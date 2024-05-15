X-Men '97 is one of the best Marvel projects we've gotten since Avengers: Endgame. In fact, it's the best X-Men adaptation we've ever seen. The dramatic adventures of Magneto, Rogue, Cyclops, and Storm led to the series becoming Disney+'s most-watched animated project. With the series ending on a massive cliffhanger and a frightening "To Be Continued" card at the end, you might be wondering if a Season 2 is officially confirmed. Here's what we know about X-Men '97 Season 2.

Is ‘X-Men ‘97’ Getting a Second Season?

It has been confirmed that X-Men '97 Season 1 will not be its last. A second season has already been confirmed and will be arriving on Disney+ at a later date. They're already working on the next season, with production on it starting way back in September 2023.

What Is ‘X-Men ‘97’ About?

X-Men '97 takes place after the events of the 1992 show X-Men: The Animated Series. Heavily based on Marvel Comics, X-Men: The Animated Series followed Professor Charles Xavier and his team of mutants: Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Wolverine, The Beast, Gambit, Rogue, and Jubilee. The sequel series opts for a slightly more mature tone and continues the tradition of pulling storylines directly from the comics that inspired the show. X-Men '97's official synopsis reads as follows:

“Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all.”

What Happened in ‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 1?

If you aren't caught up on X-Men '97, now is when you should stop reading. With Charles Xavier presumed dead, the X-Men are left without a leader, that is, until Magneto steps in. Charles' dying wish was that his old friend/enemy would lead the X-Men in his absence. Magneto tries to follow Xavier's path to create a world where mutants and non-mutants can live in peace. But things aren't that simple.

Throughout the course of the season, each member of the X-Men is forced to deal with immense pain and loss. Whether that pain is the loss of a child, a life, or their powers, the X-Men are pushed to their breaking point as the world attempts to break them. As we reached the end of Season 1, Xavier is back, and he and his X-Men must try to stop mutant extinction and prevent Magneto from destroying all of humanity. The season ends with the mutants scattered across space and time, with seemingly no way to get back. Season 2 will likely focus on the X-Men finding their way back to their period and the return of the villain Apocalypse.

Show Like ‘X-Men ‘97’ To Watch While You Wait For Season 2

If you're looking for shows to fill that X-shaped void in your heart, we have a few options for you. Here are the best superhero shows to watch while we wait for Season 2 of X-Men '97.

'Invincible'

Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) longs to become a hero like his father. Once he gains superpowers, he takes on the mantle of Invincible. Based on the Robert Kirkman comic series of the same name, Invincible is a unique spin on the comic book genre. Mark is very much a Peter Parker-type. He's a high schooler with a secret identity who struggles with dating and has to find a work/life balance, but things take a turn as he learns more about his Viltrum heritage. Invincible is a series that features incredible characters, an engrossing story, and action-packed fights that will leave you speechless.

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Much like X-Men '97, The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes stars the legendary team of Marvel characters but closer to their comic book counterparts. Led by Captain America, the Avengers battle against foes that your everyday hero can't stop alone. Earth's Mightiest Heroes is the classic high-flying Saturday morning cartoon we've been missing featuring staples like Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Wasp, Hawkeye, and Black Panther.

My Hero Academia

Izuku Midoryia attends a superhero school, where he must master his newly found powers on his journey to becoming the world's greatest hero. My Hero Academia is a superhero anime that is heavily inspired by books like Spider-Man and the X-Men. Featuring its own incredible roster of mutant students, MHA is the perfect series to pick up if you're missing the X-Men. As Izuku gets stronger, so does his enemies. Will he be able to save everyone, including the soul of his archenemy Tomura Shigaraki? You'll just have to find out.

