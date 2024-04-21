Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Episode 6.

The latest episode of X-Men '97, "Lifedeath - Part 2," once again reinforces that X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ‘97 encompass a wider animated Marvel Universe beyond the mutants and the X-Men. The new episode showcases a surprising appearance from another significant character of the Marvel Universe, the Kree Warrior, Ronan the Accuser (Todd Haberkorn). Ronan the Accuser is best known to viewers as the Kree villain in the MCU films Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel. Previously, the MCU depicted Ronan as an unhinged Kree fanatic who was willing to commit senseless murder on behalf of his world and in the name of Kree supremacy. X-Men '97 depicts Ronan in a far different light than his past MCU appearances in which he is closer to his Marvel Comics counterpart. It's time to take a deeper dive into Ronan the Accuser.

Ronan the Accuser Is Defeated by Deathbird in 'X-Men '97'

Early on in "Lifedeath - Part 2," the Shi-ar Empire is waging a military campaign against their longtime enemies, the Kree. Shi-ar warrior, Deathbird (Cari Kabinoff), and the Imperial Guard, including Gladiator (David Errigo Jr.) breach the Kree's command ship, and they surround Ronan and his forces, handing them an overwhelming defeat. Gladiator easily knocks Ronan aside, and Deathbird threatens Ronan the Accuser with the lives of his soldiers unless Ronan reveals the location of the Kree Supreme Intelligence, the supreme leader and authority of the Kree Empire. Interestingly, the one who is ready to erase Ronan's soldiers from existence is Vulcan, aka Gabriel Summers, the youngest brother of Cyclops, aka Scott Summers (Ray Chase), and Havok, aka Alex Summers. Before the scene can conclude, a Shi-ar messenger arrives, interrupting Deathbird's interrogation.

Seeing Ronan in such a vulnerable state in X-Men '97 is a stark contrast to his past live-action depictions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his animated appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series. Ronan was easily swatted aside by Gladiator, and quite literally brought to heel by Deathbird. He looked humiliated in defeat. His demeanor suggested compassion for the soldiers serving under him, conflicting with his duty to the Kree Empire and loyalty to the Supreme Intelligence. Whereas the version of Ronan depicted in the MCU lacked any type of compassion or empathy, even for his Kree subjects serving under him.

The Kree-Shi'ar War Brings Ronan Into the Mix

The conflict between the Kree and Shi'ar shown in Episode 6 of X-Men '97 takes elements from multiple storylines in the Marvel Comics 616 Universe. This includes a run of The Uncanny X-Men comic book series by writer Chris Claremont and artist Jim Lee, along with Operation: Galactic Storm, a multi-book crossover event from the early 1990s that depicted the Kree-Shi'ar War. During this conflict, Deathbird aids her sister, Empress Lilandra, in a galactic conflict against the Kree in an attempt to overthrow the Supreme Intelligence and the Kree Empire. Ultimately, the Avengers are drawn into the conflict, as the war between the Kree and Shi'ar threatens to destabilize the sun and life on Earth.

The battle that unfolds in the latest X-Men '97 looks fairly unique to the series, as there never was a confrontation between the Shi'ar and Kree Empires quite like the one that took place last week. The Operation: Galactic Storm storyline ended with the Shi'ar annexing the Kree Empire, and Lilandra granted her sister Viceroy status over Kree's territories. By the end of "Lifedeath - Part 2," the Kree and Shi'ar conflict is still ongoing and has not yet been resolved. The Shi'ar still appear to be seeking the Kree Supreme Intelligence to declare their victory, but the extent of the Kree and Shi'ar conflict depicted in X-Men '97 in future episodes or seasons remains to be seen.

'X-Men '97' Showcases a Different Side to Ronan the Accuser

Although Ronan the Accuser is militantly devoted to the Kree Empire, he often takes the role of a noble and loyal soldier of honor. That said, he usually serves at the behest of power-hungry, mad despots, including the Kree Supreme Commanders and the Supreme Intelligence. In later years, Ronan has proven to be a far more complex character in the comics than in the MCU. During the Annihilation event, he helped the cosmic heroes defeat the Annihilation Wave and Annihilus' forces. He also lent his aid to the Inhumans of Attilan during the Secret Invasion storyline. While Ronan is dedicated to serving the Kree, he's more than a murderous, unhinged monster. He does have a code of honor and believes in moral justice.

The brief appearance of Ronan in X-Men '97 showcases the Kree Accuser as a devout and proud warrior of the Kree. Still, the scene also suggests that he does not wish to sacrifice the soldiers serving under his command. It will be interesting if there are any further developments involving Ronan the Accuser and the Kree Empire in future episodes.

