The Season 1 finale of X-Men '97 is rapidly approaching, set to put an end to one of the greatest and most shocking seasons of television in all of Marvel history. Disney+'s brilliant and audacious revival of X-Men: The Animated Series has gone above and beyond already sky-high expectations. Through brilliant character development, stunning, vibrant animation, and a surprisingly mature tone, X-Men '97 has found itself atop the impressive lexicon of stellar X-Men cartoons.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios must have seen the wave of praise coming, as X-Men '97 was already renewed for a second season before Season 1 even came out. A wise move, given that X-Men '97 has been the subject of rave reviews and record viewership as the most viewed animated Disney+ premiere of all time. The confirmation of a second season might lead some to believe that the Uncanny X-Men will make it out of their latest conflict with the Sentinels okay, but as those who have been watching the show thus far well-know, not even the most beloved heroes are safe from potential annihilation. Wondering when and where you can tune in to the Season 1 finale of X-Men '97? Read below to find out.

Is the Season 1 Finale of 'X-Men '97' Premiering on TV?

Unlike the animated series it's a sequel to, X-Men '97 is not available to watch on cable or live television. Instead, watching all episodes of X-Men '97 will require a streaming subscription.

Is the Season 1 Finale of 'X-Men '97' Streaming Online?

As with all the previous episodes of X-Men '97, the Season 1 finale will be premiering exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 15, at 2:00 am EST. This comes off the heels of Disney+'s other heavy-hitting franchise, Star Wars, having two big animated projects concluding with the series finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and the complete season of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. Other highlights for Disney+ in May 2024 include the complete second season of Monsters at Work and the arrival of a brand-new iteration of Doctor Who.

Apart from bundle subscription plans featuring Hulu and/or ESPN+, Disney+ currently has two base subscription plans. One is the ad-based "Disney+ Basic," and the other is the ad-free "Disney+ Premium." The use of ads isn't the only thing that sets the two plans apart, and you can read about the different benefits and differences in the table below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Disney+ Basic Full access to Disney+'s library with ads

Audio support up to 5.1

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on more than one device at a time $7.99 per month Disney+ Premium Full access to Disney+'s library with no ads

Audio support featuring Dolby Atmos

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on more than one device at a time

Downloadable titles on a maximum of 10 devices $13.99 per month OR $139.99 per yeaar

Can You Watch 'X-Men '97' Without Disney+?

The only way to watch X-Men '97 is to have a subscription to Disney+. That said, there is potential for the acclaimed show to come to Disney+'s sibling site Hulu at a later date or later be released on physical media via DVD or Blu-ray.

Watch the Final Trailer for 'X-Men '97' Season 1

With the Season 1 finale rapidly approaching, Disney and Marvel celebrated the momentous occasion by releasing a final trailer for X-Men '97 Season 1. The footage shows mutant and human relations at an all-time high, with a new cataclysm on the horizon via a new form of Sentinel cyborg. You may want to skip the trailer if you want to go into the series completely blind, though we will say the trailer concludes with a pretty spectacular dig at the live-action X-Men films.

What's the 'X-Men '97' Season 1 Episode Schedule?

Since last March, X-Men '97 has been premiering new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday. For a breakdown of every episode in Season 1 and a brief description of each, read below for the full episode schedule of X-Men '97 Season 1.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 1 "To Me, My X-Men" Cyclops races to find the source of new anti-mutant technology. March 20, 2024 2 "Mutant Liberation Begins" When Magneto is forced by the UN to stand trial, a group of anti-mutant rioters test his resolve. March 20, 2024 3 "Mutant Liberation Begins" When a visitor arrives at the mansion with a dangerous secret that threatens Cyclops and Jean's relationship, the team is propelled into a tragic confrontation with an immortal mad scientist. March 27, 2024 4 "Motendo/Lifedeath - Part 1" On her birthday, a nostalgic Jubilee is forced to relive the X-Men's greatest adventures when an entertainment system transports her into a 16-bit video game. April 3, 2024 5 "Remember It" As Genosha prepares to join the UN, select members of the team head to the island nation to be honorees. Back at the mansion, a behind-the-scenes press event risks airing the X-Men's dirty laundry. April 10, 2024 "Lifedeath - Part 2" Storm is forced to face her worst fears in order to free herself. April 17, 2024 7 "Bright Eyes" Cyclops focuses the X-Men on finding Bolivar Trask. However, when the team locates the Sentinel inventor, they realize that they all have been played by a mastermind. April 24, 2024 8 "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 1" The X-Men must unite to face a new threat. May 1, 2024 9 "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 2" The X-Men work to settle the score before it is too late. May 8, 2024 10 "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3" The X-Men's dream is put to the test as mutant-human relations reach a tipping point. May 15, 2024

