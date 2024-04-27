Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'X-Men '97'

The Big Picture Nightcrawler and Rogue are actually step-siblings, both with complex family histories tied to the manipulative mutant, Mystique.

Mystique's neglect and abuse greatly shaped Nightcrawler's personality, leaving Rogue with trust issues and extreme trauma in the animated series.

In X-Men '97, Rogue and Nightcrawler share a touching moment of sibling support and familial love as they navigate their shared trauma.

In X-Men ‘97, fans were delighted to see Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough) make his first appearance in the continuation of the original series. On Genosha, he immediately embraces Rogue (Lenore Zann), teleporting into her arms and reminding audiences of their complicated family history. These two beloved X-Men are connected by none other than the devious mutant and supervillain, Mystique (Jennifer Dale), who has yet to make her appearance in X-Men ‘97 (Or has she?). Rogue and Nightcrawler are actually step-siblings. Mystique is Nightcrawler's biological mother (hence the blue skin), but she's also Rogue’s adoptive mother. Mystique's neglect and abuse as a parent greatly shaped Nightcrawler’s personality and left Rogue with extreme trauma and terrible trust issues.

Rogue Joins the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants Before the X-Men in Marvel Comics

Rogue, or Anna Marie, ran away from her home in fictional Caldecott County, Mississippi at a young age because her father deeply disapproved of her abilities. After accidentally putting her crush in a coma from an innocent kiss, Rogue chooses to only wear clothing that covers her entire body and perceives her power-absorbing abilities as a terrible curse. In Avengers Annual #10, Rogue was adopted by Mystique and her companion Destiny, who later inducted her into the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to take out members of the Avengers. During her first outing for the Brotherhood, Rogue completely drains Captain Marvel of her powers, absorbing her life, energy, and psyche permanently, which is why Rogue can fly and has superhuman strength and speed. It was later revealed in Marvel Super-Heroes #11 that Mystique manipulated and used Rogue for her abilities for her own personal gain. Fearing for her sanity, Rogue abandons the Brotherhood and joins the X-Men, hoping to use her powers for good.

Nightcrawler’s Backstory Has a Tendency To Change

Kurt Wagner, known as Nightcrawler, first appeared in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975, where Charles Xavier saves him from a violent mob and then asks him to join an international sector of the X-Men. In the comics, Nightcrawler’s backstory has evolved significantly over time, including many iterations of who his biological parents are, as well as the circumstances of his birth. He was born in a small village called Witzeldorf in the German state of Bavaria. In 1994, it was revealed that Nightcrawler was the son of Mystique and German nobleman Baron Christan Wagner.

Mystique was persecuted for Nightcrawler’s demonic appearance after giving birth to him and for simultaneously exposing her own shapeshifting abilities during labor as well. In an effort to save herself and escape from the mob of villagers seeking to kill her and her baby, Mystique mercilessly throws Nightcrawler over a waterfall to die, then quickly disguises herself as a fellow villager and disappears into the night. Luckily, Nightcrawler’s ability to teleport saved him from an early grave.

Later, in 2003, Nightcrawler's backstory was revamped by Marvel in Uncanny X-Men: The Draco, which claimed that Mystique had an affair with the demon lord Azazel, explaining Nightcrawler’s appearance. But most recently, in X-Men Blue Origins, history was re-written again, claiming that Nightcrawler is actually the son of Mystique and Destiny and that Mystique shape-shifted into a man, taking on attributes of both Wagner and Azazel, and Destiny was really the woman who gave birth to him.

Wagner discovers their affair and Mystique is forced to kill him and abandon Nightcrawler in the woods after Destiny gives birth to him. Whatever the case, after being abandoned by Mystique, Nightcrawler was raised Catholic by his adoptive mother, sorceress Margali Szardos. He later joined the circus and became a star acrobat and aerial artist, where he was celebrated and loved, not feared for his startling appearance.

X-Men '97' and 'X-Men: The Animated Series' Do Rogue and Nightcrawler’s Relationship Justice

In X-Men: The Animated Series, Rogue and Nightcrawler’s connection to Mystique was thoroughly explored in the Season 4 episode, "Bloodlines." Mystique attempts to lure Nightcrawler into a trap to hand him over to the Friends of Humanity, but the X-Men accompany him. When Rogue and Nightcrawler find his mother, it is revealed to Mystique that they are brother and sister. Mystique adopted Rogue to manipulate her, use her, and control her powers. Similarly, Mystique abandoned Nightcrawler as a baby by throwing him off a cliff while townspeople were chasing her in an attempt to save herself, just as she did in the comic in 1994.

In Episode 7 of X-Men ‘97, Nightcrawler presides over Gambit's (A.J. LoCascio) burial ceremony because he’s actually an ordained minister and was raised very religious. Jubilee (Holly Chou) is confused and angry about why Rogue is absent from Gambit’s funeral, but Wolverine (Cal Dodd) explains to her that not everyone expresses grief in the same way. Rogue’s grief manifests as rage and revenge, and she goes on a rampage across the country to track down Henry Gyrich (Todd Haberkorn), whom she blames for the sentinel invasion at Genosha.

After Rogue finds Gyrich in Mexico, she absorbs his memories, then wakes up disoriented in an alley during the Day of the Dead. Nightcrawler finds her and embraces her. She sobs in his arms, finally admitting aloud that Gambit is dead, but in the same breath, saying that she’s not ready to accept it yet. Her brother gently consoles her, and then the rest of the X-Men join in, comforting Rogue, and being there for her as her chosen family. This is the most affection and love expressed between the two siblings in the entire animated series and opens up the possibility that the two will continue to deepen their relationship and heal from their shared trauma as Mystique's children together.

Rogue and Nightcrawler have very different abilities, very different personalities, and were raised in very different ways, but at the end of the day, they're family — and Rogue desperately needs her family to support her after losing the love of her life. With the addition of Nightcrawler in X-Men ‘97, it’s only a matter of time before their mother, Mystique, who quite possibly has been masquerading as someone else this entire season, will reveal herself, ensuring an epic family reunion.

