction writers to tell. (Please do!) Rogue and Magneto's past, their present status, and their dance that's as close as X-Men '97 can get to a sex scene, is what Rogue needs to move past the emotional rut she’s been stuck in since the character hit comic stands. She's able to embrace what she and Gambit have without feeling denied or called to abandon her mutant life. This spectacular love triangle exists so Rogue can discover that love is greater than the sum of its parts. In so doing, she finally accepts herself.

Rogue's self-actualization also includes reaffirming her place in the world. Being an X-Man is still the best way for her to improve the world. However, that doesn't mean her visiting Genosha isn't important beyond That Dance. While there, Rogue witnesses other mutants' joy. That's not just something worth protecting. It's an emotion she deserves to feel. She undergoes a similar arc in X-Men: Legacy by Mike Carey and Rafa Sandoval. Magneto proposes to Rogue after their one-night stand evolves, but she rejects him. Rogue is at a crossroads. Her journey must be devoid of others' influence, even if it's a loving influence.

What Happens Next To Rogue ‘X-Men ‘97’?