The Big Picture

  • Rogue and Magneto's romance in X-Men '97 stems from their comic book roots, offering fans a surprising but canonically rich storyline.
  • Executive producer Brad Winderbaum encourages fans to revisit the original X-Men comics after seeing Rogue and Magneto's relationship unfold on screen in the animated series.
  • X-Men '97 continues to honor the characters' lesser-known histories, breathing new life into the franchise with deep dives into relationships.

X-Men '97 Season 1 is streaming on Disney+ now.

Poster for X-Men '97
X-Men '97
Animation
Action
Adventure
Superhero

A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Release Date
March 20, 2024
Cast
Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann
Main Genre
Animation
Seasons
1

Watch on Disney+