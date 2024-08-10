The Big Picture Marvel Animation announced at D23 that Polaris, Lady Deathstrike, and Sabretooth will appear in upcoming X-Men '97 series.

The new season will feature X-Men in suits inspired by New X-Men series, written by Grant Morrison and designed by Frank Quitely.

Matthew Chauncey has taken over as head writer for Season 3, following the departure of Beau DeMayo before Season 2 premiere.

Do you hear that in the distance? Why, yes, it’s the sounds of electric guitars playing the theme song for X-Men: ‘97. Maybe it’s just in your head, or maybe you’re in tune to something much bigger than yourself as the series just got a wonderful update. With D23 now in full swing, Marvel Animation took the stage to talk about all things its hit series and give a bit of foreshadowing of what’s to come from the next two seasons. We’ve long known that Season 2 of the revamped Saturday morning cartoon of yesteryear was on the way as it was given the greenlight long before the pilot episode’s theme music played out of TV speakers earlier this year. And, after the debut installment left fans gripped with a cliffhanger, we’ve eagerly awaited something we can really dig into.

At D23, the Marvel Animation panel revealed that Polaris, Lady Deathstrike and Sabretooth will appear in the upcoming series. It was also revealed that the new season will feature new suits for the X-Men. The desgins are inspired by the New X-Men series, written by Grant Morrison, with art from Frank Quietly.

The Future Of 'X-Men '97'

Over just 10 episodes, X-Men ‘97 brought so many of us back to Saturday mornings in the ‘90s, tuning in to see what Professor Charles Xavier and his X-Men were up to. Updating X-Men: The Animated Series just right, the new production did right by the past while also making the show stand on its own two legs. We at Collider have been chipping away at the little details here for our devoted branch of X-Men ‘97 fans with our very own Maggie Lovitt landing some incredible interviews over the last several months with members of both the cast and creative team. Back in May, the title’s executive producer, Brad Winderbaum, informed us that editing was already underway on the follow-up season, but was also quick to also add that these things take longer than one would expect. Winderbaum also shared the hopeful news that the writers’ room was already putting pen to paper for a third season.

Beyond Season 2 and the tease that the Season 3 storyline is being formed, we also know that What If…? alum, Matthew Chauncey, has stepped up to add his vibrant imagination as the new head writer. The position was formerly held by Beau DeMayo, who parted ways with Marvel mere days before the grand debut of the revamped animated series. Because the second season had already been given the go-ahead, DeMayo’s creative stamp will remain there before the reins are fully passed to Chauncey for Season 3.

