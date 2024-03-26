Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97.

The Big Picture Even though Rogue and Magneto aren't an endgame couple, they share a complex romantic history in the X-Men comics.

Magneto's ability to protect himself with a magnetic field allows him to safely touch Rogue.

X-Men '97 introducing a love triangle between Rogue, Gambit, and Magneto is an interesting way to explore the characters from new angles.

It’s safe to say some fans were taken aback by the simmering tension between Rogue (Lenore Zann) and Magneto (Matthew Waterson) in Episode 2 of X-Men ‘97’s two-part premiere. There are power couples, and then there are Power Couples, and X-Men boasts a matching set: Cyclops and Jean Grey, and Rogue and Gambit. Both are unassailably endgame regardless of how many ups-and-downs and on-again-off-agains they experience; decades' worth of comics have decreed as much. Since X-Men '97 continues the story of the original X-Men: The Animated Series, Rogue and Gambit (A. J. LoCascio) are an established pairing. Rogue's secret fling with Magneto, however, didn't emerge from nowhere. In the comics, Magneto is Rogue's most consistent romantic partner after Gambit. The same can be said for the Master of Magnetism.

How Does Magneto and Rogue’s Romance Start in the Comics?

Rogue (aka Anna Marie) and Magneto (aka Erik Lehnsherr) have flirted, dated, and broken up several times in Marvel's primary 616 universe, not to mention multiple alternate realities. Although their conflicting ideologies prevent them from being a destined couple, they've remained consistently drawn to one another. With some thought, it's easy to see why. Before joining the X-Men, Rogue was far from a saint. An antiheroine at best and a villain at worst, she followed the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants under the leadership of her adopted mothers, Mystique and Destiny. Her past is a messy one full of mistakes, regrets, and hard-won redemption.

Interestingly, given Magneto's longstanding involvement with the Brotherhood, that isn't where the two romantically cross paths. Instead, they bond during Uncanny X-Men's 1991 Savage Land arc by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee. Rogue has already converted to the X-Men, ostensibly making her and Magneto enemies. But Erik seems to be atoning for his crimes, which complicates things. So does that dreaded f-word: feelings. In issue #269, Magneto saves Rogue's life from an evil version of Carol Danvers. Witnessing the fight between Rogue and Carol, Magneto intervenes on Rogue's behalf, thinking about the loved ones from his past that he couldn't save. Anna Marie, he decides, will be different.

Rogue recovers in issues #274 and #275, and she allies with Magneto as they navigate the dangerous Savage Land. Conveniently, she's temporarily lost her powers, meaning the pair can safely touch. As fans know, physical contact is an intimacy denied Rogue because of how her powers manifest. All things considered, the situation is an understandable draw, and Magneto an appealing option. The issue's suggestive cover certainly doesn't shy away from the sexual angle, nor do the many panels of the half-clothed and very muscular pair.

However, from the beginning, their connection carries an emotional core. Despite the many gulfs between them, they grow close. Magneto spares their enemies' lives because Rogue insists. She encourages his tentative redemption. At one point, they embrace, with Magneto internally wondering if the "spark" leaving him "shaken" is reciprocal. How far the relationship goes is open to interpretation, but the subtext isn't. Rogue saves Magneto's life in return when her powers are restored, only for Magneto to embrace his old ways. Even though Zaladane, a ruthless villain, lies defenseless on the ground, he murders her with equal ruthlessness. Leaving Rogue distresses him, especially when she puts up a stubborn fight for his doomed soul. But our Rogue is morally upstanding; she's not switching sides or condoning his actions. Instead, she sheds a single tear as Magneto flies away.

