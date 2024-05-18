The Big Picture The production of X-Men '97's second and third seasons is in full swing, with Season 2 nearly complete and Season 3 already being written.

Unusually for animation, the series was renewed for Season 2 before Season 1 premiered.

Specifics about the length of Season 2 are still uncertain, but Season 3 is also currently on track.

With the successful revival of the iconic 90s animated series, X-Men '97, fans are eagerly anticipating what comes next. In a recent interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Marvel executive producer Brad Winderbaum provided some exciting updates and insights into the plans for the show's second and third seasons. Lovitt began by highlighting the progress on Season 2, mentioning that the actors were in the process of ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) pickups, and also noted that Season 2 seemed nearly complete and that Season 3 was also on track. Lovitt then inquired whether the plan for three seasons was still intact or if there was potential for the series to extend beyond that. Winderbaum explained the typical process for greenlighting new seasons in animation, emphasizing the unique circumstances surrounding X-Men '97.

"In animation, the green lighting of Season 2, I've learned, is always a process. And when I talk to people that have been in the animation business longer than I have, it's kind of a tale as old as time. Because it takes three years to do it, and the studio, the network wants to know if they have a success on their hands before they invest in the next."

Winderbaum continued, elaborating on the timing and challenges of the production process:

"There's always a delay between Season 1 and 2 because they want to see if there's a success on their hands before they invest in the second season. And we were able to actually greenlight Season 2 before we aired it, just from the quality of the work that we were seeing on the inside. But it's always a process. Every project I've ever worked on has taken a lot of work and editorial to get it right. And when you're balancing so many stories like X-Men '97 is, there's a long editorial process, and we're in the middle of that now in the second season. But the material is great. I think it holds up against the first season and we are currently writing the third season."

Will 'X-Men '97' Season 2 Be As Long As Season 1?

Curious about the upcoming season's length, Lovitt asked if Season 2 would be roughly the same length as the first season. Winderbaum responded with a bit of uncertainty but reassured that the specifics are still being ironed out. "I'm not sure it's exactly the same episode count. There's some TBDs there, but it's a little bit in flux at the moment."

The confirmation that the team is already writing the third season of X-Men '97 is thrilling news for fans. The proactive approach demonstrates the confidence the creators and streaming platform, in Disney+, have in the series' continued success. Despite the inherent challenges and long editorial processes, the commitment to delivering high-quality content remains unwavering. While the current focus is on the upcoming seasons, Lovitt’s inquiry about the potential longevity of the series beyond the planned three seasons was left open. The enthusiasm and careful planning seen in the production of X-Men '97 hint at a promising future, possibly extending beyond the initial three-season framework.

As X-Men '97 continues to resurrect the beloved animated adventures of the mutant team, fans have loads to look forward to. With season two nearing completion and season three already in development, the series promises to deliver more of the rich storytelling and character dynamics that have captivated audiences since its return to screens. While the specifics may still be in flux, the dedication to maintaining the legacy of the X-Men is clear. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the next chapter of X-Men '97.

X-Men '97 Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.

