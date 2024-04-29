The Big Picture The final X-Men '97 trailer hints at a heartwarming reunion as a major character returns for the epic finale.

Magneto takes center stage as the team faces new challenges and battles to secure a hopeful future for mutants.

The son of Cyclops and Madelyn Pryor, Nathan Summers, makes a dramatic appearance in the latest trailer with a nod to the classic X-Men film.

The MCU's latest animated series is teasing a thrilling conclusion and teasing one of its earliest movies. Marvel Studios revealed an official new trailer for the final three episodes of X-Men '97, which will serve as a three-part finale titled "Tolerance is Extinction." The series has been progressively picking up steam as it draws near to the end of Season 1, with major character deaths and cameos from iconic Marvel characters. The latest trailer combines new footage with clips from previous episodes to hint at an epic and heartfelt reunion with Charles Xavier and his X-Men, as well as Magneto's return to the group after he was thought to be killed at the end of X-Men '97 Episode 5.

The trailer opens with Professor X narrating over shots of the season thus far, remarking on how this team was not only his students but also his family, and that he had a vision where mutants could live with freedom and safety, not fear. It continues with Scott Summers/Cyclops reminiscing on the tragedy that struck the mutant nation of Genosha, and how the mutants of the world need the X-Men now more than ever to provide hope and believe in each other. This narration is set over some of the series' most poignant and powerful moments to date.

The Newest ‘X-Men ’97’ Trailer Teases a New Addition to the Team

Image via Disney+

The rest of the trailer shows footage of the many battles the X-Men have fought thus far this season to make it to this point and a new scene where Wolverine and Nightcrawler take on a group of enemies together, and the X-Mansion in flames. Magneto also narrates his speech from X-Men '97 Episode 2 where he initially took over as the leader of the team in Charles' absence, much to the dismay of several team members.

The final portion of the trailer features a tease that Nathan Summers, son of Scott Summers and Madelyn Pryor, will return from the future and join forces with the X-Men. It also pokes the original X-Men film from 2000, where Scott asks Logan if he would prefer yellow spandex to the all-black suits. In the latest X-Men '97 trailer, Cyclops throws his son Cable a bright blue and yellow spandex jumpsuit, and Nathan asks, "Am I going to war, or the circus?" and his father Scott responds with, "What did you expect? Black leather?"

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Episodes 1-7 of X-Men '97 are now streaming exclusively on Disney+. Check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the series.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

WATCH ON DISNEY+