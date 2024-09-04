It would be the understatement of the century to say Scott Summers, aka the X-Man and superhero Cyclops (Ray Chase), has experienced a rough time in X-Men '97. The first season of the hit animated series, a revival of the classic X-Men: The Animated Series, put Cyclops through a veritable wringer of emotionally devastating events. Cyclops saw his longtime foe, Magneto (Matthew Waterson), take over leadership of the X-Men and ownership of the Xavier Institute. But that pales in comparison to Cyclops learning that his wife, Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), was a clone! Mr. Sinister (Christopher Britton) replaced the real Jean Grey with a clone way back in the 1990s show! Not only that, Cyclops was forced to give up his infant son Nathan and send him to the future after Sinister infected the child with the Techno-virus. In one episode, Cyclops loses both his marriage and his newborn son. With all the heartache and emotional devastation Cyclops endured throughout the first season, the man is overdue for some good news and a happy moment in Season 2!

Cyclops Should Reunite With His Long-Lost Brother Havok

During the original X-Men: The Animated Series, Cyclops and the X-Men fought with Forge's old government-sanctioned team of mutant superheroes, X-Factor. During the skirmish, Cyclops traded blows with X-Factor member, Havok, who is in fact Cyclops' long-lost brother, Alex Summers. Their powers canceled each other out during the fight due to their familial relationship. Unfortunately, neither Havok nor Cyclops caught onto the fact that they are related. That's something that needs to change with Season 2.

Marvel Animation revealed footage for Season 2 of X-Men '97 during August's D23 Event, indicating that Havok and his girlfriend, Lorna Dane (aka Polaris), will return to the animated saga in the second season. Havok and Polaris were both members of Forge's X-Factor team in "Cold Comfort." However, as of X-Men '97, it appears X-Factor has disbanded, or at least, Forge is no longer involved with them. Series executive producer Brad Winderbaum also teased that there are "two other X teams" with "X" in their names that will be appearing in Season 2. Nevertheless, it’s time that the animated X-Men saga finally rectifies the Summers brothers' situation. Cyclops reuniting with his brother, from whom he was likely separated at a young age, would give him a much-deserved win in Season 2. Previously, Cyclops reconnected with his father, Christopher Summers (aka Corsair), during X-Men: The Animated Series, but they never spoke at length about Alex. An emotional reunion between Cyclops and his little brother is well overdue.

Will Cyclops and Havok Meet Their Other Brother?

Image via Marvel Studios

The real kicker is that Episode 6 of X-Men '97, "Lifedeath - Part 2," revealed that a third Summers brother is out there! The long-lost Summers brother, Vulcan, is out in space, acting as a loyal soldier for Deathbird (Cari Kabinoff) of the Shi’ar Empire. Deathbird is the nefarious sister to the Shi'ar Empress Lilandra (Morla Gorrondona). When we last saw Vulcan, he was helping Deathbird wage a military conquest over the Kree Empire. Meanwhile, Deathbird looks eager to usurp her sister's throne. Near the end of the season, Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) leaves the Shi'ar Empire to return to Earth to help the X-Men, which puts the Shi'ar in a vulnerable position against Deathbird.

Although Vulcan only appears in a cameo in the first season, he shares a whirlwind romance with Deathbird in the comics, and the two wage a military conquest across the galaxy during the War of Kings crossover. That means that Cyclops and Havok might have to deal with their brother and the Shi'ar Empire in future seasons. Sadly, any happy reunion between the Summers brothers and Corsair would probably precede the Summers family fighting baby bro Vulcan.

Cyclops Has a Chance To Bond With His Son in Season 2

Close

One of the most emotionally devastating moments for Cyclops in the first season was seeing the loving father unable to raise and care for his newborn son, Nathan. However, it's later revealed that the future, time-traveling warrior, Cable (Chris Potter), is his son he sent to the future in 1997 with Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith) to get treatment for Nathan's at-the-time incurable Techno-virus. Fortunately, Nathan survived the Techno-virus and grew to adulthood, but in a tumultuous future timeline. One of the epilogues for X-Men '97’s season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3," shows Cyclops and the real Jean Grey stranded in the year 3960 A.D., where they encounter Mother Askani (Gates McFadden) and a young Nathan Summers in a desolate future.

Obviously, Cyclops and Jean Grey will return to the past at some point. However, now they have a chance to bond with young Nathan during his formative youth and act like actual parents, or at least mentors, to the boy. It appears that the epilogue is partially adapting the 1994 comic book miniseries, The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix, which featured a similar premise. The comic depicts Cyclops and Phoenix being unwittingly transported to the future, where they are reunited with a young Nathan Summers, mentoring him and teaching him how to use his mutant abilities before he grows up to become Cable. Granting some pivotal father-son bonding time between Cyclops and Nathan will offer the X-Men field leader some much-needed comfort, relief, peace of mind, and perspective before he returns to the past to lead the X-Men once again. While Cyclops and Jean likely won't spend 12 years in the future raising Nathan as they did in the comic series, at least they can take comfort in knowing that Nathan is surviving and thriving. Also, Cyclops and Jean finally get a chance to act like parents to their son. Technically, the clone Jean Grey, aka Madelyne Pryor, is Nathan's biological mother, but due to Jean Grey and Madelyne's shared memories, Jean Grey maintains a motherly bond with Cable.

Image via Disney+

Marvel Animation is currently hard at work for X-Men '97 Season 2, and a third season is reportedly in the works. Unfortunately, Season 2 does not yet have a debut date. Hopefully, the next season will bring some better news for Cyclops, who has proven to be a good guy, just trying to do his best for his teammates and family throughout the show. Many would likely agree that Cyclops could use a break and some good news in Season 2. While more trials and tribulations are likely ahead for Cyclops, some heartfelt and emotional reunions with his brother Havok and son Nathan will help reinvigorate him for the X-Men's mission of peaceful coexistence between mutants and humans.

The first season of X-Men '97 and the entire X-Men: The Animated Series are streaming now on Disney+ in the U.S.