Magneto and Rogue Are a Recurring X-Men Romance

Flash forward to 1995's Uncanny X-Men #327, written by Scott Lobdell and penciled by Roger Cruz. Here, Rogue romances Magneto's younger clone, Joseph. Initially amnesiac, Joseph's recognizable face invokes terror and hatred from those around him. During a confrontation, Rogue realizes the man she's facing isn't the real Magneto. She's sympathetic to Joseph's confusion, so she brings him to the X-Men. Since Joseph doesn't harbor the same goals or vendettas as Magneto, this gives him and Rogue space to explore the "spark" they discovered in the Savage Land without the normal baggage (it's just a different kind of baggage). Naturally, Gambit isn't happy. The two men battle for her affections, with Rogue telling them off for behaving like jealous babies. When Joseph sacrifices himself for the greater good, the love triangle resolves — temporarily.

Things U-turn again when Magneto takes another swing at redemption in Mike Carey and Rafa Sandoval's X-Men: Legacy. The 2011 series picks up after Age of X, an alternate universe storyline where Rogue harbors unconsummated feelings for an Erik who's more righteous than normal. Although the Age of X timeline — created by Mike Carey, Mirco Pierfederici, Clay Mann, and Steve Kurth — was wiped out, the Rogue of Earth-616 retains her Age of X memories. Magneto knows she's attracted to and emotionally tethered to him (he feels the same, but won't say so out loud). He warns her away. Instead, Rogue decides to resolve their tension, and her conflict over which man she prefers, with a one-night stand.

Of course, that resolves nothing. From issue #249 to #274, the star-crossed lovers share an "undefined" thing. Magneto falls hard enough to propose, actually going down on one knee. Rogue turns him down. She's self-aware enough to know that, given her history of being manipulated by others, she would let Magneto lead instead of exerting her agency. She needs to self-actualize on her own terms. They part amicably, with Rogue not ruling out a future relationship. Ultimately, she marries Gambit in X-Men: Gold #30, which was published in 2018. (2018? Those lovebirds took long enough to get hitched!)

How Can Magneto Touch Rogue in ‘X-Men ‘97’?

The reasons Magneto can touch Rogue without dying depends on the writer. The most common explanation credits Magneto's ability to create a protective magnetic field around his body. It's not true skin-to-skin contact, but they feel pleasure regardless. In perhaps the most well-known version of their relationship, the alternate universe Age of Apocalypse arc, Rogue permanently absorbs the abilities of Magneto's daughter, Polaris. (Yes, that's a little creepy.) Their separate magnetic powers negate the other, which lets them get physical.

The one person in the world Rogue can touch makes for an understandable draw, but their shared affection is legitimate — especially since Magneto forms the X-Men in Age of Apocalypse, not Charles Xavier. The latter dies by way of time travel shenanigans. Without the bad boy element weighing them down, this Rogue actually chooses Erik over Gambit. The two have a happy marriage and a beloved son, Charles. They also marry in Judd Winick and Mike McKone's Exiles series, naming that son Magnus. The catch in both Age of Apocalypse and Exiles is that Rogue and Magneto's love story, such as it is, ends tragically.

‘X-Men ‘97’s Love Triangle Will Be Messy, but Canonical

In most instances, Rogue and Magneto are opposing kindred spirits who find common ground in their morally imperfect pasts. This dynamic holds in X-Men '97. Episode 2 reveals they were together in the past, and their interactions are too tender to not include Feelings. It's clear those emotions didn't die in the interim period. Rogue even initiates their hand-holding session (and whatever else might have happened afterward). Who can blame her, with Magneto giving such hot villain energy?

X-Men '97 incorporating this angle might have surprised fans, but there's a basis for Rogue and Magneto in comics canon. Concerns about age gaps and power dynamics aside, Magneto always sneaks his way into Rogue's heart, and vice versa. The X-Men are a soap opera and always have been. Few things are more classically soap opera than love triangles. Even though the relationship won't last, their interplay — however far it does or doesn't go — adds new shades to both characters that Season 1 of X-Men '97 can explore. Let’s enjoy the boons of the journey even as we hug a devastated Gambit.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+. New episodes premiere each Wednesday.

