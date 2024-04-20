The Big Picture The MCU lacks significant sexual tension like X-Men '97 even with iconic couples like Tony Stark and Pepper Potts.

X-Men '97 introduces sexual tension notably absent in the MCU, enhancing character dynamics.

X-Men '97 explores complex relationships and intimate connections, pushing boundaries beyond the MCU.

The MCU has had its share of surprises, plot twists, deaths, and team-ups worth admiring, but it’s been lacking in spice. While iconic couples like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) along with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) have come out from this well-known cinematic universe, we’re still light years away from actually witnessing any palpable sexual tension between these characters. With a box office goal that requires a family-friendly approach to the source material, there isn’t much room left for any steamy shenanigans. Enter the recently-released X-Men ’97, a cartoon revival of X-Men: The Animated Series that – while still being a Disney+ original – knows its target audience is former kids who grew up with the original show and are now in their 30s.

Therefore, X-Men ’97 has already had violence, shocking deaths, and, most remarkably, sexual tension that runs abound in the mutant team and has been amped up in the last couple of episodes. Relationship dramas that were omitted from the '90s cartoon are exploited but in an organic way that feels relevant to the story that’s being told. With X-Men ’97 being Marvel Studios’ first foray in the mutants’ world, highlighting its approach to romantic relationships and use of sexual tension is important for the universe’s evolution.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

The MCU Has Been Romantic but With Barely Any Sexual Tension

Tony Stark and Pepper Potts are the defining couple of the MCU’s Phase 1. Downey Jr. even requested to have Paltrow reprise her role in the phase’s closing film, The Avengers. But while Tony Stark is depicted as a sex symbol with all of his flings in the early films, it’s treated in a way that doesn’t allow him to have the same with Pepper. Their relationship relies solely on their clever minds and competitive personalities and, in that way, they complement each other. But it tones down Tony’s sexuality, which is also an essential part of his character. Iron Man 2 keeps exploiting this side with the introduction of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. While it doesn’t build up to much with them, Natasha does later have a weaker romance with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Actual sexually charged scenes like when Nat and Steve locked lips aren't romantic in nature and any possibility of a relationship was quickly shoved aside in favor of Steve's pining for Peggy. Peggy and Steve’s relationship is the backbone of Captain America’s arc in the MCU, with his decision to remain in the past after returning all the Infinity Stones from Avengers: Endgame’s time heist to their rightful place. This gives them a romantic happy ending – plus their much-awaited last dance – but there's no spice. Even when Eternals came out, featuring an actual sex scene between Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan), the reaction from fans was mild at best. Madden and Chan lacked chemistry and what should have been a hot scene felt, ultimately, kind of bland. Ultimately, the MCU has generally treated romance as something separate from sex.

'X-Men ’97' Isn't Afraid To Lean Into More Adult Themes

Conversely, X-Men ’97 has explored sex and romance through multiple characters, though mainly through a fan-favorite love triangle. Rogue’s (Lenora Zann) relationship with Magneto (Matthew Waterson) is tackled full-on in the most recent episodes of the series. Episode 3 implies their daily two-hour training sessions in the Danger Room are more than that. Morph (J.P. Karliak) leans into the sexual innuendo when he nudges Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) about what’s really happening in those sessions referring to Rogue's "stamina training." The series finally brings the complex love triangle to the screen, in which we get to know how Rogue ended up entangled with Magneto in the first place in Episode 5. The plot thickens when Magneto asks Rogue to rule alongside him in Genosha, while the two entangle in a steamy dance during the inauguration gala.

The fact that Magneto’s powers shield him from being harmed by Rogue allows her to fully explore skin-to-skin contact – and that’s no small feat considering her powers. Still, Rogue knows there’s more to her relationship with Gambit than just physical satisfaction, leading her to make her ultimate choice. Her love for Gambit endures, but not in a way that invalidates the intimate connection she has with Magneto. The layers imbued in this storyline are something we’ve yet to see in the MCU, where everything is watered down to romance equals good and sex equals bad.

Another Love Triangle (or Square?) Takes Center Stage in X-Men ‘97

X-Men ’97 is excelling at retelling comic book stories in its own way. After the real Jean (Jennifer Hale) returns following her being replaced by a clone now known as Madelyne Pryor (Hale as well!), her marriage with Cyclops (Ray Chase) is at the toughest of spots. Not only did Cyclops not notice her being replaced, but he also had a son with her. Things get way more complicated when Jean discovers Cyclops and Madelyne having a (gasp!) psychic affair. This twist is a direct reference to Grant Morrison’s New X-Men run, where Jean uncovers Cyclops’ secret meetings with Emma Frost in the astral plane. In the comics, this shatters their already-fragile marriage. In the series, Jean finds solace in Wolverine (Cal Dodd) and we see Jean kiss Logan in X-Men '97 when she's struggling with her return to the X-Men. The undertones of the affair directly referencing Scott and Emma’s sexual affair peel yet another layer of where X-Men ’97 is willing to go.

There’s no denying the established mainstream couples of the MCU are iconic and beloved, but there’s also the unquestionable fact that they lack sexual tension. Other semi-sensual moments unrelated to couples include Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) naked body in Thor: Love and Thunder, but that’s included only for the laughs and is not part of the narrative. While we weren’t expecting X-Men ’97 to tackle this aspect full-on, it’s greatly welcomed. With the most recent episode showing Professor Xavier having a vision of Genosha, while explicitly stating in awe how “they were dancing, drinking wine, making love!” when the attack occurred, it’s crystal clear the show is unafraid of touching the subject unlike the wider MCU. While the aim to keep things PG-13 in the films is understandable, Marvel Studios should also try acknowledging its target audience – already 16 years away from its start – has also grown up.

New episodes of X-Men '97 premiere every Wednesday on Disney+ in the U.S.

